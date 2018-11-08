Register
22:05 GMT +308 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bavarian Prime Minister and head of the Christian Social Union (CSU) Horst Seehofer welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the Christian Social Union (CSU) party congress in Munich, Germany in this November 20, 2015.

    German CSU Wants a Change After Extremely Bad Election Results - Scholar

    © REUTERS / Michael Dalder
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Horst Seehofer, plans to step down as Germany’s CSU party leader but plans to continue his work as a federal interior minister. The news comes after German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that she would not run for party leader of the CDU in December. Moreover, Merkel announced, she would step down as chancellor in 2021.

    Radio Sputnik discussed this with Dr. Jochen Staadt, a political analyst and head of the Free University of Berlin's research team on the German Democratic Republic.

    Sputnik: Mr. Seehofer has not yet confirmed the reports of his departure. How likely is he actually to step down from your point of view?

    Dr. Jochen Staadt: Well, I think when they have the party meeting, upcoming party meeting of the CSO, there will be a change [at the] top of the party. Seehofer has a lot of opponents in his own party.

    READ MORE: CDU General Secretary Announces End of Merkel's Era, Urges 'New, Better' Stance

    The results of the elections in Bavaria are so bad for the party that I think they want a change. They've changed already a minister-president appoint and I think that now ruling minister-president will be the follower in the party leadership.

    Sputnik: What can Seehofer's departure mean for the party? I know that there is pressure on Angela Merkel but are we going to see some change in strategy? I mean that's what basically what the German people want, they want strategic change, don't they?

    German police officers standing in front of migrants waiting to cross the border from Austria to Germany near Freilassing, Germany September 17, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Michaela Rehle
    Merkel's Fellow Lawmakers Plan Demarche Against UN Migration Pact – Report
    Dr. Jochen Staadt: A part of the German people, those who left as waters conservative party CDO and CSO, they want a change and the main point what is in the discussions I think by the political response of people put behind is the migration question.

    It's not seen by these people who left the conservative parties and went to the right-wing AfD; they don't see any political consequences in everyday life and in the things happening towards the country.

    Sputnik: Jochen, in your view who could be the possible potential replacement for Mr. Seehofer?

    Christian Democratic Union Chairwoman and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for a faction meeting of her ruling Christian Union parties at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Academic on Angela Merkel’s Future: 'She Might Leave Before the 2021 Elections'
    Dr. Jochen Staadt: It's a very difficult [situation] but I think Markus Söder the minister-president will be the man who comes on top of the CSU and will be the man who has to rearrange things in the party.

    Mr. Seehofer pointed out that he will stay as Minister for Interior questions and problems in the government of Angela Merkel and we had that in times before that the CSU had a strong leading group in Bavaria and also very strong persons in the federal government.

    And I think this will be the solution that they will find. They will, I think, not press Mr. Seehofer to leave the position as Minister of the Interior.

    Sputnik: Now we know this since the coalition was formed earlier this year rather this issue's been in almost constant dispute with its coalition partner the SPD. What's your feeling, what's your take on a new leader being able to sort of impact and stop the flow of difference between the two parties and get some normality into the politics in Germany?

    Dr. Jochen Staadt: I don't see how these difficulties between the conservative part of CSU and CDU and the Social Democrats (SDP) should be solved. They all point out in press-conference the government should be in a better shape and should show their success more than disputing about problems between the parties.

    READ MORE: Merkel to Leave 'Huge Vacuum' Created With Her Governing When Resigns — Journo 

    But these problems are existing and are based on the programs and intentions of the party leaders. So I don't see how they will stop the difficulties between these two parts of the coalition.

    Sputnik: Angela Merkel has said that she would remain Chancellor until the end of her term at 2021, however, many experts have noted that her party's decreasing popularity and the poor election results we have mentioned, those could see her own party remove her before her term ends. Do you think that's likely then, Jochen?

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures after addressing delegates during her conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party's congress in Essen, western Germany, on December 6, 2016.
    © AFP 2018 / TOBIAS SCHWARZ
    Merkel: Germany to Make Efforts on Achieving Brexit Agreement Up to Last Moment
    Dr. Jochen Staadt: It's hard to say what inside the CDU happens in the next year. We have the point of the election of a new party leader and we will see how the party bases will decide.

    Who of the three running candidates will it be? That is a decision what might show a little bit also the future development of the CDU. Another important point will be the elections in next year in two new countries in the former GDR in Germany.

    And when you see the polls there, the AfD is stronger than the Social Democratic Party and the Left Party who was very strong in these countries till now. And if that happens if the polls will be true after the elections in these two countries, Merkel will have a big problem.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    CSU Wins Bavaria Parliament Election - Authorities
    CSU Do Not Plan to Break With Merkel's CDU Amid Migration Row - Bavarian CSU MP
    German Chancellor Confirms CDU,CSU Agreement on Refugee Influx to Country
    Tags:
    elections, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Christian Social Union (CSU), Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Sanctiometer
    Sanctions Wheel
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse