04:20 GMT +306 November 2018
    Anti-Brexit billboards are seen on the northern side of the border between Newry, in Northern Ireland, and Dundalk, in the Republic of Ireland, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

    UK Politician: Britons Are Not Bothered About Possible Hard Border With Ireland

    © AP Photo / Niall Carson
    Opinion
    More than 1,500 of the UK’s top lawyers have urged Theresa May and MPs to back a second Brexit referendum. In a letter to the prime minister, they recommended parliament should not be bound by the 2016 vote any more than it should be by the 1975 referendum that took Britain into the EU.

    With more on these developments, Sputnik spoke to UKIP Economics Spokesperson Catherine Blaiklock.

    Sputnik: How significant is it that after all these talks and efforts to get a solid Brexit deal nothing has been clarified or locked in between Britain and the EU?

    This file photo taken on March 29, 2017 shows a pro-remain protester holds up an EU flag with one of the stars symbolically cut out in front of the Houses of Parliament shortly after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced to the House of Commons that Article 50 had been triggered in London on March 29, 2017.
    © AFP 2018 / OLI SCARFF
    Brexit Secretary Raab Presses UK PM May to Support Irish Border Plan - Reports
    Catherine Blaiklock: Well I think it’s not that surprising, that’s what the Greeks found many years ago and Theresa May didn’t realize who she was dealing with.

    The Greek finance minister suggested right at the very beginning, nearly two years ago, that you are dealing with a group of countries who did not want to negotiate. The result is hardly surprising if you’re going on that sort of basis.

    Sputnik: The Irish Border problem and everything based around the integrity of the single market and the customs union… these are problems that have been in the mix since the start of negotiations. Looking at Ireland how should Britain deal with this problem?

    Catherine Blaiklock: Well let’s look at the poll recently.

    This is a new Brexit poll conducted by Politico with 3000 people surveyed, 60% of voters would rather the UK was able to strike trade deals with nations around the world than avoiding creating a hard border with Ireland. If you took what voters are saying, they are saying that they aren’t particularly bothered about creating a hard border if necessary.

    Brexit
    CC0
    Labour Supporters Back Final Say Referendum on Brexit Outcome - Poll
    They would rather, us, be able to strike trade deals and I think the integrity of the UK is absolutely paramount.

    Again, we’ve been through this before, technology could solve this problem as we’ve talked about so many times and of course there is already a border there where we change currency.

    Sputnik: Finally, who do you think is the most likely candidate to over from Theresa May either after Brexit or if a vote of no-confidence is activated?

    Catherine Blaiklock: The Conservative grassroots are quite clear who they’d like; they would like either [Jacob] Rees Mogg or Brandon Lewis the problem is the democratic process in the Conservative Party and I think likely is not the same as popular.

    You could end with a great variety, but he’s not popular with the grassroots. I am happy with either, or David Davies, I don’t have a particular issue with any of those candidates. I would like a Brexit candidate and a candidate who actually conservative rather being left of Blair.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Catherine Blaiklock and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

