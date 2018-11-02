Register
14:15 GMT +302 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian oil technician checks the oil separator facilities in Azadegan oil field, near Ahvaz, Iran (File)

    Iran Sanctions: 'Oil Shock Will Cause Big Damage to Global Economy' - Scholar

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    There is a sufficient amount of petroleum for countries to significantly reduce their oil purchases from Iran. This is what Donald Trump said in a presidential memorandum on Wednesday. His comment comes as US sanctions are about to take effect on Iranian oil exports.

    Sputnik discussed Trump's claims that there is enough oil to replace Iranian crude with Sami Hamdi, geopolitical risk consultant, and editor-in-chief of the International Interest.

    Sputnik: Trump said that there is enough oil to replace Iranian crude, is that really the case? 

    Sami Hamdi: I don't actually think that there's enough crude that can actually be put online very soon in order to counteract the loss of the Iranian oil on the market. I think Donald Trump is basing his statements on false promises that have been made from the UAE and Saudi Arabia who, in their lobbying efforts to isolate Iran, have promised Donald Trump that they will be able to supply further oil onto the market.

    Indian rupees
    © AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A.
    India Continues to Import Iranian Crude; Payments to be Made in Rupees
    However, since these promises have been made, things have changed. We have to remember that when experts are saying that the oil shock will cause big damage to the global economy, the reason why they're saying it is because economies are already on edge, if we're looking at Italy, if we're looking at Venezuela, if we're looking at the Eurozone, if we're out looking at Brexit, if we are looking at all these other different economies around the world that are already on the edge, on the precipice of an economic crisis and economic recession — without even considering whether the oil prices will go up, which will only further mire these economies into even worse problems.

    READ MORE: Iran: US 'Lying to the World', Unable to Halt Our Oil Exports

    I think one of the biggest issues is that even if there is some sort of oil that can be put online in order to bring the prices down, at least steady the prices, this cannot be put up in a day or two, this needs at least six months, maybe a year, and even then it's very questionable how much oil can actually be flooded into the market.

    Not only that, but when you see that there's antagonism between Saudi Arabia and the Western world, we see Saudi Arabia now trying to weaponize its economy, let's remember Turki Aldakhil's article, the head of Al Arabiya channel during the Khashoggi case, he set out a series of measures that Saudi Arabia could take in order to punish the world for the way, that he perceived, is attacking Mohammed bin Salman over his role, or perceived role, or alleged role, in the Khashoggi case. Part of these threats was weaponizing the oil, making the oil price go higher and higher in order to handcuff the Western governments.

    Pictures of Saudi Journalist Khashoggi
    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer
    Saudi Public Prosecutor Arrives in Istanbul for Talks With Istanbul Prosecutor Regarding Khashoggi Case - Anadolu
    We see even the Saudi attitude has changed, it's no longer particularly amenable to Donald Trump, we don't know if it will fulfill its promises, we see the US now trying to apply pressure on Saudi Arabia, almost trying to bring it in line with James Mattis's statement on Yemen when he said there has to be a cease-fire. So the simple answer to your question is: it's very unclear whether there is this oil available, and even if it is, it will take a long time for it to come online, to come onto the market.

    Sputnik: And yet what countries would we name that could possibly replace Iranian crude on the global market?

    Sami Hamdi: I think the leading country would be Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is the one that has made the promises, Saudi Arabia is the country on which Donald Trump has relied on with regards to supplementing any damage that might be caused by the Iranian sanctions. Donald Trump, in his tweets, in the build-up to announcing his withdrawal from the Iran deal, said on Twitter that he had spoken to King Salman and King Salman had promised to help reduce oil prices.

    During the OPEC meeting in Algiers, it was well known that Saudi Arabia was the country designated by the US to try to convince everybody to bring the oil prices down, even though it would not be in the interest of these OPEC nations, who are suffering economic crisis and who would prefer a higher oil price in order to have more revenue to tackle some of these economic crises.

    Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015
    © REUTERS / Faisal Al Nasser
    Merkel: EU May Make Joint Decision to Halt Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia Over Khashoggi Case
    So Saudi Arabia is the leading one. The UAE is a big part; UAE tends to say, yes, we have some sort of oil, but I always describe the UAE as hiding behind Saudi Arabia on these issues; it knows that the pressure will always be on Saudi Arabia and not necessarily on the UAE. In terms of the other countries, Venezuela is a failed state and Nigeria has elections coming up, which looks to be a bitter fight between the different candidates, that will affect its oil industry. I think if we look at the different countries, the focus is on Saudi Arabia.

    READ MORE: Saudi Arabia, Russia to Extend Agreement on Preserving Oil Market Stability

    Sputnik: Although we don't know if there's enough oil to actually to replace the Iranian crude; in any case, the concerns that there will be an oil supply shock are justified and it will be practically impossible to achieve this without slowing down the economy.

    Sami Hamdi: Yes, exactly. The problem is not whether people don't know whether there's enough, people don't know if enough can be put into the market. So the problem is in order to get the oil out, it's not as simple as opening a tap and suddenly the oil goes; this oil needs to be put online it, there needs to be a process, there needs to be a refining of the oil, there needs to be an increased capacity in getting that oil out. What people don't know is not whether there's enough oil available in order to refine it and then put it onto the market.

    Azadi Tower on Tehran's Azadi Square. File photo
    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    No EU Member Ready to Host Mechanism to Defy US Anti-Iranian Sanctions – Report
    Can we get enough in the time needed to avoid an oil shock? My opinion is we don't have enough time because the oil sanctions are coming in now, the sanctions are being implemented very soon, we don't have enough time to avoid an oil shock. Trump did not give enough time for anybody to even consider whether there could be a replacement. I'm sure that the oil exists, but the shock will be so hard that even if we do get this oil online later on, even if the countries do get the oil online, later on, this will not stave off the economic crisis that will have been caused by this oil shock, so this is the point.

    I think with regards to the issues, in terms of putting the oil up on the market and in terms of the implications that it would particularly have, the global economies are looking at an economic crisis now, and I think Donald Trump himself may feel betrayed or may have felt that he was sold false promises before he announced that he would withdraw from the Iran deal.

    Views and opinions expressed in the article are those of Sami Hamdi and dod not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Looming Crisis: Global Economy 'Vulnerable' 10 Years After Lehman Crash
    Study of US Oil Waivers Shows Market Needs Iranian Crude - Report
    US Seeks to Replace Iran's Falling Oil Sales With Crude Exports - Special Envoy
    India Continues to Import Iranian Crude; Payments to be Made in Rupees
    Tags:
    anti-Iranian sanctions, sanctions, crude oil, Oil, OPEC, Jamal Khashoggi, Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse