Register
14:05 GMT +326 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Muslim girl

    Children of Jihadists are French Citizens & Have Right to Aid From State - Prof

    © AFP 2018 / ARNE DEDERT / DPA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    France plans to repatriate children of suspected French militants from Iraq and Syria. The French government previously refused to take back families of fighters over the threat of homegrown terrorism. However, media reports suggest that Paris is now concerned that if the minors are left in Syria they could eventually become militants.

    Sputnik has discussed this with Dr. Stig Jarle Hansen, associate professor and leader of the international relations program at the Norwegian University of Life Science and one of the world's leading experts on Islamists.

    Sputnik: Why in your view did France decide to change its policy and repatriate some of these families and children of fighters?

    Dr. Stig Jarle Hansen: I think this has been a heavy discussion all over Europe. We have to remember that it's actually common standard amongst international states that you have something called duty of care.

    Participants of the the 32nd Union of French Islamic Organisations (UOIF) annual meeting listen to the speech of Paris Mosque rector Dalil Boubakeur during a conference at Le Bourget exhibition hall
    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Under Macron, We Don't Talk of Islamist Radicalization, but It's There - Scholar
    Basically, a duty to protect your citizens outside of your country; citizens that are traveling and for most countries, although a lot of people don't know it, for most countries this actually also includes criminals. There has been a large discussion in many countries about what to do with these Islamic State* [Daesh] fighters. But you've seen that France used to repatriate children earlier from the Baghdad area. It's easier to access them in the Baghdad area, but I think it has been an ongoing process in France.

    And the French state has balanced this duty of care towards children in this case, who didn't have any choice in going to Iraq because it was their mothers and sometimes even their fathers who brought them there; and they found out that they have citizen protection as well, and you can see that some of the lawyers of several of their fathers and mothers have been fighting this in the French courts but they haven't been reaching through in the court system as of yet.

    But this is an acknowledgment that actually those children are French citizens and they really should have the right to have some kind of aid from the French state.

    READ MORE: Fury Online as Jihadi Wife Rejects 7 Council Houses, Claims Her Rights Breached

    Sputnik: I know that their return to France is supposed to be dependent on whether the mothers agree to be separated from the children, this is separating the children from the parents and bringing them back or they are being brought back with mothers and the children?

    Dr. Stig Jarle Hansen: Yes. I think from what we are told now, it is, in general, separating them from their parents, but we should remember though that some of these parents, as mothers, could be cases where actually the mothers have not really participated in the fighting but rather stayed behind and watched their families.

    So they are Islamic State sympathizers, but not agents, not active participants in the civil war and that also makes the case with the mothers a little bit touchy; but so far France has chosen not to help such mothers. But we can see that other European states have chosen other policies. If some of these ladies that went have expressed regret or their family is saying that they regret going there, for example, in Norway, there have been efforts to help those families getting their ladies back to Norway.

    READ MORE: Manchester Imam's 'Call for Jihad' Caught on Tape — Reports

    Sputnik: But then there's a situation when you have a child that's separated from his parents and at some point could communicate with their parents, find their parents and if the parents are still sympathizers what kind of threat does that present?

    A woman wearing a hijab
    CC0
    Threat by Jihadist 'Wives and Children' and How France, Britain Deal With It
    Dr. Stig Jarle Hansen: Yes, that's the thing. That's another thing that's easy to forget. What we've seen from research, it's actually quite acknowledged research, is that the likelihood of parents, that have been fighting with Islamic State, of returning foreign fighters, to commit further jihadist violence is actually rather low. You know, just after the travel started there was research suggesting that there's one out of nine in danger, but now the research suggests that maybe as little as one of the 360 actually commits (acts of) terrorism when they return to their countries.

    So we're talking about low risk, but we're also talking about a balance that European countries have been discussing; mainly the balance of providing help to what are criminal citizens towards the balance of distancing yourself from actually what could have been seen as traitors in the sense that they allied with an organization that has been committing terrorism in Germany, in France, and in many other European countries.

    They have explicitly distanced themselves from those countries. For me, who has been doing research on this, it's still a little bit puzzling because in other criminal cases it's accepted also that criminals in general also have some rights to help from their country of origin.

    READ MORE: White Widow's Return? UK Daesh Suspect Sally Jones Not Dead — Reports

    Sputnik: If we talk about the children themselves through what kind of risk factors are there surrounding the fact that France will repatriate them? Many of these children I understand are under the age of six, can you talk a little bit about what is thought to be their future prospects, will they be in state care, will there be efforts made?

    Dr. Stig Jarle Hansen: I would presume that they will be under the French childcare authorities. I would also presume that this is probably going to be a rather high focus operation on behalf of France. So they're going to put a lot of resources into it, but of course, there will be problems. They will have this family history when they return and be vulnerable to problems when they're supposed to resettle into French society and not only becoming jihadists but also being exposed to entering into crime and these things if the French authorities don't watch them properly. The likelihood of individuals entering into crime when they're removed from their families is actually quite real.

    Alexanda Amon Kotey, left, and El Shafee Elsheikh, who were allegedly among four British jihadis who made up a brutal Islamic State cell dubbed The Beatles, speak during an interview with The Associated Press at a security center in Kobani, Syria, Friday, March 30, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    US Military Chief Calls on UK to Take Back Daesh 'Beatles' Militants From Syria
    Sputnik: If they blame the French government for separating them from their families and if they do keep in contact with families who may have Islamist or terrorist sentiments what would you do to keep that from happening? You want to be ethical here, you can't brainwash the children and tell them that their parents are evil, but on the other hand, you want the children to adapt to French society…

    Dr. Stig Jarle Hansen: Yes, the good news here is that the French deradicalization and countering violence efforts have developed a lot over the last 5-6 years. So they have become better at this, but of course, there is an ethical dilemma there, separating them from their families and there's also an ethical dilemma in a splitting of the rights of your own citizens.

    Views and opinions expressed in the article are those of Dr. Stig Jarle Hansen and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    *Daesh, also known as IS/ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State, is a terrorist organization, banned in Russia

    Related:

    Threat by Jihadist 'Wives and Children' and How France, Britain Deal With It
    France Has Become Jihadist Hotspot in Europe - Crime Expert on Paris Attack
    UN Human Rights Committee Orders France to Review Ban on Full-Body Islamic Veil
    Letter Comparing Islam to Anti-Semitism Sparks Backlash in France
    Tags:
    returning jihadists, Children, jihadists, Daesh, Europe, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Putting the ‘S’ in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Putting the 'S' in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse