Register
07:40 GMT +326 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Silhouette of a hunter

    'Shooting a Docile Creature' Should Not be Legal in Scotland - Activist

    CC BY 2.0 / Paxson Woelber / Silhouette of a hunter
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    250

    Scotland may review its legislation on hunting after a US trophy hunter sparked outrage by posting pictures of herself with wild animals shot on the Scottish island of Islay. Larysa Switlyk, a Florida-born hunter, posted pictures of herself and the corpses of wild goats, rams, and deer, on Twitter, provoking a huge backlash.

    A petition has now been started which has gained 4000 signatures in under 24 hours, asking the Scottish Government to bring in legislation which will prevent such trophy hunters from coming to Scotland to hunt wild animals in future. Sputnik spoke to the founder of the petition, 20 year-old student Imogen MacLeod and asked her what motivated her to start the petition.

    Sputnik: What motivated you to start this petition?

    Imogen MacLeod: I think personally I’m from quite a rural area and this is not the kind of thing we want to see around our countryside.

    In terms of the tourist industry – this woman was advertising hunting tours and this is the kind of thing that people should come over and be doing and in the peaceful environment and decent respect for the nature we live in it’s just not what I like seeing and a lot of people I think agreed with me.

    Grizzly Bear Yellowstone
    © Terry Tollefsbol, National Conservation Training Center
    First Grizzly Bear Hunt in 40 Years at Yellowstone Blocked by US Court
    And I think also just the sheer imbalance of power – shooting a goat with an automate rifle is just ridiculously unnatural.

    Sputnik: What would you like to see the Scottish Government do about it?

    Imogen MacLeod: I know that the hunting issue is very hotly contested but I think some kind of hunting ban – at least a ban on the hunting of wild animals because I know there’s a lot of money involved – that’s a big business.

    But in terms of coming to an island or a hillside and shooting a docile creature with hi-tech equipment just shouldn’t be legal. And I think the laws are currently very lax on it.

    The undated file photo shows Scotland's 23-mile long Loch Ness, home of the elusive monster, Nessie
    © AP Photo /
    High-Tech Hunt For Nessie: Scientists Armed With Genetic Tools Set to Study Loch Ness
    A lot of people responded to the tweet @policescotland ‘Is this legal?’ Most people were shocked that it was legal.

    Sputnik: Some people do make the comment that it’s in order to cull animals and keep numbers down so that it doesn’t harm the environment as it can if you have too many?

    Imogen MacLeod: Of course and I think that argument can be deconstructed by asking at what point that woman was hired?

    At what point was she told that there were too many goats on the island of Islay? And I also think if culling needs to take place it should be commissioned by a local authority and it’s probably a job which needs to be dealt with by a local gunsman or the government.

    This woman was not shooting for the best interests of the environment.

    Sputnik: And your petition is gaining signatures fast, almost 4000 signatures in 24 hours, what is the plan once you reach the target number?

    Imogen MacLeod: As with all petitions it is just to show that there is big public support for something and I don’t even have a target number.

    I think if anything it’s going to provide good evidence that anybody advocating in parliament for a hunting ban can show that the people of Scotland agree with that. So yes, show it to MSPs.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Imogen MacLeod and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    India, Japan Resume Submarine-Hunting Drill After Five Years
    NASA's TESS, Hunting for New Worlds, Returns ‘First Light Science Image' (PHOTO)
    French TV Admits Mistake in Story About Putin 'Hunting Tiger'
    WATCH: Man Pushes Stranger Into Traffic, Canadian Cops Hunting Suspect
    Russia Hunting Leaker of Hypersonic Missile Details to Western Agencies
    Tags:
    hunting ban, Imogen MacLeod, island of Islay, Scotland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Putting the ‘S’ in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Putting the 'S' in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok