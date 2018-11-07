US Administration May Seek Compromise With Democrats Soon – EU Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Administration may change its approach and start looking for compromises with Democrats after midterm elections resulted in a division of Congress, a member of the European Parliament's delegation for relations with the United States, Alfred Sant, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"It will be very difficult for the [President Donald] Trump administration to get their flagship policies off the ground, especially the controversial ones such as for migration. But we might see a new current developing in the way the administration works, like trying to see whether any compromises can be worked out, say on economic policy and conceivably foreign affairs," Sant said.

READ MORE: Trump Calls US Midterm Elections 'Tremendous Success'

Commenting on the possible impact of US midterm elections on US foreign policy, the lawmaker expressed his opinion that the Senate controlled by the Republicans would take a more tough stance that the House of Representatives.

"The Senate will probably be harder on EU and foreign affairs, the House more open. However it is a moot point whether the Trump focus on protectionism will be significantly dented," Sant added.

READ MORE: Midterm Elections Proceed Amid Reports of Technical Issues Across US

© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik After Midterm Election, Mueller Probe Could Come to Conclusion - Report

The lawmaker called in general the elections results, specifically Democrats gaining a majority in the House of Representatives, quite predictable.

The Republicans kept their majority in the Senate with 52 seats against 45 seats for the Democrats.

On Tuesday, US voters cast their ballots to fill 435 seats in the House Representatives and just over one-third of the 100-member Senate. According to the latest preliminary results reported by US media, Democrats got 219 seats in House of Representatives against 193 seats for Republicans and are expected to gain control over the lower house of the US Congress.

The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.