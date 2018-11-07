Register
04:11 GMT +307 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Facebook logo

    Facebook Account Bans Before Midterms Stoke ‘Low-Grade Paranoia’

    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Facebook banned 115 accounts from its platforms on Monday - just one day before the midterm elections in the United States, the company announced.

    "On Sunday evening, US law enforcement contacted us about online activity that they recently discovered and which they believe may be linked to foreign entities," Facebook said in a blog post.

    They accounts "may" have engaged in "coordinated inauthentic behavior," Facebook said. The company did not specify what comprises such behavior.

    While the company would "typically" wait until it was done analyzing and investigating the accounts before announcing the bans, "given that we are only one day away from important elections in the US, we wanted to let people know about the action we've taken."

    ​That's not to say that the banned accounts were seeking to influence the midterm elections, however, as "almost all the Facebook Pages associated with these accounts appear to be in the French or Russian languages."

    The accounts removed from Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, were "mostly" in English and sometimes posted about "celebrities" and "political debate."

    Facebook, it should be noted, did not allege that the accounts were seeking to influence the election, nor that they were operated by foreign nationals.

    "Those are 115 fewer accounts that we'll be able to read," Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear.

    "It's just all so incredibly silly. It has little impact at all except to sort of stir a kind of low-grade paranoia about Russia, Iran or other so-called threats. It kind of poisons the well, but it has very little practical impact," Lazare told Loud & Clear host Brian Becker and Walter Smolarek, who is filling in for John Kiriakou.

    "Clearly the way is being paved for something more serious down the road. Some kind of more serious censorship; more serious attack on the internet; ratcheting up of anti-Russian, anti-Iranian sentiment," Lazare said.

    This kind of right-wing, nationalist sentiment is "coming as much from the Democrats as it is from the Republicans," he added.

    Related:

    Facebook Weighing Ban on Hacked Info - Cyber Head
    Another Day, Another Ban: Facebook Unpublishes ‘Occupy London’ Page
    US State Department Cheers Facebook Ban on 'Inauthentic' Pages
    The Kremlin Line? Facebook’s Latest Ban Nets Resistance Pages, Anti-Trump Events
    Facebook 'Playfully' Mocked for Taking Down Topless Jesus Image Over Nudity Ban
    Facebook Partly Reverses Ban on Cryptocurrency Ads Amid Rumors of Coinbase Ties
    Tags:
    Russiagate, censorship, social media, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse