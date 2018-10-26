Merkel and Macron’s Visit to Prague: ‘More Like Irony’ – Czech Politician

On October 26, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are going to the Czech Republic. In Prague, the top politicians bearing the burden of the European Union will commemorate the centenary of the founding of Czechoslovakia. During their visit, they will hold negotiations with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

The visit of the leading European politicians to the Czech Republic is undoubtedly a pleasant gesture that will give the celebration an international shine and weight. However, given that it's a historic event, there's some controversy about the visit of the German chancellor and the French president to the country. Both countries betrayed Czechoslovakia in the past. Right after the birth of the country, France left the country at the mercy of Hitler. For its part, Germany occupied the young republic and killed hundreds of its citizens.

© AP Photo / David Josek Pentagon Mulling Over Military Infrastructure in Czech Republic - Reports

Will Merkel and Macron use this visit to Prague to obstruct Czech politicians? Will President Zeman remind both European politicians of their states' betrayal?

Sputnik asked for the opinion of Karla Maříková, a member of the European Parliament for the Freedom and Direct Democracy party (SPD) and a representative of the Karlovy Vary Region.

Sputnik: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are visiting the Czech Republic in light of the 100th anniversary of Czechoslovakia. How significant is the visit?

Karla Maříková: As far as we know, Angela Merkel and Emanuel Macron will join in the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Czechoslovak independence.

READ MORE: EU Can't be Reshaped in the Image and Likeness of the US — Czech Politician

Both politicians are expecting talks with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš. So, we can speak of the significance of the visit only after the meeting has taken place.

Sputnik: Will it be just a courtesy visit or do you expect any major negotiations to take place? Both politicians have something to say, especially with regard to Czech Republic-EU relations.

The official reason for their trip is to commemorate 100 years since the declaration of Czechoslovak independence. President Macron is a supporter of Angela Merkel's immigration policy. Both politicians are going to meet with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, and it remains to be seen whether the redistribution of migrants and refugee quotas at a European level, or the ratification of the Istanbul Convention will be on the agenda.

We can assume that the Czech Republic will be pressured by the EU to sign the convention. The question remains as to whether that is the reasons for their visit, or it is just courtesy.

Sputnik: Should Germany and France take part in the celebration? Both countries betrayed Czechoslovakia multiple times; one just has to recall the Munich Agreement…

© AFP 2018 / Brendan Smialowski Five Czech Soldiers Injured Near US Bagram Base in Afghanistan

Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron aren't exactly supporters of separate European nations, they are rather the opposite. Therefore, their arrival at the country's 100anniversary may seem more like irony. However, there will be some other important foreign guests at the event, such as politicians, state officials and veterans.

Sputnik: Do you think that President Zeman will remind Merkel and Macron of these dark aspects of the Republic's history?

Karla Maříková: Given our president's frankness, we can assume that. We should never forget these milestones of our history.

READ MORE: Czech Republic in Danger of Becoming Society With No-Go Migrant Areas — Activist

We should tell our children and all those concerned about those events. Above all, we should learn from these things.

Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Karla Maříková and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.