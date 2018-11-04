Register
15:51 GMT +304 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Iranian woman holds her national flag as she walks past an anti-US mural depicting the Statue of Liberty on the wall of the former US embassy in Tehran (File)

    US' Real Goal is to Overthrow Iranian Government – Prof on Sanctions

    © AFP 2018 / BEHROUZ MEHRI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the country’s objective is to force the Iranian regime to “either abandon its destructive behavior or continue down the path toward economic disaster.” Trump's statement comes as new US sanctions on Iran are about to take effect on November 5.

    Earlier, The Washington Free Beacon reported, citing sources, that senior US State Department officials have convinced US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to permit Tehran to remain connected to the SWIFT international banking system.

    Sputnik has talked about this with Foad Izadi, professor of political communication at the University of Tehran.

    Sputnik: In your opinion why has Washington decided to backtrack on its threats to halt Iranian oil exports completely and halt its accesses to the global SWIFT system?

    Mohammad Javad Zarif, ministre iranien des Affaires étrangères
    © AFP 2018 / Atta Kenare
    Iran’s FM Zarif: World Opposes US Behavior Over Anti-Iranian Sanctions
    Foad Izadi: You know, there is a serious opposition from all countries in the world basically with the exception of a couple, Israelis and Saudis, but the rest of the world is basically objecting to President Trump's policy towards Iran because what Trump is doing is actually punishing countries for implementing a UN resolution. Based on Resolution 2231, Iran is supposed to follow the nuclear agreement and Iran has been doing that and other countries of the world are supposed to engage with Iran economically.

    They are free to buy oil from Iran and free to have trade with Iran and what the US is saying is that countries should violate that UN resolution of dealing with Iran or trading with Iran, and if they do follow the UN resolution what the US is saying is that the US government is going to sanction these companies that engage with Iran. So that creates opposition.

    READ MORE: By Introducing Anti-Iran Sanctions US Deals Another Blow to NPT — Russian FM

    I think the Trump administration realized that they cannot get what they want. They wanted to prohibit Iran from selling any oil, what Secretary Pompeo even said yesterday (Friday), the goal was to prevent Iran from selling oil altogether and they realized that that goal is not achievable, so what they did in effect was they issued exemptions for eight countries and these eight countries are going to continue to buy Iranian oil.

    Of course, what they have said is they want these countries to reduce their import of Iranian oil. We don't know how successful they're going to be, what we do know is that there's almost total opposition to what the Trump administration is doing.

    Sputnik: What is your opinion regarding the timing of these decisions?

    A general view of northern Tehran taken from Tabi'at (Nature) bridge on Modares highway. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / BEHROUZ MEHRI
    US Has Failed to Reach its Goal of Dominating Iran - Supreme Leader Khamenei
    Foad Izadi: You know, there was basically a timeline in terms of when. After the Trump administration got out of the nuclear agreement there was a mechanism in terms of a timeline when the sanctions are going to come back. Of course, this week happens to be the time when Iranians have a nationwide demonstration against US intervention in Iran. So having sanctions back at the same time, on the same day basically, that the Iranians go to the streets to demonstrate against US foreign policy, I don't know if it's a coincidence or it was designed, but I think more than what you see with regard to the Iranian public I think the Trump administration is looking at the midterm elections.

    The people who voted for Trump generally, they didn't like the nuclear agreement, the Republicans opposed the agreement, and the Trump administration is basically playing to its base and the idea is to demonize Iran and then win some votes by saying that they have done what they said they would do. So I think as they're announcing these sanctions coming back they're trying to tell the base that voted for Trump in 2016 that his promises are kept.

    Sputnik: President Trump, of course, has been indicating these sanctions will stay in place until a new accord with Iran is signed replacing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, but how difficult and how lengthy would it be to convince the sides that are part of the agreement to reconsider, what could be the difficulties?

    Foad Izadi: The difficulty, I think, is that the Trump administration isn't really interested in reaching a new agreement with Iran. Their real goal, as former Secretary of State John Kerry promised, is to overthrow the Iranian government. The same thing they did in 1953. It seems that the US government hasn't learned anything in the last 60-70 years. They keep going back trying to change the Iranian government and they have been actually successful one time, and I think they want to try their luck again, I guess.

    READ MORE: European Foreign, Finance Ministers Slam US Iran Sanctions, Vow to Protect Trade

    The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT)
    © Photo: Facebook / SWIFT Community
    US Ready to Impose Sanctions Against SWIFT If It Provides Services to People, Entitites Under anti-Iran Sanctions - Mnuchin
    The reason I make this conclusion is that if the US is really interested in negotiating then the preconditions that you put in, and they have 12 preconditions, at least one or two of those preconditions should be something that the other side can actually do and the preconditions that the Trump administration has provided that doesn't leave any room in Iran for anyone to be able to accept any of them. So this is a sign, I think, that they're not really interested in negotiating with Iran and reaching a new deal.

    They're interesting in changing the Iranian government and they're designing their policy to reach that goal. I think that's a mistake, I think Iran is ready to resist US pressure and I think what the Trump administration is doing it is actually unifying people in Iran under the flag because everybody realizes inside Iran and outside Iran that the Trump administration is using bullying tactics to pressure the other side to accept the dictates that come out of Washington and people don't respond well to that.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Foad Izadi and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Has Failed to Reach its Goal of Dominating Iran - Supreme Leader Khamenei
    Trump: Sanctions Against Iran to Remain ‘in Full Force’ Until New Deal Reached
    Reinstatement of Iran Sanctions; Friday News Round-Up
    US Ready to Impose Sanctions Against SWIFT If It Neglects anti-Iran Sanctions
    Tags:
    sanctions, Iran nuclear deal, UN resolution, U.S. Department of State, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Flashback From Iran’s 1979 Takeover of US Embassy
    Flashback From Iran’s 1979 Takeover of US Embassy
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse