Register
08:57 GMT +327 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An armed British policeman secures terminal 4 at Heathrow airport, London.

    New Counter-Terrorism Bill Puts at Risk Human Rights in Britain – Scholar

    © AFP 2018 / Andrew Cowie
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The UK’s new counter-terrorism and border security bill damages press freedom and endangers fundamental rights. That’s according to nine organizations, including Reporters Without Borders, which have called on the House of Lords to recommend significant amendments to the bill.

    The legislation was also criticized by the cross-party joint committee on human rights, which has warned that the legislation could restrict free speech and curb access to information.

    The UK Home Office’s spokesperson said on Wednesday that following terrorist attacks and the nerve agent attack in Salisbury, intelligence services and police made the case for an update of existing legislation and some new powers to help meet their operational needs and respond to the evolving threats posed by terrorism and hostile state activity.

    Online shopping
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Major Threat': Over £500 Mln Lost to Scams 'Funding Terrorism & Drugs' in UK
    The new bill gives broad powers to border guards to stop and search individuals without suspicion. It criminalizes travel to terrorist hotspots and the viewing of material that could be linked to terrorism online. Critics have argued that the bill could potentially criminalize journalism and academic research.

    Sputnik has discussed the proposed changes to counter-terrorism legislation in the UK with Dr. Katy Vaughan, a lecturer in law at Swansea University who researches and teaches in the area of counter-terrorism law and policy, and human rights. She is also a member of Swansea University’s multidisciplinary Cyberterrorism Project.

    Sputnik: In your view, has this new bill done what you have just said or protected the population from terrorism and yet to maintained human rights, or do you have any problems with the bill in terms of the press freedom and human rights that might be affected?

    A sign rotates outside New Scotland Yard
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Terrorism After Police Find 'Unknown Substance'
    Dr. Katy Vaughan: Okay, so I’ll begin by just stating an aspect to the bill that, in my view, is something to be welcomed and that’s something that the bill does not set out to do, and that’s that it doesn’t propose an array of new terrorist-related offenses. One of the government’s claims is that this bill sets out to update existing terrorist-related offenses and powers.

    In this regard the main drive is the need to respond to the development and advances in technology.

    Now, it is true to say that it’s important our laws are kept under review to ensure that they are responding to advances in technology. But we do already have an existing legislative framework in response to terrorism and terrorist-related activity and I would agree with many except that we don’t need a new range of terrorist-related offenses.

    So, that is, in a way, a positive. But that being said, in my view, the bill goes beyond merely updating existing offences and powers and in many respects expands these. So, many aspects the proposals extend the reach of the criminal law and in my view do pose a risk of a disproportionate interference in human rights.

    COPS Campaign Stall Outside Royal Court of Justice, London
    © Sputnik / Kit Klarenberg
    UK Undercover Officer Sacked for 'Gross Violations of Fundamental Human Rights'
    For example, the right to freedom of expression, of which includes press freedom and the right to privacy. In answer to your question, I do think that there is a potential and there are serious concerns that this bill poses a danger to the protection of human rights. I know there is not time to go through every aspect of the bill today, but at this point I would just like to point to certain aspects of the bill that, in my view, raise particular concerns. One of those is the proposal to amend the existing offense of possessing terrorist-related material.

    The proposal is that to criminalize viewing terrorist-related material online. The claim is that this addresses a gap in the difference between downloading online material and streaming it, but it’s notably broad and risks criminalizing academic and journalistic research and those with just inquisitive minds.

    These proposals [inaudible] to simply view a website, if that website contains material likely to be useful to a terrorist. Second, the bill criminalizes expressions of support for proscribed organizations; this again extends an existing offense and it removes the requirement for intention.

    A silhouette of a man in front of multiple screens
    CC0
    UK Intelligence Agencies Face Mass Action in European Court of Human Rights
    The danger here is that this could prevent valid debates about proscription of organizations and would raise questions about freedom of the press in terms of how they would go about reporting on the proscription of certain organizations. There is also, in part two of the bill, the powers relating to stop and search ports and borders.

    So, there are many aspects of the bill that might concern. Those are some aspects, for me, that are particularly problematic.
    Sputnik: It sounds extremely problematic to criminalize viewing of material. Security, obviously they might have some kind of immunity, right? How can you do investigative journalism into these threats if you are not allowed to look at anything without being, perhaps, slapped with some kind of a jail term? What will the punishments be?

    Dr. Katy Vaughan: Yeah, and this is a serious issue.

    There is a defense of a reasonable excuse, which exists now, but it’s not clear what exactly would amount to a reasonable excuse. And what you were saying about potentially having immunity or even if, as academics or journalists like yourself, you know, we could hopefully easily show that we have a reasonable excuse.

    There’s the issue here of the mere fact that that offense exists; are people are going to put themselves through potentially being liable under that offense, even if there is a reasonable excuse? It’s likely that this could have a chilling effect on journalism and the research that you do, and academic research. So this is the issue.

    Police officers cordon off the territory near the U.K. Parliament in London where an assailant attacked a police officer and pedestrians.
    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    Over 40 Foreign Terrorists Reportedly Remain in UK Due to Human Rights Laws
    Sputnik: What frightens me even more is who will inform people that this is in fact terrorist-inspired? Who’s going to classify this material? What if I am just viewing this accidentally? I don’t know what methods terrorists use to attract people. What is considered viewing? If it’s open for more than 30 seconds?

    Dr. Katy Vaughan: When the bill was first proposed, it proposed to criminalize the viewing equal at three clicks, so if it was viewed three times, it was clicked on three times.

    Unfortunately, as the bill has gone through parliamentary passage, there has been an amendment that this will now involve one click which is, I agree, concerning. Then also the issue is how do you police it? I am not entirely sure of how the government intends to police this.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Dr. Katy Vaughan and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Human Rights Group Accuses UK of Secret Arms Sales to Saudis
    EU Threatens to Kill Security Pact if UK Ditches European Court of Human Rights
    UK Undercover Officer Sacked for 'Gross Violations of Fundamental Human Rights'
    Watchdog Laments Retreat of US, UK From Championing Human Rights
    Tags:
    research, journalism, surveillance, risks, human rights, bill, counter-terrorism, Dr. Katy Vaughan, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse