UK Politician: 'Brussels Thinks' it Could Make a 'Punish Example' in Brexit Case

Economic analysts have warned that the UK’s GDP could plummet in the event of a no deal Brexit. Is this just more scaremongering?

Sputnik spoke with Alan Sked, founder of UKIP for more insight on the issue.

Sputnik: Would a no deal and WTO rules be superior to a bad deal?

I think anything would be superior to the Chequers Plan. You must remember that most economic forecasting is wrong; the British government can't forecast what growth will be from quarter to quarter and year to year.

Any attempt really to forecast for more than a couple of months is beyond our capabilities or the capabilities of any economic forecaster; it’s really a matter of astrology.

Sputnik: Do you think Brussels was ever going to give the UK a good Brexit deal?

Alan Sked: Brussels thinks that it’s in its interests to punish the UK and to provide an example of how dreadful things might be, in case some other country would want to leave.

Alan Sked: It's quite amazing that she's still there.

Alan Sked: It’s quite amazing that she’s still there.

I talk to Tory MPs and I’m told it could be a matter of days, or could hang on until next March. It’s all very much up in the air and the real trouble is that they feel that there would be enough votes to start a leadership election, but that if she were to win that election challenge, then she might be strengthened for another year or so.

