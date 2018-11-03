Register
00:51 GMT +304 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A voter fills in her ballot as she votes in the U.S. midterm elections at a polling place in Westminster, Colorado November 4, 2014

    Professor on Midterms: This Is Really Referendum on Trump Presidency

    © REUTERS / Rick Wilking
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The midterm election to the US Congress is scheduled to be held on November 6. The US voters will elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives and around a third of all US senators. Sputnik spoke about it to David Schultz, political science professor at Hamline University.

    Sputnik: We are a week out from the US midterm elections, what are the major issues?

    David Schultz: Both the Democrats and the Republicans have rival issues. Democrats are talking about health care and the economy as issues while Republicans are talking about immigration as their major issue.

    However, the reality is that this election is really a referendum or vote on the Trump presidency no matter what anyone says. Issues such as health care, immigration, the economy, the Supreme Court and Brett Kavanaugh, all are really surrogate or placeholder issues that are about Trump. Saying you support or oppose health care reform or banning immigration is really all about whether you support or oppose Trump.

    Sputnik: Last week the United States witnessed both attempts to send pipe bombs to major Democratic party leaders and the killing of 11 Jewish people in a Synagogue in Pittsburgh. What impact do you think these issues or events will have on the election?

    David Schultz: First it is too soon to tell their impact and who knows what else will happen in the next few days that will get headlines. A week ago it seemed that the Supreme Court and the Kavanaugh hearings were going to be the number one issue leading up to the election but it seems now the Court and Kavanaugh have faded as a visible issue. There is, however, no question that these events are highlighting a major trend of American politics right now.

    We have moved from a political scenario characterized by political polarization and anger, to that of hate and now to violence. We are beginning to see events in politics in the US not seen in the US when there was significant violence including the assassination of a president and the killing of a major civil rights leader. This shows how tense and polarized the US is now.

    READ MORE: Twitter Says Deleted Thousands of Accounts Discouraging From Voting in Midterms

    Missouri GOP candidate Steve West
    Steve West - file handout
    Family Feud: GOP Candidate’s Children Beg Midterm Voters to Defeat Dad

    Sputnik: What impact does Trump have on this?

    David Schultz: Trump's political success resided in tapping into the anger and divides in American politics and his rhetoric continues to flame this. His political strategy that was successful in 2016 was to use inflammatory and divisive rhetoric and he is again doing that now. Trump, even if he wanted to, cannot tone done the rhetoric because his political base thrives on it and Trump needs his base to turn out for Republicans to do well this year.

    Sputnik: What other factors do you think will determine the outcome of the election next week?

    David Schultz: Turnout is the biggest issue-whether Democrats or Republicans turnout and in percentages and where. The battleground for the Congress is in the suburbs and the main issue is whether suburban women in more affluent suburbs will show up. In 2016 they did not show up but if they do this year and vote for Democrats, and the evidence suggests they will, it will be a good year for Democrats.

    Trump's rhetoric about women, the Me Too movement, the Brett Kavanaugh/Dr. Ford/Supreme Court hearings, have all motivated women to vote this year. More women are running for office this year than ever. Suburban women are the most important voters in America. There are also signs that voters under the age of 30 are more motivated to vote.

    Sputnik: What do you think might happen in terms of results?

    David Schultz: It would be near impossible for the Democrats to capture the Senate because they are defending too many Senate seats, especially those in states Trump won in 2016. Democrats may actually lose Senate seats.

    However, Democrats have a better than even chance to win the House of Representatives. If the battleground for the House is in the suburbs, Republicans are defending more vulnerable seats there than Democrats and again signs point to significant pickups for the Democrats.

    READ MORE: Barack Obama Slams Donald Trump's Policy Ahead of Midterms

    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017
    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    Pentagon to Press With Cyberattack on Russia if It 'Directly Interferes' With Midterms' – Reports

    Sputnik: Finally, if the Democrats win the House, what next?

    David Schultz: Democratic control of the House will place significant checks on Trump and also put him even on more of a defense into allegations of illegal behavior. Democratic control of the House and a soon conclusion of the special prosecutor's investigation will be a potent problem for Trump.

    From a legislative perspective, a Democratic victory may effectively bring to an end the Trump presidency. Foreign Policy wise, it is not clear how a change in party control will effect Trump's power internationally, but he will face limits on funding to do things such as build his wall with Mexico or take some other actions that require congressional support or at least acquiescence.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Kavanaugh CONFIRMED: Political War Shifts to Midterm Elections...
    Twitter Explodes as Taylor Swift Voices Her Stance on Politics, Midterm Election
    Google Can 'Shift Up to 12 Million Votes' in 2018 Midterm Elections
    Tags:
    midterm elections, GOP, Democrats, Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Mysterious and Enigmatic Places in Russia
    Most Mysterious and Enigmatic Places in Russia
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse