‘Europe Never Produced Strategy Towards Migrant Problem’ – Journalist

Sputnik discussed the impact of Austria's withdrawal from the UN agreement on migration with Fulvio Scaglione, an independent Italian journalist and writer.
Sputnik: How does Austria's withdrawal affect the pact and its purpose?
And tackling the migrant problem is the easiest and most evident way to affirm or reaffirm the sovereignty of a country — [if] you close borders and frontiers, you're saying that you own the destiny of your own country. So, this is the usual, thinking about the last years, fragmentation of Europe. The migrant problem really is a profound European problem; not the economy, not the politicians themselves, but the approach to the migrant problem is dividing and, probably, disaggregating Europe.
Sputnik: Increasingly more countries will be suggesting amendments to the migration issue; and Italy proposed amendments also. How were the Italian concerns taken by the EU?
The problem is that Europe has never produced a strategy towards the migrant problem. When Merkel in Germany said "Okay, we are taking one million Syrians," she was not thinking about Europe, she was thinking about the German economy. Germany is losing population, they need new workers. But in countries, like Italy, where you have 35% of young people unemployed, it's very difficult to say "we need foreign workers" if you don't employ your national workers, your young citizens.
So Europe is disaggregating itself about this issue, which is not, as many continue to say, a cultural issue — we don't want foreigners because they are changing the nature of our country — no, it's the economy. The migrant issue is just showing how divided Europe is and that Europe is not producing any European strategy for the future.
Sputnik: Do you think that it's likely that the pact will actually be changed to suit all of the requirements that have been proposed by the existing countries?
