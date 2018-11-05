Register
20:17 GMT +305 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Trump speaks about immigration and border security at the White House in Washington

    'Trump Isn't Republican or Democrat, He's an Enigma' - Rep. Nominee for Congress

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US voters will cast their ballots to fill 435 seats in the US House of Representatives, one-third of the 100-member Senate and other local and state positions on November 6. The vote will show if the Republicans can retain control of both houses of Congress.

    Sputnik discussed the upcoming vote with Brian Evans, a Republican nominee for Congress in Hawaii's 2nd congressional district.

    Sputnik: You ran in the Democratic primaries in 2004 and 2014, why did you decide to run as a Republican?

    Brian Evans: The reason I switched parties is because I believe in the Second Amendment and repealing the Jones Act, which is negatively impacting the cost of living in Hawaii. I also believe the Democratic Party has failed to pay attention to the most basic urgencies, such as medical errors in our country that is costing over 250,000 patient lives a year.

    READ MORE: The Top 10 Scandals of the 2018 US Midterm Elections

    President Donald Trump talks to media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Havelock, N.C.
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    'God Hacked You': Twitter On Fire Over Conservative Magazine’s 'Trump is Going to Hell' Tweet
    Sputnik: Your opponent is currently in the seat, she's got stronger funding, you've said yourself she's more of a Republican than you are… So what is your advantage here?

    Brian Evans: Most of her funding is coming from the mainland and corporate America, the very sources she claimed to be against when she ran for office. I have never accepted a dime and contributions. I'm hoping Hawaii wakes up. She's more interested in being president than running for Congress, and is signing book deals while people can't pay their bills. She refused to debate anyone in her own party during the primaries, which deprived the public of the American spirit of allowing everybody their chance to be heard.

    READ MORE: Journalist on Social Media Bans: Upcoming Midterms Is Primary Reason for Purge

    The only people she hears is her PR team that cautions her about getting into positions where she could be called out. She was never the pro-gay candidate she is now until she needed our votes, and as a gay man, no one will be more supportive. I also believe in a woman's right to choose, legalizing marijuana, and better teacher pay. We are losing teachers, and then their students, because neither can afford to live in the state.

    Sputnik: You have highlighted medical errors as one of the priorities on your political agenda. What do you think can realistically be done about them?

    Brian Evans: We need to demand continued education for doctors and nurses. Education does not stop with their degree. We need to criminalize gross negligence by doctors, as examples by the recent arrest of a surgeon who was intoxicated when he showed up for surgery just minutes before.

    Being a doctor or a nurse is not a profession one takes on to simply make money. Of the 250,000+ people who die a year due to medical negligence and errors, not one death certificate in the United States, not one, has stated the "cause of death" was "we did it, sorry."

    Cybersecurity
    CC0
    Georgia Dems 'Under Investigation for Possible Cybercrimes' Ahead of Midterms

    Instead, they all lie and insurance companies fight the families because it's cheaper than paying the consequences of the errors that kill the patient. Then we have organizations like the "LeapFrog Group," which touts itself as a patient safety organization despite never walking into the hospitals they rate, as hospitals then use those "A-ratings" in their advertising. All rating organizations do is send the hospitals a self-answered questionnaire, mail it back with a check, and they get their "A-rating" without ever stepping foot into the hospital they rate and this is a fraud upon the American people who then believe the hospitals are safer than they are.

    Sputnik: Gun policies have yet again seen tensions flare up, especially after the recent tragedy in Pittsburg. Will this give Democrats an upper hand in this election? What is your view on the issue?

    Brian Evans: The lobbyists write the policies. We need to acknowledge that corruption exists. I believe in the 2nd Amendment, but changes need to be made to HIPAA so that we aren't protecting the privacy of future maniacs more than we do the lives of future victims.

    Sputnik: This latest shooting also sparked yet another wave of condemnation towards the president. How does this affect the party and those in the run for Congress?

    Brian Evans: Donald Trump is not a Republican. He's not a Democrat. He's not an independent. He is an enigma. People wanted to see "what would happen if he was president."

    READ MORE: Professor on Midterms: This Is Really Referendum on Trump Presidency

    Well, folks…now you know. I was inspired by John McCain, Barack Obama, and Obama has refused to endorse Tulsi Gabbard. What does that say, that the most famous Democrat on the planet, born in Hawaii, refuses to endorse her? She says what she has to in order to get the votes to win for her "bigger picture."

    Sputnik: Republicans have been victims of various violent attacks ahead of the midterms, why do you think the media choose to give less coverage to these incidents and rather focus on other things, like pipe bombs?

    Brian Evans: I don't know. Why do we pay more attention to who is using what bathroom rather than the fact that the real problems are happening under the radar? For instance, Cerberus Capital Management, owns hospitals AND gun manufacturers. They make the guns and treat the wounds, and now they own Safeway.

    U.S. President Trump speaks about immigration and border security at the White House in Washington
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Trump Slams Democratic Senator for 'Trying to Steal the Election' with Paid Ads

    After the Newtown shootings, they said they were going to sell Freedom Group, the gun manufacturing company that literally made the gun used in the Newtown shootings… but they never did. It was a great short-term PR move, but they never sold the company. Steve Feinberg, its CEO, also was in discussions to be involved in Trump's administration. This is hardly draining the swamp. People need to focus on what's happening that they don't even know about, because we have allowed people to be diverted to tabloids like news rather than what's happening right in front of them.

    READ MORE: Twitter Says Deleted Thousands of Accounts Discouraging From Voting in Midterms

    Sputnik: Many Democrats have been accused of excessive funding in these elections, can this actually ensure their win in the midterms?

    Brian Evans: I hope not, but money plays a big factor these days. People let the "D" and "R" fool them. You have to look at the person's history. Look at the things Tulsi Gabbard said before she ran for Congress. It's all a PR con game with an eye on a much bigger picture… or else why not debate your opponents? In fact, why did she have ANY opponents in her party if they were so happy with her conduct, like cozying up to Syrian dictators?

    Sputnik: In your opinion, what are the main challenges the winning party will have to face on Capitol Hill? What about the president? 

    Brian Evans: Cleaning up this mess we got into. That answers both questions.

    READ MORE: Barack Obama Slams Donald Trump's Policy Ahead of Midterms

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    2018 midterm elections, US Congress, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse