Register
14:16 GMT +302 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The NATO flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies in front of the new NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 24, 2017

    NATO Should be Abolished and It’s Outrageous It Even Exists - Journalist

    © REUTERS / Christian Hartmann
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    121

    NATO is ready to continue a dialogue on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia. This is what the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the NATO-Russia Council meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.

    Sputnik discussed Stoltenberg's statement with Rick Rozoff, manager of the website Stop NATO.

    Sputnik: Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance is ready to continue a dialogue on the INF. How much does this position reflect that in Washington?

    Air defense missile weapon system (ADS) Antei-2500 (left) and Air defense system (ADS) Buk-M2E presented at the open exhibition at 2016 ARMY Military Forum in exhibition and convention centre of Patriot military-patriotic recreation park of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation
    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Russia Backs Making INF Treaty Multilateral to Include NATO, China – Envoy
    Rick Rozoff: Perhaps a slight difference in emphasis of phraseology and so forth, in essence it's the same. Let me quote NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's statement, he says "the United States is in compliance with its obligations under the INF treaty"  and so forth; however, Stoltenberg goes on to say that "no arms control arrangement can be effective if it is only respected by one side," then goes on to state that "allies," mainly the 29 members of NATO, "have repeatedly expressed serious concerns about the new Russian missile system" and so forth.

    So what he's doing is echoing the Trump administration, John Bolton's position, on this, which is that Russia — as always — is to blame and the United States — as always — is in the right. That's why NATO, a US-created and dominated military bloc, is simply an extension of US foreign and military policy in Europe and has to be seen as such. I hope Mr. [Alexander] Grushko [deputy minister of foreign affairs], when he meets with the likes of Stoltenberg, remembers who he's dealing with.

    Sputnik: What could President Trump potentially have to say in his meeting with Vladimir Putin, there's nothing left to say from my feeling; what's your take on it?

    Rick Rozoff: You're entirely correct, I concur with you entirely; actions speak louder than words of course. I don't want to draw any horrendous parallels, but I presume German Foreign Minister Ribbentrop, and I know this for a fact, was in Moscow talking peace and cooperation with them shortly before the launching of Operation Barbarossa in 1941. Oftentimes diplomats or heads of state come precisely to pull the wool over the eyes of their intended victim as the military plans gain pace; it clearly seems to be the case here.

    READ MORE: 'There's No One Else to Fight': Russian Analysts Not Fooled by NATO Drill Jargon

    How in God's name could you justify a major series of military war games, including all the Scandinavian countries, supposedly neutral, Finland in Sweden, who for all intents and purposes are de facto NATO members as well as, for that matter, Ukraine and Georgia.

    U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct cold weather training during NATO’s Exercise Trident Juncture 2018 in Iceland October 19, 2018. Picture taken October 19, 2018
    © REUTERS / Capt. Kylee Ashton/U.S. Air Force
    NATO-Russia Council 'Will Likely' Discuss INF Treaty Amid Bloc's War Games in Europe
    We have to recall that for a while the NATO-Russia Council had been suspended after 2014, with the re-affiliation of Crimea to Russia, as it had in 2008, after the regime of(US educated, I should add), Mikheil Saakashvili in Georgia launched an attack on South Ossetia that resulted in a conflict with Russia. Crimea would not have re-affiliated with Russia if it hadn't been for a violent coup-d'etat in Kiev and the launching of full-fledged military operations against the Donbass region in Ukraine. So when the US, operating through a client or a satrap, launches military war, in essence a proxy conflict with Russia, and Russia responds, then NATO immediately suspends cooperation with Russia.

    I think it's pretty obvious what the pattern of behavior is and NATO again is providing the US with a direct military presence, including a nuclear presence, in the so-called "nuclear sharing arrangement" with five countries in Europe, some of them close to Russia, is providing the US with the opportunity to move in major military hardware and operations directly to the Russian border.

    A serviceman of the Fighting Eagles 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, walks on a tank that arrived via train to the US base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, eastern Romania, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Five hundred U.S. troops began to arrive in a Black Sea port in Romania with tanks and hardware to bolster defense in this East European NATO nation.
    © AP Photo/ Andreea Alexandru
    Russia Alarmed by NATO's Policy to Militarize Europe - Russian Defense Minister
    It needs to be abolished. I tout this all the time, you don't negotiate with an aggressive military bloc who's expressed intention is to contain and to confront you. What you have to do, diplomatically I suppose, is Russia should turn to allies like China and India and others and call for the abolition of what is the world's only military bloc, the longest lived military bloc in history, the largest — 29 members, 70 members and partners in the world — it's an outrage that this organization exists, let's not talk about how to deal with the wild beast, let's talk about caging it.

    Sputnik: The Canadian Navy is looking to purchase naval vessels to counter enemy submarines amid concerns of Russia's alleged increasing military presence in the Arctic region. How do you assess this particular move? Could it be that Canada, not just looking at the military threat from Russia, is also trying to police the Arctic area? Are there other underlying reasons why they're purchasing these additional naval vessels?

    Rick Rozoff: Yes, certainly there are. 9 years ago NATO convened a special conference on the High North, as they called it, which is the Arctic Circle and they clearly marked out the Arctic as NATO territory vis-a-vis Russia, of course; who else is their adversary? Canada has territorial disputes with only two countries in the Arctic: with Denmark and the United States, but it has been waging joint war with both countries against Russia, presumably with whom they have no territorial disputes.

    READ MORE: Half Seas Over: US Troops Go on Post-NATO War Games Binge in Iceland — Reports

    NATO troops at a range in Estonia participating in the Saber Strike-2016 exercises, June 2016.
    © Sputnik / Sergey Stepanov
    Moscow: Russia-NATO Ties Won’t Normalize Until Bloc Drops Confrontational Policy
    What you're seeing is a buildup in NATO's High North and that's part of the North Atlantic argument that NATO is talking about in reference to the Trident Juncture, the war games that are currently going, stating that in recent years NATO has been more concerned with being the global military bloc it is, intervening in the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, waging wars on three continents all outside the area of responsibility of NATO, so now they're refocusing. Actually there was an article on the NATO website of a couple of days ago with the subtitle "A renewed focus on the North," so what's happening with Canada, the US, Denmark and all of the NATO countries in the Arctic, is simply part of that response.

    For example, here's another quote from the article, "Russia, the traditional challenger in the North of Europe was mired in economic difficulties" and so forth. Now that Russia has bounce back economically and with military hardware, it says here that "geopolitics once more emerge as a concern in Europe and the North Atlantic," referring to operation Trident Juncture, "therefore, these major exercises are a timely effort by NATO to relearn some key training lessons of the past preparing for future threats."

    So once again the North Atlantic is the area of concentration, it used to be the Barents sea, the Arctic Circle, the Baltic sea, the North Atlantic as a whole, and what you're seeing is after having gone out on colonial and expeditionary wars in South Asia and North Africa, Southeastern Europe and elsewhere, NATO's now returning to its original area of concentration, which is confronting the fictional adversary on its North-East border.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Rick Rozoff and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    New INF Treaty: Including China Would Be a 'Brilliant Thing' - Prof
    US Move to Exit INF 'Driven by Desire for Total Military Superiority' - Moscow
    NATO Ready to Continue Dialogue on INF Treaty With Russia
    INF Issue May Be Discussed at Putin-Trump Meeting in Paris - Lavrov
    Tags:
    organization, INF treaty, NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse