Register
03:51 GMT +307 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A voter leaves a polling site after casting a ballot in the Massachusetts Primary Election in Somerville, Massachusetts, U.S., September 4, 2018

    Media, Trump Must ‘Tone Down’ Rhetoric After 2018 US Midterms - Columnist

    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Tuesday, US voters cast ballots to fill 435 seats in the US House of Representatives, one-third of the 100-member Senate and other local and state positions. The outcome of the 2018 midterms will determine if the Republican Party can maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

    New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin joined Radio Sputnik's Fault Lines Tuesday to discuss, with hosts Garand Nixon and Lee Stranahan, the need to lower the heat of political rhetoric after the midterm elections.

    ​"How do you think the Republicans and Democrats are going to act if they have a bad day today?" Nixon asked Goodwin.

    "Probably in similar fashion. I think the loser will be very unhappy. And I believe that what we've been witnessing, it's gotten incredibly intense in the last couple of weeks. If we go back to the period three months ago, what we saw then is what we will see again starting tomorrow: the unrest, the rage, outbreaks of sporadic violence, the sense that the other side is wrong for America," Goodwin told Radio Sputnik.

    "I don't think it's going to be a pretty situation no matter the outcome tomorrow," he added, noting that both the media and US President Donald Trump have a responsibility to scale down the tone of their rhetoric, referring to an article he published at the New York Post on November 3.

    "What is the premise of your article?" Nixon asked. 

    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (File)
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    After Midterm Election, Mueller Probe Could Come to Conclusion - Report

    "The premise is that it's all gone too far. It's too hot, and we cannot assume that it will not lead to violence. I get a fair amount of people who say, ‘Bring it on, we want the next war.' These people don't understand what they are saying, but that is, nonetheless, how a lot of wars start: with a lot of bellicose rhetoric from people who have no idea of the consequences of real war or violence," Goodwin noted.

    "I think there are a lot of people who are dramatic in this way. You can sleepwalk into a war. And that's what I fear is happening. I think the first step has to come from the New York Times and the left media. And I say that because it is the Times that broke the back of standards in American journalism by going after Trump in 2016. They basically announced that he's too dangerous to be president, and that became their coverage. That has to be rolled back. What I call on is the New York Times to temper its jihad against the president by just treating him the same way it treats all other presidents," Goodwin continued.

    In his article, Goodwin argues that if the Times, which he refers to as the "leader of the media resistance," returns to its "traditional standards of fairness," the "political temperature would cool," as the president would then be treated with the "same respect and fairness accorded to his predecessor." That would then "put the onus on Trump to use more care and precision instead of just calling ‘fake news the enemy of the people,'" Goodwin alleged.

    If Trump has any kind of victory, it will be "vindication," Goodwin told Sputnik.

    "Even if the Republicans hold the Senate, you would have to say that was pretty impressive, given the resistance movement [and] how the whole world was hating Donald Trump. Anything tomorrow that looks like victory will be a form of vindication. If they would hold the House, that would be an incredible sign of vindication for the president."

    In addition, Goodwin claims that the bitter debate after three women, including psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford, came forward with accusations that US Supreme Court's newest justice, Brett Kavanaugh, had sexually assaulted them in the past, may have hurt the prospect of a "blue wave."

    Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the allegations, while Trump has repeatedly accused Democratic protesters of trying to "make Senators look bad."

    This weekend, Judy Munro-Leighton — who admitted to writing a letter under the alias Jane Doe — told federal investigators that she had falsely accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault because she was "angry" and wanted public attention.

    "Under questioning by Committee investigators, Ms. Munro-Leighton admitted, contrary to her prior claims, that she had not been sexually assaulted by Judge Kavanaugh," Senator Chuck Grassley wrote in a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray, describing her as a left-wing activist who was "decades older than Judge Kavanaugh." 

    FBI Headquarters in Washington, DC
    © Sputnik / Alexey Agaryshev
    FBI Monitors Midterm Elections for Terrorist, Hacker Threats - Justice Dept.

    "The Committee is grateful to citizens who come forward with relevant information in good faith, even if they are not one hundred percent sure about what they know," Grassley wrote in his letter to the FBI and DOJ.

    "But when individuals intentionally mislead the Committee, they divert Committee resources during time-sensitive investigations and materially impede our work. Such acts are not only unfair; they are potentially illegal," the letter states.

    "I think, what has happened since 2016, showed us that they [Democrats] didn't learn anything. The reason that Donald Trump won is [that he flipped] six blue states red. The reason he did that was largely [based on his policies regarding] the trade agreement, immigration, tax cuts. The Democrats do not only stand in opposition to all of those, they have denounced them. The Democrats didn't learn the lesson of 2016, which to me [is that] the middle class felt like it had been abandoned by both parties. And Donald Trump reawakened those voters," Goodwin added.

    Related:

    'Be Humble': Rihanna Scolded for Saying Trump Won't Play Her Music at Rallies
    Trump Tries to Choke Iran, Imposes New Severe Sanctions
    Putin Will 'Certainly' Meet With Trump in Paris - Kremlin
    NBC Pulls Trump Campaign Anti-Immigration Ad Off Air
    Trump Says He Probably Won't Meet With Putin in Paris
    Tags:
    mainstream media, midterm elections, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse