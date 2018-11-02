Register
04:44 GMT +302 November 2018
    A man puts a logo of US-based rights group Human Rights Watch on the wall as he prepares the room before their press conference to release their annual World report on January 21, 2014 in Berlin

    Human Rights Watch Report on North Korea ‘Extraordinarily Condescending'

    Opinion
    Human Rights Watch's recent report alleging rampant abuse against women in North Korea is a underhanded attempt to undermine progress on inter-Korean talks, Christine Hong, a member of the Korea Policy Institute, told Sputnik.

    The 98-page report by the US-based watchdog details widespread sexual abuse allegedly carried out by North Korean government officials against women with near total impunity. The report is based off of dozens of interviews with sexual abuse victims who have defected.

    In this Nov. 15, 2017 photo, aerial view of destroyed building and shops in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq
    © AP Photo / Felipe Dana
    Human Rights Watch Blames Iraqi Military for Disappearing of Dozens of Sunni

    "I was a victim many times… On the days they felt like it, market guards or police officials could ask me to follow them to an empty room outside the market, or some other place they'd pick. What can we do? They consider us [sex] toys," Oh Jung Hee, a former trader, was quoted in the report as saying.

    "We [women] are at the mercy of men. Now, women cannot survive without having men with power near them."

    The report goes on to note that "unwanted sexual contact and violence is so common that it has come to be accepted as part of ordinary life [in North Korea]."

    ​Hong, who is also an associate professor at University of California Santa Cruz, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Thursday that the work published by Human Rights Watch is "extraordinarily condescending."

    "On the one hand you can see that this is a kind of rearing of the ugly head of the interventionist human rights industry, and it's also a recourse on the level of methodology to extraordinarily flawed ways of looking at North Korea," she said, before explaining that basing a report solely on defector testimonials was questionable.

    President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un participate in a signing ceremony during a meeting on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US Envoy Asks Seoul's Help to Organize New US-North Korea Summit – Press Service

    "Defectors are notoriously unreliable source of information, and information that is gleaned from defectors, in the case of North Korea… this has been instrumentally used to actually make the case for war."

    "What we're looking at right now is a kind of lense that is aimed at war… we're hearing the beating of the war drum," she stressed.

    Of the 106 individuals interviewers spoke with, 57 defected after 2011, when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un came to power. The Human Rights Watch report was released as the South Korean government declared its support for a human rights resolution submitted to the UN General Assembly's Third Committee, Yonhap reported. Should the resolution be adopted, it will become the 14th year that the UN has condemned human rights abuses taking place in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

    Tags:
    sexual abuse, Human Rights Watch, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
