Register
21:44 GMT +328 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers respond after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania.

    Shooting May Push US to 'Europeanize Security of Jewish Communities' - Journo

    © REUTERS / John Altdorfer
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    US Federal Prosecutors have filed hate crime charges against Robert Bowers, the Pennsylvania man who stormed a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday, opening fire and killing 11 people, in the “deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the US’ history,” according to Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Anti-Defamation League.

    Cnaan Liphshiz, a Europe correspondent for the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, has given his take on the issue in an interview with Sputnik.

    Sputnik: It’s known that this person previously published a lot of anti-Semitic material on his social media sites. What are your thoughts on what could have been done to possibly prevent this tragedy from happening?

    Cnaan Liphshiz: Well, I’m calling you from Amsterdam, and for JTA I cover Western Europe, and also Eastern Europe. Unlike in the East, here in the West we have synagogues under constant protection of machine gun-toting army soldiers, police officers, several circles of defense around any prominent Jewish institution; meaning police officers on the outside, and on the inside you have a whole system of security provided by volunteers and guards.  In the United States, there’s none of that. Basically, you have a concierge that you greet on your way into the synagogue, many synagogues. And that’s it — you are inside.

    So, obviously, this makes it much more difficult, the European, the Western European model, to carry out any such attack, and there are already voices saying that it would be a belated move to Europeanize the security systems of the Jewish communities of the US in light of what happened. I’m talking about incidents like the DC Holocaust Museum shooting in 2009.

    Members of FBI Outside the Tree of Life Synagogue
    © AFP 2018 / Brendan Smialowski
    WATCH Law Enforcement Give Update on Deadly Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack

    The writing has been on the wall that there is growing willingness to commit anti-Semitic violence in the US, and it appears to many observers right now that change is inevitable, in terms of security systems.

    Sputnik: This person was spreading anti-Semitic views on Twitter and other networks, and he wasn’t banned. Do you think that that contributed to this incident? Do you find it strange that he wasn’t on the radar?

    Cnaan Liphshiz: Obviously, the US has a much more liberal freedom of speech policy than here in Europe; both sides of the continent, I mean East and West. Hate crime, because of our shared legacy, is much less tolerated than in the US and, to some degree, in the UK.

    It’s true that more monitoring, less individual freedoms of speech could have helped, maybe, prevent this and other tragedies, but you are seeing a conflict of one of the ethoses, the main pillars of the American spirit – freedom and the need to ensure religious freedoms. That is a very internal American question that has to be resolved somehow and I think we are nowhere near settling it. 

    Sputnik: What needs to be done to really nip this in the bud? I mean it’s obviously a cancer that needs to be fought against.

    Cnaan Liphshiz: Some people are blaming the way that US President Donald Trump has been speaking about foreigners. I’m not sure that’s accurate. I think it’s too early to say whether that is the root cause of this. Under Obama, there was the Charleston shooting and people accused him of stoking racial tensions. I think the dust needs to settle.

    There are claims that the shooter, Robert Bowers, inveighed against Trump; and then he had posts favoring Trump. So, right now it’s not so clear where the blame lies, and what can be done to nip this in the bud, whether it’s more scrutiny over social networks and it’s better flagging anyone who says something vague like “I’m going in,” which Bowers said right before he went in with an automatic rifle.

    Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania
    © REUTERS / Cathal McNaughton
    Pittsburgh Shooting Suspect Claimed 'Jews Committing Genocide' - Attorney

    […] In terms of handling the symptom, there’s going to be a massive change in how Jewish institutions operate in the US. It’s not going to happen overnight, because you have to realize the scale of the infrastructure of the US Jewry. We are talking about hundreds of synagogues and Jewish libraries. Even if they want to Europeanize now the standards, it would take years before that happens.

    The double solution of cracking down on hate speech and reinforcing security around possible targets is the way that the French government has gone about it, and they’ve had considerable success: hate crime, violence have been reduced by half since 2006 in France; so it seems that the symptoms of this disease can be treated.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Cnaan Liphshiz and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    Gab Suspects 'Collusion by Tech Giants' Amid Shutdown After Pittsburgh Attack
    Kim Kardashian Blasted for Posting Photo of Nude Woman After Pittsburgh Massacre
    Merkel 'Grieves for Those who Died in Pittsburgh' - Statement
    Tags:
    Holocaust, mass shooting, Jewish, Jews, synagogue, shooting, attack, United States, Pittsburgh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
    Time of Horror is Upon Us: Top 10 Scary Movies of All Time
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse