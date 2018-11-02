Register
14:15 GMT +302 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Train operation starting on the Yandyki-Olya railroad stretch, crossing the Astrakhan Region. It is part of the North-South transnational transport corridor, which will link Russia with Iran, India and Southeast Asia (File)

    New Trade Corridor: 'INSTC Extremely Beneficial for Countries Involved' - Prof

    © Sputnik / Sergey Subbotin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 21

    Russia, India and Iran will meet later this month to discuss a cheaper and shorter alternative to the traditional Suez Canal route. According to the Iranian news agency Press TV, the nations will talk about the operation of an International North-South Transport Corridor.

    Sputnik has spoken about the profitability of the International North-South Transport Corridor for the sides involved with Prof. Anuradha Chenoy, Chairperson of the Forum for Indian Development Cooperation and former dean at the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

    Sputnik: What is your assessment of this project and its profitability for the sides involved?  How do they win from this?

    UN General Assembly
    © Sputnik / Roman Mahmutov
    UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution to Lift US Trade Embargo On Cuba
    Anuradha Chenoy: India and Russia have been talking about a North-South corridor and its importance for many, many years but somehow the connection was not being made because initially it was thought that it would have to cut across Pakistan, which was not for India's convenience because of the security risks that that involved, or through Afghanistan or through that region, that was one.  Second, there was a proposal for an India-Pakistan-Iran route and that also did not really take place. So this is actually the best alternative.

    I think both India and Russia with Iran have now worked out a very good deal. It will be economically extremely beneficial for all the countries involved. It will be of economic and commercial interest by way of transport, container technologies and I think there's a lot of opening and scope for this.

    Sputnik: The Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry earlier voiced India's wish to use the corridor as soon as possible, why is New Delhi interested in quick implementation of the project? We know, that obviously, the situation geopolitically and that affects it economically is somewhat in a malaise at the moment and I would've thought that India with its development growth, its huge economy wants to try and push on with this I would imagine, what's your take on it?

    Anuradha Chenoy: Well, look a project like must be executed quickly, otherwise there could be bottlenecks and there could be problems, and if the benefits have to come then there should not be infrastructure delays and hurdles on making this project. Secondly, strategically I think it's very important at a time when Russia and Iran are being sanctioned and there's pressure on India not to trade with them.

    READ MORE: China Slashes Tariffs on Imported Goods as US Ramps Up Trade War — Scholars

    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    Double Trouble: Why Ruble-Priced S-400s for India are Big Problem for Washington
    I think it's in the interest of Russia and Iran to quickly make a deal so that there's not too much pressure from the American side on Indians because Indians do have good relations with the Americans. They're trying to build their relations with the Americans and the Americans are bound to pressure them and tell them not to do it. Therefore, it would be of interest really of all three to do it as quickly as possible, to seal it and to start the project and start having investments in it.

    Sputnik: We can certainly understand the positives in this particular move, now obviously if that was to happen this is going to have a reaction and what kind of a reaction can we expect from other countries, specifically the United States in this particular matter?

    Anuradha Chenoy: Well, look the United States earlier had also threatened India with sanctions about the S-400 platforms and about oil in Iran, but India somehow, kind of maneuvered diplomatically past these. The thing is, the US also has interest in exporting different weapons and other things to India. They have a huge trade with India and now that they are suffering because of the trade wars with China, surely, they wouldn't like to have another set of trade wars with India because that will impact them adversely also.

    READ MORE: How Russia's Greater Eurasia Plan May Spell the End of EU-Centric Model

    Of course, India is going to put counterpressure saying that, okay, we will increase trade with you but don't intervene and India has a policy of non-intervention and no conditionality on issues like trade and their own sovereignty. So I think India has the capacity to say, you know, you can go hang or in very nice diplomatic terms give us or we can have a bypass law, you can have some waiver sanction and they'll be forced to do it, because here India has strength and leverage.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Anuradha Chenoy and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Iran, Russia, Turkey Discussed Non-Dollar Trade at Summit in Tehran - Reports
    India Mulls Using National Currencies in Trade With Russia
    Iraqi Trade With Russia Surged to $1.4Bln Over Past 2 Years - Ambassador
    India-Russia Surpass Trade Target Ahead of Schedule, Reset It to $50Bln
    Tags:
    transport corridor, trade, S-400, Pakistan, India, Iran, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse