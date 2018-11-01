Register
00:11 GMT +302 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German army soldiers rest after NATO enchanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania exercise in Pabrade military training field, Lithuania, May 17, 2017

    Commentator: Europe's Armies Are Ill-Equipped for Real War

    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Over the past few years, there have been growing concerns that the German armed forces are underequipped. Sputnik spoke to Jan Van Benthem, commentator at Nederlands Dagblad, and asked him how prepared he thought Europe's armies were for real conflict.

    Sputnik: Do you agree Mike Hookem's assessment that 'EU Defense is a bad joke when tanks don't work'?

    Jan Van Benthem: Well if you're talking about a European army then that is the case. But if you're talking about combat readiness of European troops then that to a certain extent is a bad joke but there are also some more elite units which are really combat ready and are often used in UN missions — like the Netherlands does, like Germany participates in these missions, the UK also.

    So if you look at defense in total there is an enormous lack of material, lack of maintenance, lack of munitions, which now is being looked at by strengthening the budget for the military. But if you look at the possibility of using certain units for certain missions — the European army can still pose a figure on the international stage, but not as large as people think.

    In this photo taken on Tuesday May 23, 2017, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group, the Hammurabi's Justice News, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a U.S.-backed anti-government Syrian fighter form Maghaweer al-Thawra stands on a vehicle with heavy automatic machine gun, left, next of an American soldier who also stands on his armored vehicle, right, as they take their position at the Syrian-Iraqi crossing border point of Tanf, south Syria
    © AP Photo / Hammurabi's Justice News
    After Destroying Terrorists, Syrian Army Found Advanced Radio-Electronic Weapons of European Origin - Russian MoD
    Sputnik: What is the answer — to increase the military budget?

    Jan Van Benthem: Well, first of all, a lot of military staff are looking at replenishing supplies. I'll give you one example from the Dutch perspective. 1000 Dutch soldiers who were to be deployed at a NATO exercise in Norway were asked by the Ministry of Defence to purchase for themselves extra underwear for the cold conditions. The Ministry of Defence didn't have that and didn't have it in time for the operation. The parliament was of course very angry about that —you can't send your soldiers into the freezing cold without real good clothing so in the end the Ministry of Defence had to buy it — but it wasn't there! You need to be prepared for these kinds of operations.

    READ MORE: Former Commander of US Army in Europe Warns Against Permanent US Base in Poland

    Sputnik: If one of the main goals of boosting the military is in order to combat the perceived threat from Russia — where is the evidence for this Russian aggression and would they not be better off funding measure to counter terrorism and jihadism for example?

    Jan Van Benthem: Well they are very focused on combating terrorism and jihadism — if you look at the Dutch army we have been in missions in Afghanistan several times and we are in a mission in Mali at the moment against Islamic terrorism there. A lot of our missions are directed at terrorism. But you also have the classical function of being able to defend your territory — whatever the threat. The threat is not only Russia.

    If you look at the position of western European armies and navies at the moment they are no real threat for Russia. Not in an aggressive sense of the word. You cannot say that western European armies can pose a real existential threat for Russia. But you need to have the possibility to defend your country together in a NATO alliance against any possible threat and you need to have a basic defense for that.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Potential EU Army Would Not 'Break Free From NATO' - Analyst
    Germany Plans to Spend Billions More on Army While Trump Slams 'Underspending'
    Army Finds Terrorist Depots With Chemicals Produced in UK, Germany - Damascus
    Tags:
    army, military, terrorism, jihadism, United Nations, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Europe, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse