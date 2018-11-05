Register
    The United States Capitol, the meeting place of the US Congress in Washington, DC The Capitol's foundation stone was laid by George Washington on September 18, 1793

    'I Represent Our District, not Donald Trump' – Republican Candidate on Midterms

    On Tuesday’s nationwide Election Day, US citizens will cast ballots to elect their regional representatives, from governors and mayors, to members of Congress. Meanwhile, most candidates are running on Democratic Party tickets.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the upcoming midterms in the United States with Jennifer Zielinski, Republican candidate for Minnesota's 5th Congressional District of the US House.

    Sputnik: Minnesota’s 5th District has not elected a Republican to the Congress since 1962. What makes you a better candidate than your opponent?

    Jennifer Zielinski: Well, I am prepared to go to Washington to work for the people of the 5th and represent what needs to be done in the 5th. We are reaching out to every single voter possible, we have over the past couple of months here, and just learning what really affects the 5th and what needs to be done in Washington DC.  

    US city of Atlanta, Georgia.
    © Photo : pixabay
    US State of Georgia Breaks Early Voting Record for Midterms - Secretary of State

    Sputnik: Your Democratic opponent said she would vote to impeach President Trump if she had the chance. How much could such as position derail the president’s agenda and what about the Republican Party’s agenda?

    Jennifer Zielinski: I think what we see when an impeachment comes is that it will take a lot, the process to – and it will really affect the country, what’s being done in DC, and how that can carry out to the rest of the country.

    If we do see Congress go to the Democrats this year, we could really see our policies affected: healthcare not being solved, the immigration problem not being solved – all the attention, both for our elected officials and the media, is spearing towards an impeachment process. The other thing is: we have yet to see a reason for impeachment. I’m not a rubber stamp for President Trump: if he does something I don’t agree with, I would call note on that.

    READ MORE: Journalist on Social Media Bans: Upcoming Midterms Is Primary Reason for Purge

    At the end of the day, I represent the people of my district, not President Trump. But if there is no reason to impeach him, calling for impeachment is just not the best solution, for not only the people of the 5th district here, but all of America. 

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Jennifer Zielinski and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

