Register
08:53 GMT +306 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Election 2018 Midterm Sprint

    US Voters Say Economy, Healthcare Top List of Priorities for Midterms

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Issues such as healthcare, the economy, immigration and foreign policy will be critical determining factors for US residents when casting their ballots in Tuesday’s midterm elections, voters told Sputnik.

    Voters will cast ballots for 435 seats in the US House Representatives and one-third of the 100-member Senate. This election is crucial for US President Donald Trump, who needs Republicans to maintain control of Congress in order to push his policy agenda.

    Healthcare

    Although US voters deem healthcare a key issue they differ on what needs to be done, with some blaming Trump for threatening the healthcare system while others want to repeal Obamacare.

    "I would say healthcare [is a priority] because [its] currently under major threat from the federal government," Lindsey Van Orman, a voter from New York City, told Sputnik. "Everything that the Trump administration is doing is having an impact on the future of our healthcare system."

    A migrant father and child rest outside the El Chaparral port of entry building at the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico
    © AP Photo / Maximo Musielik
    Reducing Illegal Migration in US to Ease Pressure on Healthcare System - Scholar
    The United States needs lawmakers who will push back against the Trump administration’s federal policies, Van Orman added.

    Woodrow Bean of Texas sees healthcare as important but has a different perspective on it.

    Bean said both parties have failed US residents on the issue of providing affordable and accessible healthcare, but he backs the repeal of the Affordable Care Act also known as Obamacare.

    "I am in support of… efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare with a more middle ground healthcare approach with access to purchase health insurance across state lines to help drive cost down and increase access with more competition," Bean told Sputnik.

    Bean explained he does not favor government-controlled healthcare and believes no candidate should support it.

    READ MORE: US Healthcare FTW: Pfizer CEO Gets 61% Pay Raise as Drug Prices Skyrocket

    Moreover, Bean said, Obamacare has caused significant damage in the US healthcare system, which is one of the reasons he cannot support Congressman Beto O'Rourke over incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz in Tuesday’s intense Senate race in Texas.

    Economy

    Although Republicans appear well-positioned to maintain control of the Senate, Texas has become a high-profile race because Trump has spent significant capital in trying to get Cruz elected.

    Plus, the left-leaning upstart O’Rourke has surprised many by keeping the contest close in such a Republican-leaning state. However, the latest average of about half a dozen polls shows Cruz pulling away just hours until the vote.

    The economy is another key topic for US voters and specifically in the race between Cruz and O’Rourke, Texas resident Steve Lettunich told Sputnik.

    "As a Senator representing one of the largest oil and gas producing regions in the world it is a must that whoever that may be, they put Texas jobs and economic growth ahead of partisan politics," Lettunich said.

    Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
    © Sputnik / Alexander Astafyev
    US Sanctions Imposed to Stifle Competition Will Hurt Own Economy - Russian PM
    Lettunich said Cruz set himself apart from other candidates with policies favorable to growers of pecans, the state’s most valuable agricultural export.

    "While others including O’Rourke are stuck on the idea of begging China to rethink the tariffs, Cruz had the foresight to begin working with the State Department and their counterparts in India to expand and create new markets for our Texas producers," Lettunich said.

    Bean pointed out another critical industry in Texas will be impacted by who the state sends to Washington.

    "I'm afraid strict restrictions and regulations would lead to the destruction of the energy sector in Texas which is now producing and surpassing major oil countries like Iraq and Iran," Bean said.

    Taxes are an important issue for David Garcia, also a likely voter from the state of Texas.

    Garcia told Sputnik that local government has been involved in bringing sports parks, arenas, and more tourist based attractions to the area but through the wrong means.

    READ MORE: Trump's Trade Policies ‘Completely Backwards': Tariffs Won't Bring Jobs to US

    "The government has raised our property taxes quite a bit in the past years in order to fund all these attractions as well as their salaries," Garcia explained.

    Immigration

    Immigration has been a hot topic across the country but especially in states like Texas, which shares a border with Mexico. Trump has deployed 5,000 military personnel to the southern border as a US-bound migrant caravan from Central America makes its way through Mexico.

    Earlier on Monday, a Pueblo Sin Fronteras immigration group official told Sputnik that the caravan has now reached Mexico City.

    "With recent caravans starting to build throughout South America on top of nearly one thousand people crossing the border illegally every day we have to secure our border," Bean argued.

    Honduran migrants taking part in a new caravan heading to the US, talk with Guatemalan police officers on their arrival to Chiquimula, Guatemala, on October 22, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / ORLANDO ESTRADA
    Migrant Caravan Approaches US-Mexico Border (VIDEO)
    Bean also said that he understands people want better lives but worried that a large criminal element has infiltrated the migrant caravan.

    Garcia was sympathetic towards immigrants because he has family members living on the other side of the border, and they have been granted the opportunity to visit and work in the United States.

    "They have shown to be an asset for the growth of the nation and that's what allowing immigrants should be about," Garcia said. "Bringing quality immigrants will keep this country producing great outstanding jobs and businesses."

    Foreign Policy

    Jeff Patingan, 35, a Graphic Designer from Honolulu, the capital of the US state of Hawaii, named foreign policy as high on the list of issues driving his voting decision in Tuesday’s midterms.

    "Foreign policy issues are important to me, especially when it comes to national security," Patingan told Sputnik. "I think Trump has to be tougher on Russia, but I’m happy about the improving relationship with North Korea."

    Bean lamented that the state of US-Russian relations has never been worse since the Cold War with the Soviet Union.

    An Iranian woman holds her national flag as she walks past an anti-US mural depicting the Statue of Liberty on the wall of the former US embassy in Tehran (File)
    © AFP 2018 / BEHROUZ MEHRI
    'Economic War': Iran Vows to Continue Selling Oil as US Sanctions Take Full Effect
    That said, Bean still thinks whoever is elected should keep moving forward with sanctions against Moscow for its moves in the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

    "Peace through strength seems to be the best thing to do at this time," Bean said. "Continue talking but also continue sanctions until they are willing to change for the better."

    Van Orman complained that Trump is persistently alienating US allies like Canada while playing "hopscotch" with so-called dictators in Russia and North Korea.

    READ MORE: US Vows Cyberattack if Russia 'Directly Interferes' With Midterms — Reports

    Alex Gonzalez of New York, however, feels that the intense focus on Russia has distracted from more important matters.

    "I think we have enough problems within this country," Gonzalez told Sputnik. "The biggest threat is coming from within this very White House. Let's deal with that first, and perhaps then the other problems might resolve naturally."

    Washington has imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia for allegedly interfering in US elections and Ukraine domestic affairs, among other allegations, all of which Moscow has repeatedly denied as unfounded attempts to fuel Russophobic hysteria.

    Related:

    US Intel Community Sees No Election Infrastructure Compromised Ahead of Midterms
    US Voters Weigh Trump's Controversial Immigration Message Ahead of Midterms
    'I Represent Our District, not Donald Trump' – Republican Candidate on Midterms
    US State of Georgia Breaks Early Voting Record for Midterms - Secretary of State
    Georgia Dems 'Under Investigation for Possible Cybercrimes' Ahead of Midterms
    Tags:
    GOP, Democrats, poll, vote, healthcare, economy, election, midterms, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse