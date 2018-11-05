'Trump Isn't Republican or Democrat, He's an Enigma' - Rep. Nominee for Congress

US voters will cast their ballots to fill 435 seats in the US House of Representatives, one-third of the 100-member Senate and other local and state positions on November 6. The vote will show if the Republicans can retain control of both houses of Congress.

Sputnik discussed the upcoming vote with Brian Evans, a Republican nominee for Congress in Hawaii's 2nd congressional district.

Sputnik: You ran in the Democratic primaries in 2004 and 2014, why did you decide to run as a Republican?

Brian Evans: The reason I switched parties is because I believe in the Second Amendment and repealing the Jones Act, which is negatively impacting the cost of living in Hawaii. I also believe the Democratic Party has failed to pay attention to the most basic urgencies, such as medical errors in our country that is costing over 250,000 patient lives a year.

Brian Evans: Most of her funding is coming from the mainland and corporate America, the very sources she claimed to be against when she ran for office. I have never accepted a dime and contributions. I'm hoping Hawaii wakes up. She's more interested in being president than running for Congress, and is signing book deals while people can't pay their bills. She refused to debate anyone in her own party during the primaries, which deprived the public of the American spirit of allowing everybody their chance to be heard.

The only people she hears is her PR team that cautions her about getting into positions where she could be called out. She was never the pro-gay candidate she is now until she needed our votes, and as a gay man, no one will be more supportive. I also believe in a woman's right to choose, legalizing marijuana, and better teacher pay. We are losing teachers, and then their students, because neither can afford to live in the state.

Sputnik: You have highlighted medical errors as one of the priorities on your political agenda. What do you think can realistically be done about them?

Brian Evans: We need to demand continued education for doctors and nurses. Education does not stop with their degree. We need to criminalize gross negligence by doctors, as examples by the recent arrest of a surgeon who was intoxicated when he showed up for surgery just minutes before.

Being a doctor or a nurse is not a profession one takes on to simply make money. Of the 250,000+ people who die a year due to medical negligence and errors, not one death certificate in the United States, not one, has stated the "cause of death" was "we did it, sorry."

Instead, they all lie and insurance companies fight the families because it's cheaper than paying the consequences of the errors that kill the patient. Then we have organizations like the "LeapFrog Group," which touts itself as a patient safety organization despite never walking into the hospitals they rate, as hospitals then use those "A-ratings" in their advertising. All rating organizations do is send the hospitals a self-answered questionnaire, mail it back with a check, and they get their "A-rating" without ever stepping foot into the hospital they rate and this is a fraud upon the American people who then believe the hospitals are safer than they are.

Sputnik: Gun policies have yet again seen tensions flare up, especially after the recent tragedy in Pittsburg. Will this give Democrats an upper hand in this election? What is your view on the issue?

Brian Evans: The lobbyists write the policies. We need to acknowledge that corruption exists. I believe in the 2nd Amendment, but changes need to be made to HIPAA so that we aren't protecting the privacy of future maniacs more than we do the lives of future victims.

Sputnik: This latest shooting also sparked yet another wave of condemnation towards the president. How does this affect the party and those in the run for Congress?

Brian Evans: Donald Trump is not a Republican. He's not a Democrat. He's not an independent. He is an enigma. People wanted to see "what would happen if he was president."

Well, folks…now you know. I was inspired by John McCain, Barack Obama, and Obama has refused to endorse Tulsi Gabbard. What does that say, that the most famous Democrat on the planet, born in Hawaii, refuses to endorse her? She says what she has to in order to get the votes to win for her "bigger picture."

Sputnik: Republicans have been victims of various violent attacks ahead of the midterms, why do you think the media choose to give less coverage to these incidents and rather focus on other things, like pipe bombs?

Brian Evans: I don't know. Why do we pay more attention to who is using what bathroom rather than the fact that the real problems are happening under the radar? For instance, Cerberus Capital Management, owns hospitals AND gun manufacturers. They make the guns and treat the wounds, and now they own Safeway.

After the Newtown shootings, they said they were going to sell Freedom Group, the gun manufacturing company that literally made the gun used in the Newtown shootings… but they never did. It was a great short-term PR move, but they never sold the company. Steve Feinberg, its CEO, also was in discussions to be involved in Trump's administration. This is hardly draining the swamp. People need to focus on what's happening that they don't even know about, because we have allowed people to be diverted to tabloids like news rather than what's happening right in front of them.

Sputnik: Many Democrats have been accused of excessive funding in these elections, can this actually ensure their win in the midterms?

Brian Evans: I hope not, but money plays a big factor these days. People let the "D" and "R" fool them. You have to look at the person's history. Look at the things Tulsi Gabbard said before she ran for Congress. It's all a PR con game with an eye on a much bigger picture… or else why not debate your opponents? In fact, why did she have ANY opponents in her party if they were so happy with her conduct, like cozying up to Syrian dictators?

Sputnik: In your opinion, what are the main challenges the winning party will have to face on Capitol Hill? What about the president?

Brian Evans: Cleaning up this mess we got into. That answers both questions.

