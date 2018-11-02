Register
03:12 GMT +302 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, photo, Afghan security personnel patrol in the city of Ghazni province west of Kabul, Afghanistan.

    Afghanistan More Divided Than Ever After 17 Years of War

    © AP Photo/ Mohammad Anwar Danishyar
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    140

    The government of Afghanistan has lost control or influence in a record number of regions in the country despite 17 years of economic, political and military support from the United States.

    The Special Inspector General on Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) report stated that Afghan forces "made minimal or no progress in pressuring the Taliban" between July and October. Both the Taliban and Afghan authorities are now in more conflicts than before and with less area under their control.

    "I think you would be hard pressed to find somebody in Afghanistan today to say that the United States has made their country better, or that the war has made gains for them, unless they happen to be people who have benefitted from these tremendously corrupt practices," Kathy Kelly, co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Non-Violence, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear.

    Afghan authorities control or influence a mere 55.5 percent of the country, the lowest figure since SIGAR began keeping tabs in November 2015.

    Since late 2015, as NATO has transitioned its forces from combat missions to training and advising Afghan forces, the Taliban has seen gains.

    The neoconservative Long War Journal, which is published by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, says that the situation is actually much worse. According to the publication, more than half of Afghans live in regions outside of the government's control.

    "In those areas where the Taliban control territory, that are more rural, that's an ideal spot for them to engage in training and recruitment, and the country has become so desperate that it all feeds the rising militarism and rising insurgency," Kelly told Loud & Clear hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    "From the period of May 1 to the most current data as of Oct. 1, 2018, the average number of casualties the [Afghan forces] suffered is the greatest it has ever been during like periods," NATO's mission in the country, Resolute Support, told SIGAR. Those numbers have been classified at the request of Afghan authorities since September last year. 

    A general view of a neighborhood during the night in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb, 13, 2011
    © AP Photo / Dar Yasin
    Blast in Afghanistan on Second Day of Elections Kills 11 People - Authorities

    According to US Defense Secretary James Mattis, more than 1,000 Afghan security forces were killed in August and September.

    SIGAR — for the first time — requested detailed information on civilian casualties from Resolute Support. During the first nine months of 2018, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan says 8,050 civilians were killed. Resolute Support, however, puts the number at 5,600.

    "I think the United States should be honest that war has never been an answer to a problem in Afghanistan, that it was a problem that the United States helped create in the first place by being so supportive of the Mujahideen that fought against the Soviet Union," Kelly said.

    Related:

    Military Helicopter Crashes in Afghanistan, Killing at Least 20 - Reports
    UK to Study Death Causes of British Iraq, Afghanistan 2001-2014 Veterans
    NATO Service Member Killed, 2 Injured in Insider Attack in Afghanistan
    Local Taliban Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports
    Blast in Afghanistan on Second Day of Elections Kills 11 People - Authorities
    Afghanistan Delays Vote at Some Polling Stations as Blasts Kill 44 - Reports
    Afghanistan to Vote in First Parliamentary Election Since 2010
    Tags:
    US military, War in Afghanistan, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse