Register
04:11 GMT +307 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Muslim woman walks over the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany

    Segregating Muslim Students in EU Could Do More Harm Than Good - Professor

    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    It may seem to be an unusual step in combating Islamist extremism, but Muslim students schools in Germany are currently being taught Islam as part of their curriculum.

    The move is in a bid to educate students on their religion, and that their faith is one that is open to reflection and self-criticism. The hope is that Muslim and non-Muslim students will see that Islam has a place in German public schools, and in modern Germany as a whole. Sputnik spoke to Professor Helen Fenwick, terrorism expert from the University of Durham, who has concerns however about how effective this scheme could be.

    Sputnik: Could this be an effective measure in preventing extremism?

    Helen Fenwick: Depending on exactly what's being taught it could have an effect in combating Islamic extremism, depending on the influences the children in Germany are already being subjected to.

    For example, if some children or teenagers are already partly down the line of radicalization due to online activity or due to people that they know in various contexts then I wouldn't have thought it would have much effect.

    The Paris terrorist attacks have damaged attitudes toward Muslims in Europe, highlighting however the diversity of people's views of Europe's Muslim population
    © AP Photo / Thibault Camus
    Paris Attacks Highlight EU Differences on Muslims – Austria’s Islamic Authority
    But, if students haven't already been subjected to influences that might radicalize them then it could have some kind of beneficial effect in that it could seem as though that German schools are trying to understand Islamic concepts and etc.

    Sputnik: Do you think such a scheme could be implemented in the UK?

    Helen Fenwick: If they're literally segregated away from other students to receive this special teaching then I think that is quite problematic.

    Then people could say 'Should Christian students then be segregated to be taught special lessons about Christianity?' What about Hindus? What about Sikhs? So no, I wouldn't support segregating Muslim students…

    Migrants arrive at the railway station in Munich, southern Germany, on September 12, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / PHILIPP GUELLAND
    4th Gen Muslims in Germany Don't Feel at Home, Prone to Radicalization – Prof.
    I think some Muslim parents, perhaps some Muslim school governors, teachers might object as they might say that singling out Muslim students is problematic in itself as it stigmatizes them, it's implying that they might be more likely to engage in extremist behavior than people of other faiths. So on that basis I would have thought that it would be more likely to aid radicalization that combat it.

    Sputnik: What role does education play today in countering extremism?

    Helen Fenwick: It has an extremely strong role. Children go to school to become critical thinkers, to learn to be able to evaluate concepts and not just accept them blindly.

    And so therefore schools have a role to play in the sense of saying to students who are perhaps only subjected to one view, one world view or one faith view in the home, and perhaps to some extent in schools they have attended before, so they may have faced a very narrow world view.

    A Muslim woman reading a newspaper at a market place in the Xinjiang capital of Urumqi, the capital city of the Chinese restive Xinjiang region.
    CC BY 2.0 / Gilad Rom / Bagels
    'Reeducation Camps for Muslims'? The Truth About Islam in China
    Which may have meant that they have not been used to criticizing that religion or about secular view on various issues.

    So that's why I think it's very problematic when some Islamic schools in the UK and in Europe generally have been found to be following a very narrow curriculum — mostly based on Islam and not fully following secular aspects of the national curriculum and not teaching students about other faiths.

    And that's been a problem which Ofsted has been trying to combat — particularly in the case of Islamic schools but some Jewish schools as well.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Helen Fenwick and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Non-Muslims or 'White People' Are 'Disgusting' - Irish Star Sinead O'Connor
    US Muslims Raise Large Amounts of Money for Synagogue Shooting Victims
    Illegal Islamic School Fined for Teaching Only Muslims Were Saved on Noah's Ark
    'Reeducation Camps for Muslims'? The Truth About Islam in China
    India Deports Seven Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar After Court's Nod
    Tags:
    Segregation, students, Muslims, Helen Fenwick, EU, Germany, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse