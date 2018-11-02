Register
19:28 GMT +302 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants carry a woman who was injured during minor clashes with Croatian riot police at Maljevac border crossing between Bosnia and Croatia near Velika Kladusa, Bosnia, October 24, 2018

    ‘Europe Never Produced Strategy Towards Migrant Problem’ – Journalist

    © REUTERS / Marko Djurica
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, his country will follow the US and Hungary in backing out of a UN agreement on migration.

    Sputnik discussed the impact of Austria's withdrawal from the UN agreement on migration with Fulvio Scaglione, an independent Italian journalist and writer.

    Sputnik: How does Austria's withdrawal affect the pact and its purpose?

    A migrant waits in line next to a Frontex officer (R) at the port of Kos, following a rescue operation off the Greek island of Kos, August 14, 2015
    © REUTERS / Alkis Konstantinidis
    EU to Boost Border Security With AI Lie Detectors That Can Spot Illegal Migrants
    Fulvio Scaglione: The first country to retire from the agreement was the USA; and that had a very big impact on the agreement because other countries, like Austria and Hungary, started to follow suit. It's a sign that very much is changing in the approach to the migrant problem and to so-called "sovereignty." It means that countries and political parties who are very concerned about the sovereignty of their own countries are trying to affirm that sovereignty in every way they can.

    And tackling the migrant problem is the easiest and most evident way to affirm or reaffirm the sovereignty of a country — [if] you close borders and frontiers, you're saying that you own the destiny of your own country. So, this is the usual, thinking about the last years, fragmentation of Europe. The migrant problem really is a profound European problem; not the economy, not the politicians themselves, but the approach to the migrant problem is dividing and, probably, disaggregating Europe.

    Sputnik: Increasingly more countries will be suggesting amendments to the migration issue; and Italy proposed amendments also. How were the Italian concerns taken by the EU?

    Two Finnish border policemen and police dogs
    © AFP 2018 / DIMITAR DILKOFF
    No Demand, No Problem: Finnish Minister Wants More Migrant Policemen Despite Low Appeal
    Fulvio Scaglione: The migrant problem has touched Italy for many years. And Italy and Greece have been left alone by Europe. But then the Northern European countries reached an agreement with Turkey; Europe is paying Turkey to keep the migrants in Turkey and not let them go farther towards Europe. Italy has been left alone; and when the new government came to power, they simply closed the port, the harbors and now no ship is allowed to land. Italy is saving migrants at sea, but it's not letting them stay in Italy anymore.

    The problem is that Europe has never produced a strategy towards the migrant problem. When Merkel in Germany said "Okay, we are taking one million Syrians," she was not thinking about Europe, she was thinking about the German economy. Germany is losing population, they need new workers. But in countries, like Italy, where you have 35% of young people unemployed, it's very difficult to say "we need foreign workers" if you don't employ your national workers, your young citizens.

    READ MORE: Migrant Caravan Approaches US-Mexico Border (VIDEO)

    So Europe is disaggregating itself about this issue, which is not, as many continue to say, a cultural issue — we don't want foreigners because they are changing the nature of our country — no, it's the economy. The migrant issue is just showing how divided Europe is and that Europe is not producing any European strategy for the future.

    Sputnik: Do you think that it's likely that the pact will actually be changed to suit all of the requirements that have been proposed by the existing countries?

    A refugee carrying a child falls after being tripped by a TV camerawoman while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary.
    © REUTERS / Marko Djurica
    Court Acquits Hungarian TV Operator Who Tripped Refugees Amid EU Migrant Crisis
    Fulvio Scaglione: The so-called New York Declaration, which is at the basis of the agreement, is full of ideals and good propositions, but the goals are very important, maybe too important. The problem is that if you want to reach some result in regulating migration, of course, you have to reaffirm all these principles regarding the countries who are receiving the migrants; but this is the tail of the problem. The origin of the problem is in Africa; and if you don't work and if you don't have a strategy for developing poor countries in Africa, for helping African countries to have good governments, and for helping these good governments tackle the problem in Africa, you'll have no results in Europe.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump: US Is Going To Hold Migrants in ‘Tent Cities’ Until Trials Take Place
    Thousands Protest in Germany Following Suspected Gang Rape by Migrants (VIDEO)
    US 'Charities' Most Likely Conduits for Cash to Fund Migrant Caravans – Journo
    Tags:
    journalist, strategy, migrants, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 27 - November 2
    This Week in Pictures: October 27 - November 2
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse