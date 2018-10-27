Register
27 October 2018
    Exterior of one of the suspicious packages. Addresses have been removed to protect privacy.

    ‘Pretty Obvious' Terrorism the Intent of US Mail Bomber, Though Left Off Charges

    © Courtesy of the FBI
    Opinion
    202

    Cesar Sayoc Jr, the 56-year-old Florida resident charged with delivering various explosive packages to members of the political elite this week, could soon have terrorism added to the five other federal crimes he was charged with on Friday, award-winning editorial cartoonist Ted Rall told Sputnik.

    Sayoc Jr. has so far been charged with interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting current and former federal officers.

    "Let this be a lesson to anyone," US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, "regardless of their political beliefs, that we will bring the full force of law against anyone who attempts to use threats, intimidation and outright violence to further an agenda. We will find you. We will prosecute you."

    ​Rall told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Friday that it's unclear why terrorism-related charges weren't initially included, but that they could be added in the days to come.

    "The definition of terrorism is an act of violence or threatened violence that's meant to elicit a political result, and I think this seems pretty obvious that that's the intent here," Rall told host John Kiriakou. "Perhaps they could add that charge later, maybe? It seems like terrorism should be added."

    U.S. Capitol Hill Police officers stand guard on the East side of the U.S. Capitol before U.S. President Barack Obama makes his sixth State of the Union address inside the House Chambers on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 20, 2015
    © REUTERS / Larry Downing
    Who Sent Mail Bombs and What’s Known About the Devices?

    When asked about Sayoc Jr.'s possible motive, Sessions told reporters that the Floridian "appears to be a partisan." This despite the fact that Sayoc Jr. was an avid supporter of US President Donald Trump and that the 13 packages, which contained improvised explosive devices, were sent to those who have criticized POTUS.

    Sessions' decision to write off Sayoc Jr. vaguely as a "political partisan" — without mentioning his seemingly clear political leanings — seemed disingenuous, Rall said. "I think the political motive here isn't hard to discern. To me it's the fact that [billionaire Democratic donor] George Soros was the first… would-be victim identified [that] sort of told the whole thing."

    Though Sessions did inform reporters that Sayoc Jr. faces up to 58 years in prison if convicted, a US Justice Department representative later clarified that his maximum sentence was in fact 48 years.

