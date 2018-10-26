Register
06:02 GMT +326 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Scientist

    Good News is That Micro-Plastic Particles are Excreted From the Body - Scholar

    CC0 / luvqs
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    A pilot study by a team of scientists from the Medical University of Vienna has found microplastics in human stool. The results of the research were shared at the United European Gastroenterology Conference on Tuesday. Microplastics are pieces of plastic less than 5 millimeters in length and are the byproducts of the material breaking down.

    Sputnik has discussed the results of the new study with Dr. Bettina Liebmann, a consultant on environmental analysis, respected expert on microplastics at Environment Agency Austria and the study’s co-author.

    Human anatomy
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Russian Researchers Learn to Control Nanoparticles in Human Body
    Sputnik: This is a very preliminary study and you have to realize that 8 people are not a lot, but would you say that the results are very shocking? It seems that everything that we buy is in plastic packaging. A lot of things that we buy, water from plastic bottles, a lot of fruits and vegetables are wrapped in plastic or come in plastic bags; is this surprising that we found microplastics in human stool?

    Dr. Bettina Liebmann: Since this is the first study of its kind investigating microplastics in human stool samples, we didn’t have any data beforehand.

    This was also the reason why we started with a very small number of participants, namely 8 persons. The conclusions to draw are really, really difficult, but what was astonishing for all of us was that all 8 out of 8 participant had microplastic particles in their stools. The origin of these microplastics is difficult to tell.

    As you mentioned before, there are many sources of plastics that are potentially entering our bodies via food, via ingestion and also by inhalation. So there is a large variety of possibilities and we indeed need further research to gain more information on that.

    Man freezes up wife's body in first cryogenic operation in China
    © Photo: Youtube / New China TV
    The Future is Here! Human Body Cryogenically Frozen for First Time Ever in China
    Sputnik: I’ve heard that there are microplastics in drinking water. So they are not just in the bottled water that comes in a plastic bottle; they are in drinking water, they are in the ocean, they are in seafood, we’ve been hearing about this for ages. What is the real impact of these microplastics? Are they just passed through or can they actually wreak havoc on the human organism, or is this something that we don’t know yet?

    Dr. Bettina Liebmann: Well, this question is hard to answer given our small sample size. The good news is, I think personally, that the microplastics we found in the stool samples are a sign that those particles are excreted from the body.

    We cannot tell, however, how many particles remain inside the human body. We definitely need further research and our study should also act as a call for scientists to do more research on microplastics in the human body.

    Sputnik: Has there been an interest in the scientific community in these findings? Perhaps there has already been some kind of movement to further study this or do a larger scale study?

    Skeleton
    © Flickr/ Luca Vanzella
    Swedish Schools Face Moral Dilemma Over Using Human Bones, Brains, Fetuses in Classrooms
    Dr. Bettina Liebmann: Yes, so far I’ve received a very positive feedback from my scientific colleagues and I am really glad that we now have also the analytical method at hand to analyze such a difficult sample material for microplastics.

    Sputnik: How high are the concentrations that we are talking about I would’ve imagined that everybody’s got plastic in their bodies, it’s just because it’s everywhere: it’s in the water, it’s probably in the air, as you mentioned. How high were these concentrations, were they really alarming?

    Dr. Bettina Liebmann: Well, it’s difficult to tell because we don’t have any reference values. So, these are the first numbers that we can give at the moment, for 8 people who are not really representative, so please bear that in mind.

    We found a mean value of 20 particles made of several types of plastics per 10 grams of human stool. If this is a high number or a low number, we can’t really tell at the moment. Basically, it would be perfect if there were no particles of plastic in our body, but these figures now can serve as a baseline value for further studies.

    Sputnik: We all hear about the danger of plastic in the environment, that it takes ages and ages to decompose and on the other hand, we are hearing that these microplastics are products of the decomposition of plastic. Can you make some sense out of that for us, please?

    Medical laboratory
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Grow Me a Liver: Mini-Version of Human Body Part Created in Japan
    Dr. Bettina Liebmann: Well, we talk about microplastics from two different kinds. The primary microplastic is intentionally produced and serves a certain function; for example, microplastics that are added to cosmetic products or to detergents. Secondly, we have secondary microplastics, which are fragments from degradation of plastics in the environment.

    So, larger pieces of plastics, be it for example packaging, break down over time, influenced by UV radiation, for example, and turn into smaller and smaller microplastic particles.

    This is also the reason that we can’t really tell the origin of the microplastic particles when you find them anywhere in the environment and, more particularly, in human stool, because there are so many different ways for microplastics to be formed.

    Fingerprint Scanner
    © Photo: Youtube/CNET
    Hack-Proof? Scientists Discover Method to Send Passwords Through Human Body
    Sputnik: We know about the larger size of the microplastics, we know that there is a certain size after which it is considered a microplastic, but what’s the minimum that a microplastic particle can be? Are we talking like 2.5 microns, something that can be inhaled or what’s the  minimum size?

    Dr. Bettina Liebmann: So far there is no standardized definition of the term “microplastics.” As you said, it’s now a common understanding that microplastics are particles smaller than 5 mm.

    The lower threshold, however, is still under discussion. Some say it is one micrometer, others say the lowest threshold should also include the nano-range.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Dr. Bettina Liebmann and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Will the Issue of Health Care Deliver the "Blue Wave" to Democrats?
    Crimea College Shooting: Number of Injured Stands at 73 – Health Authority
    Dozens of Crimea College Shooting Victims Remain in Hospital – Health Ministry
    US Health Officials Puzzled by Mystery Paralysis Spreading in Children
    US Prosecutors to Get Russian Hacker Nikulin’s Mental Health Report by December
    Tags:
    cosmetics, plastic, health, environment, research, samples, microplastics, human stool, Dr. Bettina Liebmann, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Putting the ‘S’ in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Putting the 'S' in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse