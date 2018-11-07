Register
07:18 GMT +307 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Big Ben clocktower is seen in London, Britain, 12 March

    Certain Rebel Labour MPs Could 'Squeak' Chequers Bexit Plan Through - Pundit

    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A senior member of the Northern Irish DUP party, propping up Theresa May's government, has said today that it looked like Britain would leave the European Union without a divorce deal.

    With more on this story, Sputnik spoke to the political commentator Pete Durnell, about what this means for the Brexit negotiations.

    Sputnik: So today, Jeffrey Donaldson, a senior DUP lawmaker has ruled that a no deal is the most likely outcome for Britain ahead of these talks. Are they right do you think, is Britain on course for a no deal?

    Pete Durnell: I really don’t think so personally. Essentially I think the Prime Minister will bully her cabinet into agreeing with a version of her Chequers plan and then the question is will they get it through the commons?

    It will be pretty tricky but I know they are already working with some rebel Labour MPs to help them so I suspect there will be quite a few tory rebels but I think they will squeak it through with Labour help.

    Anti-Brexit billboards are seen on the northern side of the border between Newry, in Northern Ireland, and Dundalk, in the Republic of Ireland, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Niall Carson
    May Says Brexit Deal '95% Ready' Amid Reports EU Seeks Irish Backstop Compromise
    Sputnik: In his own words Donaldson stated that: "Such an outcome will have serious consequences for [the] economy of [the] Irish Republic. Can't understand why Irish Government seems so intent on this course." Could this influence Ireland and moreover the EU, in giving a comprehensive Brexit deal to the UK?

    Pete Durnell: The rumor seems to be that Ireland is potentially going to be given the ability to have to agree to ending all sorts of transition periods and backstops into 2021 and longer… It seems Theresa is going to give Ireland the power to effectively carry that on indefinitely because if they don’t agree to it we can’t accept it.

    I just feel that this has been going on since June 2016 and if we haven’t properly prepared and Ireland hasn’t properly prepared for even next year, but certainly in two years, if they can’t actually prepare for a No Deal scenario that’s pretty pathetic really. We’ve won World Wars in less time than effectively it’s going to take to leave the EU in 2021.

    This file photo taken on March 29, 2017 shows a pro-remain protester holds up an EU flag with one of the stars symbolically cut out in front of the Houses of Parliament shortly after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced to the House of Commons that Article 50 had been triggered in London on March 29, 2017.
    © AFP 2018 / OLI SCARFF
    Brexit Secretary Raab Presses UK PM May to Support Irish Border Plan - Reports
    I just think the main problem is that the people constructing this deal and pushing it through don’t really want to do it. If you give people a job who don’t want to do a job, you will get delays, over complicating and essentially you will end up in the situation we are in now.

    Sputnik: Finally, who do you think is the most likely candidate to over from Theresa May either after Brexit or if a vote of no-confidence is activated?

    Pete Durnell: It’s a really difficult one to call. As I understand it, the Tory MPs come up with two candidates, they vote and throw their hats in the ring, as they say, and they choose two candidates and that goes out to the Tory membership to vote on.

    I believe the Tory membership is probably 70%-80% pro-brexit still; so they’re going to want a Brexit candidate but may not be given one.

    It could easier end up with two people who are basically Remainers which will be farcical situation. I honestly don’t know which two they might be… Justine Greening is mentioned, Sajid Javid is up there in the running, we know that David Davis is a candidate but will the MPs actually vote to put him in the top two.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Pete Durnell and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    May Says Brexit Deal '95% Ready' Amid Reports EU Seeks Irish Backstop Compromise
    'Absolute Stinker': BoJo Says May's Brexit Plan Would Leave UK an EU 'Colony'
    Brexit Secretary Raab Presses UK PM May to Support Irish Border Plan - Reports
    Blair Urges UK Parliament to Vote Down Any Deal on Brexit, Let People Decide
    UK Pet Owners Traveling to Europe to Pay £90 in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Reports
    Tags:
    agreement, transition period, no deal, Chequers plan, Brexit, Pete Durnell, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse