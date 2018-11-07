Register
12:28 GMT +307 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Surveillance

    'It's Exceptional Case of EU Nation-State Spying on Another EU State' - Prof.

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    London has refused to cooperate with Belgium over an alleged hack of Belgian telecom company by the UK Government in 2013. Sputnik discussed the purported interference with Kevin Curran, professor of Cyber Security at the Faculty of Computing, Engineering and Built Environment at Ulster University.

    Sputnik: Why would London seek to hack Belgium's telecommunications company? Why did the UK target its ally?

    Kevin Curran: Proximus group which was formerly known as Belgacom really have core routers and they're responsible for routing a lot of the phone and data traffic in Africa and the Middle East, and it's been reported that British espionage operations were seeking to target communications made between smartphones, they've also been able to, obviously, have targets that they're been surveilling but it also seemed that they wanted to be able to look at traffic which was exiting Europe to other places like the United States as well, so being able to have access to data communication, the telecommunication provider is really important because all the information goes through these routers, these were cisco routers, and that's where the infection was targeted, at these particular routers, so that they can snoop onto traffic and that's, of course, invaluable to a spy agency really.

    President of Germany's intelligence agency (German Verfassungsschutz), Hans-Georg Maassen, poses during a ceremony where he received the letter of appointment in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2012.
    © AP Photo / Gero Breloer
    Ex-German Spy Chief Slams 'Naive, Leftist' Government, Mulls Entering Politics
    Sputnik: What do you make of Britain's unwillingness to cooperate in the investigation?

    Kevin Curran: GCHQ who are behind this, in fact it's their network intelligence team, they have a history of not responding to any allegations put against them really, and, of course, in this particular matter it's incredibly sensitive because what you have really is, first, because we have secret documents from GCHQ which tell us literally down to what happened and the malware that was involved, because what we have here really is an exceptional case of one EU nation-state spying on another EU nation-state.

    Sputnik: What tension could it create between Brussels and London? And what could be the potential repercussion of this incident?

    Kevin Curran: Several members of the Belgian government made remarks, now the Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel has not commented yet but really even the offices of Belgacom, telecommunications company, are right beside the European Parliament, so what you have here is a possible snooping on government ministers in EU new countries, you know, it's incredibly sensitive.

    READ MORE: Russian Su-27 Intercepts US Navy Spy Aircraft Over Black Sea (VIDEO)

    There was a fantastic review of that was done a while ago by the Intercept and the whole way this spyware was connected to these routers and the extraction of the information and what would've remained hidden for years if there wasn't a bug in the actual email software which led them to investigate to see what happened, it might still be there, of course, as malware is not found, as we say, but what we have here is that because the actual Belgian government are shareholders in this company, the telecommunications company, it's a really large one, and there are millions trying to show exactly what happened, security afterwards again.

    Obama, US Intelligence Committee Chair Discuss CIA Torture Report
    Ex-CIA Director’s ‘Nixonian Obsession With Leaks’ Drove Obama CIA to Spy on Congress
    And there's internal employees in the company who were involved in tracing down this actual spyware and it was well done. Edward Snowden himself leaked a lot of documents in 2013 that the NSA and the GCHQ use and really a lot of it comes from social media, the cookies that are on our computers that allow us to automatically log back into Facebook and log back into Google.

    Billions of these cookies are being controlled and kept by spy agencies and that allows them later to reverse the scope of someone's IP address and they targeted engineers in Belgacom and they were able to do a lookup on the IP addresses of these particular engineers computers and look at their log-in into Yahoo and they've been able to target the social media accounts with malware which then enabled them to go deeper into the actual company itself.

    Radar
    CC0
    Chinese Spy Plane Crosses South Korean Airspace Without Notice
    But a lot of the engineers who were involved in the initial assessment of this hack, because Microsoft were unable to solve the problem with the email server, then they brought in an external company called Fox Link really which were able to find that. The day after it was turned over to Cisco and a lot of engineers who were involved, the security analysts, were annoyed with this because they believed that turning it over to Cisco would not allow an independent analysis and they were unhappy with the way Belgacom senior management have said that they removed it fully because these guys themselves believe there was an impartial cleanup, so there's still a lot of answers that we're looking for really, but again, it really is the first proven case of an EU nation actually launching an offensive cyberattack on another nation-state in Europe.

    Sputnik: This development comes amid unceasing accusations against Russia of interfering in other nations affairs, what position do the recent revelations put London into?

    Kevin Curran: We know all the major powers have cyber teams, they're all looking really at forms of encryption, being able to overcome that, being able to take command and control of other countries grids and electricity and being able to bring down satellites, and they're putting resources into cyber offensive teams and, of course, it's incredibly difficult to estimate what the budget is or how many people are involved because we can't just fly a plane over a country and count how many tanks and planes are on the ground, when it comes to cyber warfare it is much more difficult, but we know that the major states have put a substantial amount of resources into this.

    READ MORE: Israel Sells $250Mln Worth of Cutting Edge Spy Systems to Saudi Arabia — Reports

    We know now that the world is moving online, there's so much of infrastructure online, and you can do so much damage to a nation and you can have a threat even of what you can even do to a nation if they threaten to attack you, so we're finding a lot of tools, and again, this was one of the most sophisticated malware tools/software that we've seen today, this particular software that was used for this particular attack on the network. So we've seen that this one of the most sophisticated softwares that we've seen today has come from a nation-state offensive cyber warfare team.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russia Spotted 19 Foreign Spy Aircraft Near Border Over Past Week
    ‘The Normal Welcome’: Iranian Spy Drones Now Common Over US Ships in Gulf
    Deep Under the Covers: The World's Strangest Spy Sex Scandals Revealed
    Tags:
    spying, Cisco, EU, Edward Snowden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse