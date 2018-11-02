Register
21:29 GMT +302 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man looks as the world's biggest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tanker, Qatari-flagged DUHAIL as she crosses through the Suez Canal (File)

    Can North-South Transport Corridor Replace Suez Canal? Pundits Explain

    © REUTERS / Stringer
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Iranian News Agency PressTV earlier reported that Russia, India and Iran would meet in November to discuss the launch of a 7,200-km International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) that will go through three countries.

    Bahram Amirahmadiyan, an Iranian expert on political geography, Central Asia and the Caucasus, told Sputnik that INSTC has long existed "on paper," and when fully implemented could become a real alternative to the Suez Canal. At the same time, he noted that the new route won't be able to replace the Suez completely.

    "No land route can replace the Suez since huge amounts of goods are currently transferred through it," he said.

    READ MORE: Russia, India, Iran to Discuss New Transport Route That Could Replace Suez Canal

    Amirahmadiyan also added that for the INSTC to be successful, the parties to it must first resolve a number of legal, technical, political, and economic issues. He recalled that under the agreement signed by the parties 18 years ago, the plan was to transfer 200 million tons of cargo, but so far only 72 tons had been sent and only as a test shipments.

    "Of course, this route is shorter than the one via the Suez Canal. But all three states must introduce laws and reach an agreement on taxes, tariffs, transit and other issues. The railroad between Qazvin and Rasht hasn't been finished yet, and Rasht railway station must be built as soon as possible. The states must ensure the safety of the roads. They must create all necessary preconditions for businessmen to transfer their goods both quickly and safely [via INSTC]," he said.

    Furthermore, the expert expressed confidence that upcoming US sanctions against Iran will boost cooperation in the region and among the states.

    READ MORE: Caspian Sea Convention Bans Military Presence of Non-Littoral States in Region

    Lana Ravandi-Fadai, candidate of historical sciences at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences and an expert on Iran, believes that the INSTC project may help Iran to diversify its economy and get it off the oil export's "hook."

    "Iran has chosen to develop a transregional route as an alternative to remaining on the ‘oil export hook.' Iran can strengthen its economy by creating a trade route which will become an alternative to the existing ones," she added.

    The views and opinions expressed are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russia, India, Iran to Discuss New Transport Route That Could Replace Suez Canal
    'It’s Like the Suez Crisis': Ministers Warn Hard Brexit May Break Up UK
    Egypt Approves $7bln Deal for Russian Industrial Zone Near Suez Canal
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route
    Dreaming of Empire: UK Secures 'Permanent' Naval Base 'East of Suez' in Oman
    In the Shadow of Ignominy: UK Military Heads Back to Suez
    Tags:
    alternative routes, opinion, International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), India, Iran, Russia, Suez Canal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 27 - November 2
    This Week in Pictures: October 27 - November 2
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse