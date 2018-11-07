Register
22:17 GMT +307 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People sit at computers in the 24 hour Operations Room inside GCHQ, Cheltenham in Cheltenham, November 17, 2015.

    UK's Unwillingness to Cooperate Over Belgacom Hack is Scandalous – IT Journo

    © REUTERS / Ben Birchall
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Britain's unwillingness to launch a thorough investigation into the alleged hacking of Belgacom exposed in 2013 amounts to nothing less than an international scandal, IT specialists told Sputnik, suggesting that European nations need to form an open alliance for defence and intelligence to mitigate risks and reduce reliance on other nations.

    "That Belgacom, an EU member state-owned telecommunications company, is alleged to have been targeted for monitoring/hacking by GCHQ spies is staggering enough, but the fact that the UK is seemingly not interested in cooperating with the Belgian government to get to the bottom of this is downright scandalous," Robin Wauters, European technology journalist and founding editor of Tech.eu, Belgium, told Sputnik.

    In September 2013, Der Spiegel reported that documents from the archive of NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden indicated that Britain's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) had allegedly been behind a cyber-attack against Belgacom, adding that access to the telecom company's data had been possible since 2010.

    According to Belgian federal prosecutors, the intercept of the country's largest telecom operator had been conducted since at least 2011 and was closed in August 2013. However, the UK refused to cooperate with Brussels over the alleged attack.

    "I can't see how this would not be cause for a serious diplomatic conflict between two nations who are considered to be 'friendly', and I hope the UK changes its stance to allow for serious investigations of the hacking claims, and the publication of its results," Wauters underscored.

    Surveillance
    CC0 / Pixabay
    'It's Exceptional Case of EU Nation-State Spying on Another EU State' - Prof.
    Graham Cluley, public speaker and independent computer security analyst from the UK, echoed the journalist's concerns: "The scandal is that this was a hack sponsored by one EU member state against a state-owned company in another EU state."

    According to him, the GCHQ and the UK "appear to have got away with this, which hardly bodes well for preventing similar attacks between EU nations from happening again in future."

    Cluley has warned against blaming the victim, saying that "the organisation which targeted Belgacom (now Proximus Group) was Britain's state-run intelligence agency which has extraordinary resources at its disposal."

    "Show me an organisation which believes it is 100 per cent impregnable, and I'll show you an organisation which is massively deluded.  Any company or organisation can be hacked if their attacker is determined enough.  It may not be easy, it may take months or years, the hacker may not always get as far in as they would like or be able to steal the information that they were after, but there is always a way to do something," he emphasised.

    European Court of Human Rights, Strasbourg
    © Flickr/ barnyz
    Big Win: Britain's GCHQ Spygrid Violates Right to Privacy, ECHR Rules
    The security analyst explained that the malware planted by British spies on the company's servers had not drawn attention to itself. He specified that it was disguised as legitimate Microsoft software installed "after tricking engineers to visit a bogus version of the LinkedIn website, and before silently exfiltrating data from Belgacom's network ensured it was wrapped in multiple layers of encryption."

    He further noted that the data was usually stolen during the normal working day "making the transmission of data less suspicious and hiding the activity amongst the cacophony of other data moving in and out of the corporate network."

    "The malware even contained the ability to self-destruct, in an attempt to remove evidence of its existence," he added.

    For his part, Rufo Guerresch, executive director at Trustless Computing Association and leading-edge IT security entrepreneur and activist from Italy, is far more categorical about the incident and its consequences.

    "After 70 years, the EU still does not have even a shred of a joint defence and intelligence capability and governance," he stressed. "It is a disgrace for the sovereignty, freedom and economic development of every EU citizen and nation. So therefore the executive branch and security agencies of a small nation like Belgium need to come to more or less conscious compromises to adequately mitigate their terrorist risk."

    GCHQ Building at Cheltenham, Gloucestershire is on of the intelligence agencies using old laws to spy on people.
    CC BY 2.0 / Defence Images / GCHQ Building at Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
    British Spies Hacked Belgian Telecom Firm on UK Government Orders - Reports
    Commenting on how it happened that GCHQ had managed to steal data from Belgium's biggest telecommunications operator for years, the security activist said that it was "nothing new at all."

    He elaborated that "by far the greatest and more costly cyber-attacks are those of the confidentiality and/or integrity of data of certain entities that never get discovered or get discovered many years later."

    Guerresch noted that "news, understandably but wrongly, only focuses on publicised and discovered cyberattacks," expressing hope that the EU General Data Protection Regulation's (GDPR) mandatory disclosure "can help a bit."

    As for the possibility of repeated attacks, the activist believes that a few leading EU nations should go ahead and forge within the EU "an open strong and solid alliance for defence and intelligence" in order to reduce their reliance on other nations for prevention of crimes and development of their most critical defence systems.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Refuses to Cooperate on Belgacom Surveillance Case With Belgium - Reports
    Belgian Prosecutors Confirm UK Involvement in Surveillance of Belgacom - Reports
    Big Win: Britain's GCHQ Spygrid Violates Right to Privacy, ECHR Rules
    UK Foreign Secretaries Illicitly Allowed GCHQ to Gather Consumer Data - Watchdog
    Tags:
    malware, hacking, cyber attack, British Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), National Security Agency (NSA), European Union, Edward Snowden, United Kingdom, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Up And Away! J-20 and Other Highlights of Airshow China 2018
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse