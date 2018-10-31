Register
31 October 2018
    A participant in the march in memory of the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, holds a sign opposing U.S. President Donald Trump, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 30, 2018.

    Trump Faces Synagogue Visit Backlash Because He ‘Encouraged White Nationalists'

    © REUTERS/ Cathal McNaughton
    Opinion
    111

    Pittsburgh residents have no interest in US President Donald Trump making an appearance at the Tree of Life synagogue memorial out of concerns that his presence will only encourage similar attacks, Dan Kovalik, human rights and labor lawyer, told Sputnik.

    On Saturday, 11 people were killed after suspect Robert Bowers entered the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and opened fire on congregants. Bowers reportedly yelled out "all Jews must die" moments before discharging his firearm.

    The attacker's anti-Semitic slogans reportedly continued even after he surrendered to Pittsburgh police. Six others, including four police officers, were injured during the incident.

    ​Kovalik told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Tuesday that Pittsburgh residents refused to warmly accept Trump into the community of Squirrel Hill because he has repeatedly failed to denounce violence committed by white nationalists.

    "There's two minds about him coming," Kovalik told host Brian Becker. "People view that he has both explicitly and implicitly encouraged white nationalists in their rhetoric and frankly has not denounced them when they have actually turned rhetoric into violence."

    "A lot of people feel that his being here will only feed the flames," he stressed.

    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, stand along the September 11th Flight 93 Memorial, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Shanksville, Pa.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US Lawmakers Snub Trump Invite to Pittsburgh After Synagogue Shooting – Reports

    However, had Trump opted to denounce racism and bigotry from the start of his 2016 presidential election campaign, Pittsburgh residents wouldn't be acting out, fellow guest Eugene Puryear, host of Sputnik Radio's By Any Means Necessary, told Becker.

    "The reality is that when anti-Semites, racists, neo-Nazis, Klan members and others see something in your policy that they like and they want to endorse, that's part of the problem," Puryear said. "Donald Trump wouldn't be in this position, and people wouldn't be telling him not to come… if he had been forthright from the very beginning about his opposition to racism, bigotry and the like."

    "[Trump has] essentially tried to coexist with those people to promote either his own personal politics or at least his own personal political ambitions. People see that, and they don't want that kind of grandstanding, which is what he would be doing — using these funerals to grandstand as someone who is for unity," he added.

    Bowers is currently charged with 29 felony counts, which include 11 counts of using of a firearm to commit murder and 11 counts of obstructing the exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death. He is being held without bond.

