Register
21:16 GMT +329 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    Trump's Negotiation Tactics Behind Increased Tensions With China - Commentator

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that China’s economic and diplomatic initiatives had become more malign. In a radio interview, Pompeo said that “Beijing’s strategy presents risks to American interests and we intend to oppose them at every turn.” Sputnik discussed this with Tom McGregor, Asia-Pacific Commentator for China's CCTV.

    Sputnik: Why in your opinion is Washington so opposed to China's Road and Belt initiative?

    Tom McGregor: I think this is just a simple case of tough tactics and their trade negotiations, they're not happy that some of the negotiators on the Beijing side are unwilling to talk to them. Xi Jinping, from what I've heard, hasn't really called up Trump in the past few weeks or the past few months, so I think what Trump is doing he's just increasing the tensions to show that the US has no plans to back down and they're going to really charge after China in regards to the trade wars, so I just see it as simple negotiation tactics, nothing else.

    READ MORE: US to Give 'Strong and Vigorous Response' to China's Actions — Pompeo

    Sputnik: Mike Pompeo has said that China's economic and diplomatic initiatives have become more malign; what do you think about that? Why do you think it's perceived that way by the US?

    Tom McGregor: Obviously I was a little bit surprised by that, the time-frame of from two years ago; why not t say from five years ago or ten years ago? The US has always been suspicious of China — forever. So why is it all of a sudden just two years ago, it seems odd to me. To me it's just another example of the negotiations process; Trump is taking a much tougher line, I think he's just simply trying to get the Chinese to talk to him and he's doing whatever he believes is necessary to get them to start communications again. So I believe he's going to criticize or have his people from the White House or from his government to do more criticisms against China until the Chinese are more willing to talk to Trump directly.

    Sputnik: Many were saying, that, yes, this is just his negotiating tactic, but recently Donald Trump has said that "I want the Chinese leadership to suffer much more under my sanctions." He's really trying to beat them down and a lot of people are saying this is looking like it's going to be a long-term trade war, it's not just a negotiating tactic…

    Tom McGregor: I've been writing articles about that; I've been saying that an all my interviews — this is not going to be a short-term war. This is going to go on for years, this is going to go on for a long time. The fact is, as I've done some further research on the issues of the US and China fight, basically what you're saying here is a cultural battle, who's going to succeed as a global superpower.

    Will it be the American way or will it be the Chinese way? In this sense, when you look at it from that perspective, you're going to see that there's a lot of challenges that come from it; who's going to become number one in the year 2050? Whoever wins the war, the trade wars.

    READ MORE: US, China Among 20 States Blocking UK's Bid to Fast Track WTO Deal — Reports

    Sputnik: But the Belt and Road initiative has been around for some years; 2013 I believe was when Xi Jinping created this initiative. It's a peaceful initiative, it's an initiative that welcomes all; there's no only dealing with a certain region or something like that, any country that's interested is more than welcome to participate in this initiative. This is infrastructure, this is building huge infrastructure projects, many impoverished regions in Africa and in other parts of the world are seeing a huge upsurge, so why is this considered a threat?

    Tom McGregor: I never considered the Belt and Road a threat but there's always been talk ever since 2013 that it was some kind of a threat from the Western media. I just think that now that Trump is increasing the trade negotiations he's just throwing in whatever the Western media has been saying for the past few years. I've been having to monitor the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative and how the word has viewed it ever since the beginning, from 2013, and there have always been some people that were creating suspicions.

    They were not very positive on it, they were claiming this was some attempt by the Chinese to take over the world, who were just going to bribe all these poor countries to bow down to China. There's always been those kind of suspicions, I just think that they're saying that again, but it does concern me, and Trump's people are saying it, because it shows to me that Bolton, apparently, is getting more power in the White House, he's getting more influence. I think all of this is masterminded by Bolton, who is the most neocon war hawk than one can possibly imagine. I do not like Bolton.

    Sputnik: Many people might share your views on that. What about the IMF? It's been doing similar things for many years and a lot of countries are in huge debt for having to allow the big American corporations…

    Tom McGregor: There is a valid argument on the debt issue on both sides. The Belt and Road isn't a charity case and it should not be a charity case, so this is where I think Americans have trouble understanding, because most US foreign aid was charity cases; they didn't expect to get paid back. But the Chinese are hoping they can make some money back on it, so I think this does confuse a lot of the Westerners; they're just not accustomed to this style of business.

    But it's a high risk for the Chinese, they could lose all their money in this, so it's a big challenge and I think there are some misunderstandings, but I also see this as a benefit, because what the Chinese can do on the trade negotiations side is: 'Hey, why don't you sign up on the Belt And Road and then maybe we'll find some other areas to support you on some of the stuff you have disagreements with China on.' I don't see the US as taking on a big risk by signing on to the Belt and Road if they can reduce the high cost of tariffs coming from the Chinese side.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    As Russia, China, India Remapping Eurasia, US Mulls Over Military Plans - Author
    Real 'Wildcard' in US Move on INF Treaty is China - Pundit
    Exploring the Origins of the Myth That 'the US Rebuilt China' in Past Decades
    Tags:
    US import tariffs, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse