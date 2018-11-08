Register
14:16 GMT +308 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    American flag

    'As US Economy Becomes Overheated, It Gets a Bit Less Attractive' - Economist

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 22

    Investors may find the US less attractive now that the Democrats have a grip on the House of Representatives, Mark Jolley, global strategist at CCB International Securities, told CNBC. He explained that a Democrat-controlled House would signify more gridlock in Washington.

    Sputnik discussed the projection with Daniel Lacalle, chief economist at Tressis Gestion and author of the book 'Escape from the Central Bank Trap'.

    Sputnik: Strategists said that the US will become less attractive for investors with Democrats occupying the majority of seats in the House of Representatives. What's your take on this?

    Daniel Lacalle: The positives that many investors will see coming from a new tax cut and an infrastructure plan will obviously become a lot more challenging. It is possible that President Trump implements these new measures with an executive order, but it's not easy. We have seen in the past that when a party of the President loses one part of the legislative power, (the House) in this case, it is much more challenging to pass new bills. So I think that it makes sense for some to say that, maybe because the economy is starting to become overheated in some sense, or at least past the stimulus of the tax cuts at the end of the year, then it becomes a bit less attractive.

    READ MORE: 'Obviously We Have an Economic War Between US and Iran' — Market Consultant

    Sputnik: While the outcome of the midterms has been met with relief by financial markets, many experts expressed concern that it may not last long, why is that?

    Daniel Lacalle: I think that some believe that the Democrats in Congress are going to try to make the rest of the (President's) tenure much more challenging, and definitely they will make aggressive moves as much as they can. However, if you look at the results of the elections, they have actually been a lot better for the Republicans. Everybody was talking about a 'blue wave', as you remember, and yet the Republicans have actually strengthened their position in the Senate. The increased seats of the Democrats in Congress obviously gives them a majority, but not that kind of majority that would sort of give an idea that there is a big change going forward. So I think we will have to see, I think that it's a challenge, but we also have to remember that in front of us, after the relief rally of the midterm elections, what we'll have is the rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and that is what is likely to cause a little bit of turmoil in the markets, added to the fact that in general, valuations are elevated.

    Sputnik: Some analysts consider the stalemate in Washington to be profitable for the market, how's it so? And who does it benefit?

    Daniel Lacalle: The reason why some people believe that a stalemate is positive for the market is because it tends to make the incumbent, the president, be less ideological or less aggressive about the policies that are implemented. If you remember in 2010, when Obama lost 60 seats in Congress, that led to a much, I would say, more benign stance on regulation, on taxes and on investment. I think that is probably what commentators are thinking about this new configuration of Congress.

    Sputnik: Speaking of taxes, President Trump has floated the idea of a new tax cut for the United States, with Democrats taking a chamber of Congress, how feasible is this proposal now?

    Daniel Lacalle: It's much less feasible, definitely, but it can be implemented through an executive order, so therefore surpassing congress. If you remember, President Obama lost Congress in 2010 and furthermore in 2014 he implemented most of the legislation through executive orders, and I think that's probably the way that President Trump is going to try to move his agenda forward, but it's not easy. It makes it very, very difficult and it's not popular, and it definitely hurt the Democrats in the previous presidential elections, if you rule by executive order, because it's perceived as undemocratic.

    READ MORE: US Attempted to Put Brakes on Economic Cooperation Between Two Koreas — Reports

    Sputnik: The US Federal Reserve is due to meet, what are we to expect from this meeting? Will we see any changes in the Fed's policies following midterm results?

    Daniel Lacalle: I don't think that Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve are going to make drastic changes. The latest economic data show a very healthy employment market, a very good jobs figure published last week, the economy is growing above trend. This new Federal Reserve Chairman is very data-dependent, and therefore it is unlikely that it changes the path. I imagine that he will probably be less concerned about the recent market sell-off because from the perspective of the Federal Reserve, the market remains close to all-time highs. Therefore, I believe that the path of rate hikes is likely to continue.

    Sputnik: We've been hearing a lot of reports about Democrats launching an investigation into the Trump administration, they've openly talked about using their new power to subpoena Donald Trump; if they succeed, how would markets react?

    Daniel Lacalle: We remember the previous cases of impeachments, the markets tend to react negatively. However, I think that given the history so far of failure in terms of investigations of collusion and all those things, where there's been a tremendous amount of media hype but nothing or very, very little in terms of real evidence, I think that the reason why the market is reacting positively today is because the probability is perceived as very low.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Iran Reshuffles Economic Team Ahead of US Oil Ban
    US Economic Confidence Sees Upsurge as Unemployment Plunges to 49-Year Low
    EU Blocking Statute, SPV Can Derail US Sanctions on Iran - Economist
    Tags:
    investments, economy, tax, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse