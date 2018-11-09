'Europe is Turning Nazi' Amid Right-Wing Politicians’ Rise to Power - NGO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More and more right-wing politicians and parties are assuming power across Europe, a trend which threatens the resurgence of Nazism on the continent, Chairman of International Human Rights Movement "World Without Nazism" Spiegel told Sputnik.

"The world today is witnessing something horrific — Europe is turning Nazi. For example, recently in Sweden, the Swedish right-wing nationalist party, which seeks to restrict non-European migration to Sweden, came to power. And their rise to power, in my opinion, is much more serious than Nazis coming to power in Germany in the past, since Swedish nationalists have an even tougher political agenda," Boris Spiegel said in an interview on Friday.

Spiegel also noted that Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos's recent speech, in which he stated that Europe might return to Nazism, was a matter of concern.

"Anti-Semitism in Europe is developing rapidly today — whereas there were no open demonstrations on this topic before, today this is a case. According to the Greek president, nationalists might come to the European Parliament. If Pavlopoulos' statement is confirmed, and the European Parliament becomes nationalist, severe anti-Semitic manifestations will be inevitable," Spiegel said.

As a result of Sweden's September elections, anti-immigrant party Democrats of Sweden won 17.53 percent of the vote, up from 12.9 percent in 2014, and took third place after the Social Democratic Party (28.26 percent) and the Moderate Party (19.84 percent).

Over the last two years, nationalist and right-wing parties have made significant electoral gains not only in Sweden but across Europe.

In 2017, Alternative for Germany entered the national parliament for the first time. In Austria, the Freedom Party became a junior partner in a coalition with the government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Italy's Lega was the third-largest party in the 2018 general elections in Italy.

The next elections to the European Parliament will be held on May, 2019.

