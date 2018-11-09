Register
07:25 GMT +309 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    'Dead in the Water': Brexit No Deal Has All Kinds of Ramifications - Professor

    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    With a key cabinet meeting regarding the Northern Irish border being delayed today, it seems that Theresa May’s Brexit plans are continuing to unravel, despite some progress having seemingly been made in recent weeks.

    Is a no deal departure from the EU now a certainty? And what impact would the implementation of the backstop plan have on the Irish peace agreement? Sputnik spoke with Iain Begg, Professor at the European Institute of the London School of Economics and Political Science for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: How can the Irish border issue be sorted out and do you think that the EU is deliberately making it hard for the UK in the negotiations, by asserting that Northern Ireland must remain in a customs union in the event of a no deal outcome?

    A cyclist overlooks the Irish Sea from atop Killiney hill near Dublin, Ireland October 21, 2018
    © REUTERS / Alkis Konstantinidis
    EU to Pursue Customs Border in Irish Sea If No Deal On Brexit Reached - Reports
    Iain Begg: When you have three demands; only two of which can be realised at any time, you inevitably face a complication. Those three demands are, Britain leaving the customs union, not having a customs border in Ireland and not having a customs border in the Irish Sea.
    You can have two out of those three, but not all three simultaneously and that’s the basis of the problem.

    Is the EU marking it hard for the UK? To a limited extent; but it’s forgotten that Ireland is a member of the EU and Ireland is deeply concerned about this, therefore what the EU is taking is Ireland’s position on this and it’s one that is incompatible with the British position
    The solution is likely to involve shading one of the three demands.

    To take a different example; Switzerland has borders with several EU countries, Austria, Italy, France and Germany and there is no visible border when you go from Switzerland into the European Union, even though Switzerland formally is outside the customs union, and that’s because there is trust.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May stands with children as she switches on the Christmas tree lights at 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    All I Want for Christmas is a Brexit Deal: Theresa May Appeals to Angela Merkel
    What you need to do to solve the Irish border problem is have a system that both sides can trust, and that’s where we’re stuck; we don’t quite have that trust or maybe the background technology to enable that trust to be achieved.

    Sputnik: Would a no deal Brexit be better or worse than the Chequers plan?

    Iain Begg: No deal has all kinds of ramifications that have not been fully worked through; we don’t know where we’d stand with no deal. At least we do know where we’d stand with Chequers, although I’d say that Chequers is already dead in the water.

    Sputnik: We’ve seen a lot of criticism towards the Conservatives coming from Labour in recent weeks, but would they have handled the Brexit negotiations any differently?

    Iain Begg: They might have handled them differently, but it’s by no means obvious that the Labour Party is any more united in what it wants from the Brexit negotiations, than the Conservatives. We’ve seen the leadership of the Labour Party's longstanding opposition to the EU, whereas many in the Labour parliamentary party are in favour of staying in the EU.

    They would like ideally to reverse the Brexit decision. The membership of the Labour Party is more divided; the voters of the Labour Party, who particularly in the north of England, signalled their strong opposition to the EU in the Brexit vote, so there are incompatibilities across the spectrum in the Labour Party as well.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Iain Begg and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    EU to Pursue Customs Border in Irish Sea If No Deal On Brexit Reached - Reports
    UK Financial Watchdog Warns of Possible Scams Amid Brexit 'Uncertainty' - Report
    Faux Pas: Brexit Secretary Raab Slammed on Twitter for Dover-Calais Comments
    Defence Giant BAE Systems Brushes Off Saudi Turbulence Angst, Brexit Worries
    Scottish Court Rules UK Can't Stop Brexit Case Going to ECJ - Lawyer
    Tags:
    border issue, no deal, Brexit, Iain Begg, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse