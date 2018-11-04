NATO Claims on Logistical Issues Aim to Whip Up Tension – Russian MP

"I think that this is yet another escalation [of the situation around Russia] or an attempt to lobby the interests of some companies. In fact, all escalation in America eventually ends up with money," Sherin said.
The claims of NATO Lt. Gen. Jan Broeks are likely aimed at getting an order for some company, which lobbies logistical interests, the lawmaker added.
Russia has repeatedly criticized NATO’s buildup and exercises close to its borders, saying such actions were provocative and could lead to regional and global arms race and destabilization.
