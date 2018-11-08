Register
07:26 GMT +308 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    One of the new British 10 pound notes is posed for photographs outside the Bank of England in the City of London, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

    'Bit of a PR Stunt': UK Austerity End is 'Really No More Than Lip Service'

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Work and Pensions Secretary, Ester McVey, has announced that waiting times for millions of people claiming universal credit payments have been slashed to three weeks, as part of measures to ease pressure on the troubled welfare scheme.

    With more on this story, Sputnik spoke to Alex Tiffin, a former universal credit sufferer and now the Evolve Politics Social Affairs Correspondent, who told Sputnik that these changes do not go far enough.

    Sputnik: Does this represent a change in policy from Government? Is three weeks waiting time still too long?

    Alex Tiffin: It is a slight change in policy but it’s only because they were forced back down by the committee that gave them the recommendations, but still doesn’t go that far enough.

    Three weeks is too long because if you’re starting with nothing, you are still going to have to rely on the DWP’s much lorded advance, which automatically puts you into debt. That has a knock on effect because they will be taken repayments for that advance for 6 to 12 months but it will push more people into hardship.

    British pound notes
    © Photo : Pixabay
    UK Chancellor Raises Brexit Funding to $2.5 Billion, Claims Austerity's No More
    Three weeks if you’re starting with nothing, you are still going have to buy food and pay your bills for the first three weeks; it’s not really much of a change but its taken three weeks off which will make a difference but you’ve still got those three weeks to feed yourself on nothing.

    Sputnik: Could we see this waiting time slashed further as an ongoing UN investigation into British poverty rules government policy unsuitable?

    Alex Tiffin: The UN investigation is significant as it, there’s been five now and each time the Conservative government has blasted the report as wrong and misleading; the last time the last UN rapporteur that came here for disabilities they blasted the rapporteur as a loony lefty.

    They’ve always seem to have an answer when one of these UN reports comes out blasting the government. No matter how bad this report will be, I don’t think that it will have a direct impact on the government’s decision making itself.

    London Royal Stock Exchange
    CC BY 2.0 / Michael Button / Royal Stock Exchange
    UK Gov't New Corporate Responsibility Scheme Deficient to Tackle Austerity - Trade Union
    Sputnik: We’ve seen both Theresa May and Philip Hammond state that the end of austerity is near, is this true and are they committed to investing more money into public services?

    Alex Tiffin: No. We’ve got unprecedented cuts for social security that kick in next year from George Osbourne’s 2015 budget which will see real time cuts of 1.7Bn to working families across the country.

    The police are taking the Home Secretary to court because they refused to give them the pay rise they were recommended, the NHS is facing cuts, so the line that austerity is over is really no more than lip service and a bit of a PR stunt really.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Alex Tiffin and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Chancellor Raises Brexit Funding to $2.5 Billion, Claims Austerity's No More
    Over 40% of Britons Think Ending Austerity Would Be Good Outcome for UK – Poll
    War of Words: Corbyn, May Lock Horns Over UK Austerity during PMQs
    Treasury Minister Wrongly Denies UK Government’s Council Austerity Plan
    Watchdog: Rise in Deaths Following Police Contact Caused by UK Austerity Policy
    Tags:
    cuts, social benefits, investigation, poverty rules, government, austerity, UN, Alex Tiffin, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse