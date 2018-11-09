Register
05:56 GMT +309 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ambulance in UK (File)

    UK Domino Effect: Lack of Welfare Funding Brews Social Catastrophe - Activist

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Theresa May has been warned by senior Tories to end the benefit freeze for seven million people or see her party suffer at the next election. The freeze, introduced by George Osborne in 2015, means a real-terms cut in income for millions of people and is due to continue until April 2020.

    Sputnik spoke the political activist Alaya Shunyata about this story and the impacts of universal credit.

    Sputnik: Theresa May is warned by senior Conservatives today to end the benefit freeze for seven million people or see her party suffer at the next election. Firstly, how significant is this?

    Alaya Shunyata: I think that the Tories are now realizing that they don’t have the backing of the British electorate any longer. I think in the UK we are a country of diversity and of tolerance and acceptance; within that the Tories are picking up the mood of the electorate because of the callous cruelty of the policies that they have put forward and the implementation of unnecessary deaths due to those policies.

    People are just not going to be voting Tory; even people who have been voting Tory for years are mounting on Twitter saying I am no longer prepared to back a tory government because of their of their conscious cruelty of their policies.

    Meat
    CC0
    Tax on Red Meat Could Save UK's NHS Millions While Improving Lives - Researcher
    Sputnik: As you know, the UN is currently conducting an investigation across Britain into the effects of Universal Credit and moreover poverty in Britain. Could we see the Conservatives soften their welfare policies?

    Alaya Shunyata: I am skeptical about that because the whole scenario has been formed so that we are leaving the EU. I am a remainer and I am very suspicious about how the whole kind of referendum came about, because the vote was ruled as null void legally because of illegal activities which Cambridge Analytica and other illegal activities around that vote as well as the deception of the British people to do with the Brexit agenda;

    I don’t Theresa May will listen to a word of what the UN have got to say because previously she hasn’t. The Tories haven’t implemented the changes that the UN have asked them to make when they made their initial inquiry into the human catastrophe of what sick and disabled people are going through because of tory policy. 

    Sputnik: Could you essentially sum up why Universal Credit is such a controversial system and what effect it has on welfare policy across Britain?

    A baby
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Kids Sticking Objects in Ears and Nose Costing NHS £3m a Year, New Study Reveals
    Alaya Shunyata: The impact I feel on taking welfare state away from society and not supporting the weak and vulnerable it causes a genocide that is pernicious; what I mean by that is that’s undercover, these deaths are being caused by policy but they’re being caused in such a way nobody can point a finger at a particular person and say ‘you just murdered someone’ but that is in fact what’s happening with Tory policy, and this has a negative and knock on effect to all areas in our society.

    The NHS, the mental health cuts that we’ve seen, people being put on Universal Credit who are being made homeless… this puts stress onto the police force especially because of the cuts to mental health, they are picking up patients off the street and having to sit with in lounges for 8 to 10 hours at a time until they can see a psychiatrist and get some help.

    It’s a domino effect. If you’ve got no money and mental health issues, there are no services, you’re on the streets with no food you’re going to get sick very quickly. What we’re actually doing is brewing a catastrophe in the making of thousands and thousands of deaths.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Alaya Shunyata and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Financial Watchdog Warns of Possible Scams Amid Brexit 'Uncertainty' - Report
    UK Home Secretary Suggests Gov't Could Finally Grant Police Additional Funding
    Scottish Court Rules UK Can't Stop Brexit Case Going to ECJ - Lawyer
    'Heroes Without Medals': Why UK Nuclear Test Veterans Campaign for Recognition
    Tags:
    crisis, social benefits, funding cuts, welfare, National Health Service (NHS), Alaya Shunyata, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok