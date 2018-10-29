Register
00:46 GMT +330 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro, of the Social Liberal Party, flashes thumbs up to supporters after voting at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.

    ‘Global, Authoritarian, Fascist Movement’ Takes Root in Brazil With Bolsonaro

    © AP Photo / Leo Correa
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    453

    Right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro swept Brazil’s presidential elections Sunday, becoming the new head of state for the largest country in Latin America. His victory is a sort of political whiplash for Brazil, which only 26 months ago had a left-wing government before Dilma Rousseff of the Workers Party was removed in a soft coup d’etat.

    Radio Sputnik's By Any Means Necessary spoke with James Early, former director of cultural heritage policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution, and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, about Bolsonaro's victory and what it means for Brazil, Latin America and the world, as well as Bolsonaro's connection with Steve Bannon, once US President Donald Trump's chief strategist.

    Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro grimaces right after being stabbed in the stomach during a campaign rally in Juiz de Fora, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018
    © AP Photo / Raysa Leite
    Brazilian Presidential Candidate Jair Bolsonaro Stabbed at Campaign Event [GRAPHIC VIDEO 18+]

    Early said Bolsonaro's election "will have a devastating impact on social justice, on the material development of the lives of the most marginalized people who had benefited from the public policies of the Worker's Party." But the election in Brazil wasn't just a national election with national implications, he said: "Brazil is also a threat, now, across Latin America, Central America and the Caribbean — that includes Cuba in particular. This is really going to [manifest] as authoritarian-oriented, military-oriented use of official violence in the [Rodrigo] Duterte Filipino mode of killing alleged criminals, the explicit racist and explicit misogynist views, but particularly the racist views, being expressed by Bolsonaro."

    ​Early further noted the high likelihood that Bolsonaro will add military officials, some of whom "have a history tied to the worst dictatorial history in the region, when there were many military governments coordinating with the US CIA," to his cabinet.

    US President Donald Trump speaks from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 1, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / Jim WATSON
    Trump Discusses Trade and Military Cooperation With Brazil's President-Elect

    "It's important for listeners in the United States to be informed, such that they can act responsibly across ideological lines, understanding the role of Steve Bannon, as a major, not just national strategist in the United States, but as a global strategist, who has been openly collaborating with the Bolsonaro now-administration," Early said. "It is a stunning blow… I'm informed Bolsonaro has already put out calls to really try and isolate Bolivia and Venezuela in particular. The Temer government, which will now go out of power, has already expelled the Cuban medical personnel who were providing needed assistance, particular in the interior areas of Brazil."

    "So this is a global, really authoritarian, fascist movement that will be highly racialized, highly misogynist, and it should be of concern to us all across the United States. I think we're beginning to see some signs of that awareness among some national politicians in the United States, to understand that there is a global front, and Brazil is just the latest achievement on the right-wing side." Early urged "more coordination between progressive civil society, literally across the globe, but particularly within the Americas and the Caribbean, and also a progressive alliance among elected officials to confront this very conscious, strategic, unfolding fascism that we're seeing, that again will be manifested in a real authoritarian approach."

    Jair Bolsonaro supporters rally in Rio de Janeiro.
    © Sputnik / Thales Schmidt
    'Tropical Trump' Bolsonaro Poised for Victory in Brazil's Presidential Runoff

    "First and foremost, the impact is going to be felt in Brazil by the majority of the population, which by official census is over 51 percent of Afro descent. The correlation between skin color, not just racial classifications but between skin color and marginalization and poverty and incarceration and domestic violence and targets of police violence — on average seven Afro-descendents are killed in Brazil daily by the police, according to the Washington Post just about a year and a half ago," Early told hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon.

    "So it's going to have a major impact on the majority [of the] population in Brazil, people of color, transgender, gay, lesbian people, in which there has been an explicit rabid homophobia pronounced by Bolsonaro."

    "In the region, because of the economic weight of Brazil — it's the third-largest producer of aircraft in the world, it also produces military weapons, first in beef and soy — it will have a very important negative economic impact on the regional population, as the corporatists want to see privatization of public space and natural resources. It's going to be a threat to the Amazon, which Bolsonaro has boasted about opening up to agro-business. Of course, the Amazon is the lungs of the world, not just inside Brazil, and that ecosystem is under threat," Early noted.

    Golden-crowned manakin
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Dysmorodrepanis / Paratype male of Lepidothrix vilasboasi
    'Exceedingly Rare' Discovery: Scientists Find First Known Hybrid Bird in Amazon

    "And we will see closer coordination between Bolsonaro's government and the right-wing government of Colombia, with its eight military bases and the threats to invade and to achieve regime change in Venezuela. So Venezuela will come under intensified threat, and therefore the internal attempt at peaceful negotiation and including those opposition members who are interested in national development, not just in raw, naked power, will be under threat. We will see an intensified front against Cuba, as we are already seeing intensified in the US State Department. So we will see this coordination with Brazil and with the military element of this new Brazilian government."

    Early noted that in addition to having been in the Brazilian Congress for over 20 years, Bolsonaro also served as a paratrooper in the Brazilian Army for 17 years and attended the Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras, Brazil's main military academy. As a result, he was close to the military dictatorship that ruled the country from 1964 until 1985.

    Fault Lines
    © Sputnik /
    Steve Bannon Talks Populism and Engaging With Hostile Media

    "I think he is to the right of Donald Trump," Early told Sputnik. "I think he is a more conscious, strategic individual, vis-a-vis the vulgar, vile, corporate power, raw, naked power of corporations and reducing public outlays for public development. You'll see Wall Street and others, while wincing a bit about his comportment, see this as a positive development for business. So he is situated as a more conscious ideological element rather than the sort of vulgar, pragmatic swings that we see with Donald Trump. He is compared more in much of the mainstream press to Duterte of the Philippines than he is to Donald Trump. I think we must take this very seriously: Brazil will not attempt to be a second-line player in this right-wing drift that we're seeing across the globe. I think they will take because of their economic weight, not only in the Americas but directed toward other parts of the world, including the continent of Africa — I anticipate that we will see them very much complicit in closing the public space, privatizing, and attacks on the most vulnerable citizens."

    Early said he hoped the situation would lead to a self-reckoning by leftist parties in Brazil and across Latin America about their approach to left politics and how they related to organizational power in the streets instead of a primarily top-down welfare state approach to popular politics and the limits that sets on being able to struggle against right-wing forces when they arise.

    Steve Bannon, campaign CEO for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, right, looks on during a national security meeting with advisors at Trump Tower in New York. (File)
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Bannon to France's National Front: 'Tide of History Will Compel Us to Victory'

    "We do know for a fact that Steve Bannon was recently in Brazil and openly in coordination. You know, Steve Bannon has been very transparent and he has shown… that they want to tear down the state apparatus and build a new control factor for a far right-wing ideology and that they are willing to pay any price for that, whether it's rhetoric that leads to the killing of black church folk while they're worshiping or killing Jews in the United States as has recently happened in the last few days, and then to disavow any connection to that."

    "So this is a very serious moment for us to think about as we move to defend ourselves we must also be thinking strategically about how to reassume state power… in collaboration with ordinary citizens and to really use that power. Not this abstract comportment as Obama did when he controlled both houses of the US government, talking about ‘I'm here for bipartisanism,' and really did not move many policies for the public interest and public trust."

    Related:

    Bolsonaro Brings Brazil to the Brink
    Brazil Candidate Bolsonaro Rallies Supporters
    Brazil Presidential Candidates Bolsonaro, Haddad to Reach Runoff
    Brazil Presidential Candidate Bolsonaro Not Hiding Admiration for Trump - Journo
    Bolsonaro’s Opponents and Supporters Take to Streets in Brazil (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Tags:
    byanymeansnecessary, transphobia, homophobia, misogyny, racism, far-right, election victory, Steve Bannon, Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse