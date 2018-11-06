US Has Very Poor Security Technology on the Border - Anti-Immigration Activist

American anti-immigration activist Glenn Spencer has developed a special security and monitoring system that detects drug smugglers and human traffickers on US border. The 81-year old told Sputnik that this system has allowed him to reduce illegal activity in the area near his ranch on the Arizona-Mexico border.

Sputnik: Please tell us about the equipment you have used to monitor illegal migration and drug trafficking, how effective is it?

Glenn Spencer: It's very effective, years ago I started up and ran a seismic oil exploration company up in Montana and when I moved down to the border and saw all of these problems I remembered that technology and installed some of it on my ranch, this was about eight years ago, and began developing it, and I just discovered that it's a wonderful way to detect people walking, as a matter of fact, its sensors can detect one person walking 500 feet away. You can string this out anywhere along the entire border.

This can detect people on the entire border, anywhere on the border, it knows the difference between people, animals, vehicles and even aircraft, and what we've done now we paired this technology with a drone, so we have drones that when the sensor goes off it tells the drone where to fly and look for whatever set off the alarm.

I've learned as a pilot that one of the biggest problems of detecting and tracking people on the border is knowing almost exactly where to look so these are the technologies that work very well.

Sputnik: What kind of assistance, if any, have you received from the authorities?

Glenn Spencer: None, this is all done essentially with my retirement money. I have retired, but I'm still a fairly young guy, I am still flying airplanes, including experimental aircraft, so there's no assistance from authorities at all.

Sputnik: In your view, how effective is the current monitoring system of the border and does it solve the problems?

No, the technology that has been used by our government over the past at least 20 years that I know about has been very ineffective, I've been criticizing it for the last 12 years.

I believe that people who have been managing this program are not really serious about securing our border. We have very poor technology on the border, we have very few miles of actual fencing that would deter someone from crossing, and the fence or what President Trump calls a wall is very effective but it can't be placed everywhere, but I believe a combination of this technology and building it will solve the problem.

Sputnik: Your non-profit American Border Patrol organization has been accused of racism, why?

Glenn Spencer: Well, that is a technique used by people to keep us from getting support, in other words they demonize us. There's a fellow by the name of Saul Alinsky who wrote a book called 'Rules for Radicals' and the way they try to silence their opposition, globalists and others, is by making them look like monsters, so that the media will not talk to them and they can get no publicity.

