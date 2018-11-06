Register
04:20 GMT +306 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Children watch their mother vote during the U.S. general election in Greenville, North Carolina, US on November 8, 2016.

    US Voters Weigh Trump's Controversial Immigration Message Ahead of Midterms

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Drake
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    HARRISBURG (PENNSYVLANIA) (Sputnik) - As Republicans and Democrats made their final campaign pushes in the last hours ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, US President Donald Trump was drilling a familiar message.

    "Millions of illegal immigrants want to invade our country and violate our laws," Trump said during a campaign rally in neighboring Ohio on Monday. "If you want open borders, vote Democrat."

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally for U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 22, 2018
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    Trump Vows Maximum Criminal Penalties for Illegal Voters
    The message is one that Trump has repeatedly sought to drive home in recent weeks. During appearances at successive campaign rallies across the country, the president has harped on the issue of immigration, sounding the alarm about a caravan of asylum-seekers heading toward the US border and warning that Democrats, if elected, would allow illegal migrants to flood the United States.

    But as the clock ticks down to the opening of polls on Election Day, it remains unclear whether Trump's message will resonate with voters or backfire.

    Many observers see Trump's rhetoric on immigration as an attempt to stoke fear in order to increase voter turnout among his mostly white base especially in states like Pennsylvania.

    READ MORE: US Vows Cyberattack if Russia 'Directly Interferes' With Midterms — Reports

    "I think he [Trump] recognizes that a lot of the folks that will come out and vote for him, they respond to those dog whistles, so if the dog whistle works, then that’s what they employ," Brandon Flood, Political Action Chair for the Pennsylvania NAACP told Sputnik.

    But while Trump's immigration message could prove popular among his supporters, his rhetoric is drawing criticism for what some see as a blatant attempt at fear-mongering that runs counter to American values.

    Border Patrol agents patrol the United States-Mexico Border wall during Opening the Door Of Hope/Abriendo La Puerta De La Esparana at Friendship Park in San Ysidro, California on Saturday, November 19, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / Sandy Huffaker
    US-Mexico Border Control: 'Migration Has Never Been Stopped Because of a Wall'
    "I'm worried about how the administration and its supporters are demonizing immigrants," Deborah Reeder, a 64-year-old retired Pennsylvania state worker told Sputnik. "We have always been taught to welcome the stranger and the poor and the downtrodden and the outcast, and we’re not doing that now."

    In fact, some of Trump's stances have proven so controversial that they have raised eyebrows even among his most ardent supporters.

    On Monday, Fox News, a TV station that is generally supportive of Trump, joined other major news outlets in announcing that it would stop running a controversial immigration ad paid for by the Trump campaign.

    The ad centers on the story of Luis Bracamontes, an undocumented immigrant who killed two police officers in the state of California. The message has drawn criticism not only for being divisive, but also because it is inaccurate: It wrongly asserts that Democrats allowed Bracamontes to reenter the country after he was deported, when in fact he returned to the United States during Republican George W. Bush's presidency.

    A migrant carrying the flags of Mexico and Honduras gives a thumbs-up to a moto rickshaw driver who stopped to take their picture, as a thousands-strong caravan of Central Americans hoping to reach the U.S. border moves onward from Juchitan, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. Thousands of migrants resumed their slow trek through southern Mexico on Thursday, after attempts to obtain bus transport to Mexico City failed
    © AP Photo / Rebecca Blackwell
    Migrant Caravan: Pentagon Refuses Trump Order to Deploy US Troops to Border
    Several TV stations including NBC and CNN have denounced the ad as blatantly racist.

    The controversy over the ad has raised concerns among Republicans, many of whom fear that Trump's message on immigration could inadvertently draw a backlash from US voters.

    Senior Republican leaders reportedly fear that by harping on the immigration message, Trump has adopted a dangerous election strategy and forfeited the opportunity to highlight his own successes, such as the economy.

    House Speaker Paul Ryan is so concerned about the current state of competitive House races that he called Trump on Sunday to implore him to spend more time focusing on the economy, rather than immigration, Politico reported, citing a source familiar with the call.

    READ MORE: Barack Obama Slams Donald Trump's Policy Ahead of Midterms

    Democrats, meanwhile, are seizing on Trump's fear-mongering to garner support of their own, taking aim at his immigration policies in the campaign.

    "The only caravan you should be careful of are the thousands of Democrats and the thousands of Independents migrating from the sidelines and making sure you never come back to Washington DC," Pennsylvania State Rep. Patty Kim told supporters at a campaign rally on Sunday, drawing enthusiastic cheers.

    Twitter
    CC0 / Pixabay / Unsplash
    Twitter Says Deleted Thousands of Accounts Discouraging From Voting in Midterms
    During a campaign stop at the same rally in Harrisburg Pennsylvania on Sunday, former Vice President Joe Biden issued a thinly veiled rebuke of Trump's immigration message, saying Democrats and others would not be swayed by the politics of fear.

    "We have to reset the moral compass of this nation," Biden said. "We have to choose hope over fear, choose unity over division, choose our allies over enemies, and most of all, we choose truth over lies."

    Related:

    'I Represent Our District, not Donald Trump' – Republican Candidate on Midterms
    US State of Georgia Breaks Early Voting Record for Midterms - Secretary of State
    Georgia Dems 'Under Investigation for Possible Cybercrimes' Ahead of Midterms
    Journalist on Social Media Bans: Upcoming Midterms Is Primary Reason for Purge
    Professor on Midterms: This Is Really Referendum on Trump Presidency
    Tags:
    turnout, vote, migration, election, midterms, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse