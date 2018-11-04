NATO Claims on Logistical Issues Aim to Whip Up Tension – Russian MP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The claims of NATO Lt. Gen. Jan Broeks on possible logistical issues that can emerge in case of a military conflict with Russia are an attempt to escalate the situation around Moscow or to lobby interests of defense industry business, Russian lawmaker Aleksander Sherin told Sputnik on Sunday.

"I think that this is yet another escalation [of the situation around Russia] or an attempt to lobby the interests of some companies. In fact, all escalation in America eventually ends up with money," Sherin said.

The claims of NATO Lt. Gen. Jan Broeks are likely aimed at getting an order for some company, which lobbies logistical interests, the lawmaker added.

Earlier in the week, Broeks, who serves as the director general of the NATO International Military Staff, told the Defense News magazine that the European nations may face problems with the mobility of their military forces and equipment in case of a collision with Russia. He also called for more investments in building roads and increasing the capacity of ports.

Russia has repeatedly criticized NATO’s buildup and exercises close to its borders, saying such actions were provocative and could lead to regional and global arms race and destabilization.

