Register
05:10 GMT +301 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015

    Yemen Ceasefire Calls Intensify as US Support For Saudi Arabia Fades

    © REUTERS / Faisal Al Nasser
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    US Defense Secretary James Mattis' move to call for a ceasefire in Yemen is rooted in the collapsed support for Saudi Arabia following the recent events related to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Gareth Porter, a historian and investigative journalist, told Sputnik.

    Speaking at the United States Institute of Peace on Tuesday, Mattis told eventgoers that all sides involved in the Yemen war need to take meaningful steps toward a ceasefire and meet at the negotiation table within a month's time.

    In this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo, Yemeni people attend the funeral of victims of a Saudi-led airstrike, in Saada, Yemen
    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    US Vital to UN Effort to Shield Saudi Arabia From Accountability for Yemen Atrocities

    "We have to move toward a peace effort here, and we can't say we are going to do it some time in the future," Mattis said. "We need to be doing this in the next 30 days."

    "This has got to end, we have to replace combat with compromise… it's time to stop this," he added.

    Mattis' calls were mirrored by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said in a Tuesday statement that all hostilities between all warring parties in Yemen needed to come to an end. Potential peace talks would be led by UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths.

    ​Porter told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Wednesday that the US' deteriorating support for Saudi Arabia's assault on Yemen is a clear sign that the winds of change are blowing into town.

    "The political support in the US political elite has pretty much collapsed for the bin Salman regime, [Saudi Crown Prince] Mohammed bin Salman, and the hardline US support for the Saudi position in Yemen, specifically," Porter told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    "The key thing is that within [US] Congress, there is far more readiness now to basically call a halt to US support for the Saudis in Yemen and to insist that the US end its active involvement in the Saudi coalition war in Yemen and, of course, the continued effort… to prevent humanitarian goods from flowing into Yemen, which is even more devastating than the population bombing by the Saudi coalition."

    French President-elect Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony at the Luxembourg Gardens to mark the abolition of slavery and to pay tribute to the victims of the slave trade, in Paris, France, May 10, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Christian Hartmann
    Macron Thanks Oman, Saudi Arabia for Helping Release French Hostage in Yemen

    In April of 2017, Porter wrote an article for Truthout, titled, "The US Provided Cover for the Saudi Starvation Strategy in Yemen." In it, the investigative journalist discusses how the Obama administration offered its support to Saudi Arabia in Yemen, despite knowing that the Saudi Kingdom was preventing humanitarian aid from being dispersed to the Yemeni people.

    "This is really crucial to understand, because I think it's generally not understood just how strongly the Obama administration supported the Saudi military effort in Yemen," Porter told Becker. "What was less understood was that they were isolating the populations of Yemen from international shipments of goods that weren't just vital in dealing with humanitarian problems because of the war, but basically to keep that economy running."

    "Yemen depends on international trade in food for 90 percent of its economy. And what the Saudis were doing quite consciously was preventing Yemen from getting the food necessary to support its population, and the United States knew that perfectly well, but they provided the kind of diplomatic cover… that was really necessary for the Saudis to get away with," he continued.

    When asked who would be the winning party should the ceasefire take place, Porter noted that it's somewhat unclear, considering past negotiations ultimately stalled.

    Yemenis present documents in order to receive food rations provided by a local charity, in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, April, 13, 2017
    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    UN Humanitarian Chief Warns of Imminent Horrific Famine in Yemen

    "I think what the Saudis don't want to have happen is that the Houthis will remain in place in the places where they have been successful militarily, and so a ceasefire in place will mean that there is this political compromise that the Saudis have sought to avoid," the historian said.

    Amid the US' calls for a ceasefire, the Saudi-led coalition massed thousands of troops near the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, AFP reported Tuesday, citing Yemeni government officials. The deployment was done ahead of an offensive the coalition is reportedly expecting to launch on the rebel-held city "within days."

    Related:

    US Urged to Ban Arms Sales to Saudis Amid High Civilian Toll in Yemen – Watchdog
    Yemen Hopes for New Talks With Houthis After Failed Negotiations – Ambassador
    Rights Groups Say Australia Must Freeze Military Exports Used in Yemen Strikes
    Yemen Government Ends UN Rights Experts' Mandate Over Scathing Report
    Yemen Peace Talks to Be Useless Until Hodeidah Liberated - Deputy Minister
    Tags:
    ceasefire, Yemen, United States, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse