Register
22:10 GMT +305 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This photo dated Monday, May 9, 2018 shows a general view of the bay of Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia, a French territory in the South Pacific, with the yachting port in the background

    New Caledonia Likely to Hold New Independence Vote After Such Results - Scholars

    © AP Photo / Theo Rouby
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Supporters of the independence of New Caledonia, an archipelago in the Pacific Ocean and France's overseas territory, gained almost 44 percent of the votes in Sunday's referendum, which will make them seek another independence ballot in two years, experts told Sputnik.

    New Referendum is Likely

    Despite the defeat of the independence supporters, the issue of separation from France is not yet closed, experts believe. The Noumea Accord allows the New Caledonians to organize another vote in two years – an opportunity that the independentists will seize, Benoit Trepied, a researcher at the French National Center for Scientific Research, told Sputnik.

    "The results absolutely do not close the question of independence. The independentists, even though they’ve lost, came out from this referendum strengthened. They will ask for a second referendum, previewed in the 1998 Noumea Accord. So this is not a subject for discussion. They need one-third of the New Caledonia Congress deputies to call a referendum, and the Kanaks, the independentists, represent slightly less than a half of them," the researcher explained.

    READ MORE: Two Strong Earthquakes Hit off New Caledonia, USGS Reports

    Polls conducted prior to the independence referendum suggested that only some 30 percent of the New Caledonians would vote in favor of separation from France. However, experts pointed out a very strong mobilization in the Sunday vote, which led to a more impressive result and showed a balance of powers in the Pacific territory.

    "It is clear the result for a ‘yes’ can only ignite the supporters of independence to propose other referendums," Barthelemy Courmont, the research director for Asia-Pacific region at the Iris-France think tank, told Sputnik.

    The final voting results showed that 56.4 percent of New Caledonia’s residents on Sunday opted to remain part of France. Another 43.6 percent voted in favor of independence.

    Impessive Results for Independentists

    The result of the referendum, which almost gave parity to the two opposing camps of loyalists and independentists, left French politicians unable to play the majority card and will lead to more compromise, experts believe.

    "Political commentators did not expect to see such a strong mobilization of the population and that there will be such a participation rate. And this high participation rather impacted the vote in favor of a ‘yes.’ The big share of people who once thought they would abstain from voting or who were not on the voting lists were from the independentist Kanaks," Trepied underlined.

    READ MORE: Majority of New Caledonians Votes Against Seceding From France (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    At the same time, according to Gourmont, the referendum results are "far below the expectations of the loyalists" and this reflected the long-existing split between the south and the north of the territory, but the 1980s violence nevertheless was unlikely to be repeated.

    "It was a very respectful campaign. There is no risk to see the crystallization of the opposition, besides the clear discrepancy of the southern regions which massively voted ‘no,’ and northern regions where the ‘yes’ prevails. This division was known long before the referendum and will remain, but it does not mean the return of violence," the Iris-France research director said.

    This photo dated Monday, May 9, 2018 shows a general view of the bay of Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia, a French territory in the South Pacific, with the yachting port in the background
    © AP Photo / Theo Rouby
    'Just a Question of Time': New Caledonia Seeks Independence From 'Colonizing Power' France - Activist
    In the late 1980s, the rising pro-independence sentiment in New Caledonia led to violent clashes between pro-independence Kanaks and those Europeans who opposed independence. In 1988, the Matignon Accord proposed an end to direct French rule, while the 1998 Noumea Accord paved the way for the steady devolution of powers as well as votes like Sunday’s referendum.

    Economic Independence Possible

    But will a complete independence from France be economically feasible for the Pacific archipelago? Some 30 percent of its public spending is ensured by France. The territory struggles with unemployment which can reach 56 percent depending on the region. However, experts believe that natural resources will allow New Caledonia to become economically independent.

    "New Caledonia has about one-quarter of the world’s nickel reserves, so this is a very rich territory. All the fight of the independentists for more than 30 years now is aimed at occupying an important place in this nickel industry – not for the state to exploit the resources and for the wealth to go elsewhere, but to construct plants, manage them on the ground and have more additional value within the country which will enable financing their independence," Trepied, who is also a researcher at the School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences (EHESS), explained.

    READ MORE: New Caledonian Referendum: What's Behind French Pacific Territory's Aspirations?

    The expert added that New Caledonians have already managed to become important players in the international mining industry.

    "At the international scale, the New Caledonians and the Kanaks, in particular, succeeded in becoming indispensable actors of the international mining sector, which could seem unusual for a little people of some 200,000, who are often pictured as primitive and savage, but they are very strong in global capitalism," Trepied underlined.

    Troubled Asset for France

    New Caledonia is a strategically important territory for France. It ensures France’s presence in the Pacific and remains one of the country’s most attractive travel destinations.

    "The resources are ample in New Caledonia and represent without doubt an important asset for France. It is also an Exclusive Economic Zone, covering more than 1.4 million square kilometers [540,000 square miles], which ensures an important presence for France in this zone," Courmont noted.

    But the region became a problem for the French authorities in the 1980s when ethnic tensions and segregation policies against the indigenous population resulted in violent clashes. In the 1990s, New Caledonia got back on the UN decolonization list, which was a "national shame" for France, Trepied explained.

    "The most important thing for France is for New Caledonia not to become a battleground again. If there is a diplomatic and geopolitical importance of New Caledonia, it is as much, or even more, in the image which will enhance France if it manages to organize a peaceful decolonization, unprecedented on the international scene," the researcher added.

    This photo dated Monday, May 9, 2018 shows a general view of the bay of Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia, a French territory in the South Pacific, with the yachting port in the background
    © AP Photo / Theo Rouby
    'Just a Question of Time': New Caledonia Seeks Independence From 'Colonizing Power' France - Activist
    With a population of some 260,000, New Caledonia has been under control of France since it was colonized in 1853. The indigenous Kanaks represent about 40 percent of its population. The archipelago, in its status of the French special collectivity with its own congress and government, enjoys rather large autonomy over domestic affairs, but the issues of defense, justice, education, and foreign relations are managed by Paris.

    Views and opinions expressed in the article are those of the scholars and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Majority of New Caledonians Votes Against Seceding From France (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Over 75% of French Island New Caledonia Voted in Independence Referendum
    Two Strong Earthquakes Hit off New Caledonia, USGS Reports
    New Caledonia's Independence From France 'Just a Question of Time' - Activist
    Tags:
    referendum, vote, independence referendum, New Caledonia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse