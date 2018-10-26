Register
04:33 GMT +326 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building

    Trump Trade Wars Cause Instability in Markets He Inflates for Political Points

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Wednesday, the Dow Jones plummeted 608 points, wiping out all gains made in 2018, but rebounded 401 points Thursday in the latest episode of extreme market volatility. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has put the Federal Reserve on blast for proposed interest rate hikes. A financial policy analyst said it’s just “political theater,” though.

    A man passes by the New York Stock Exchange in New York's financial district. File photo.
    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    2018 Gains Wiped Out: Dow Falls 608 Points as October Losses Mount
    Trump fumed at Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday, telling the Wall Street Journal, "Every time we do something great, he raises the interest rates," referring to the quarter-point hike on the Fed's short-term rate to 2.25 percent late last month. It was the third time the Fed raised interest rates this year. During the financial crash of 2008, the Fed's rate dropped to 0 and has only slowly crept back up in the decade since.

    However, financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey told Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear Thursday that despite appearances, the Federal Reserve, a nominally independent and objective financial policy body, and the president are on the same side — that of billionaires, not "the little guy."

    ​Sankey said the market's volatility is tied to a number of things. One of the most important factors is that the Trump administration is "upending about 70 years of US policy on global trade and global economics." He told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker that after World War II, the US dreamed of having a "global integrated capitalist empire with the United States at the middle, where trade flowed without state intervention, without tariffs, without regulations, where capital was king, and it would kind of spread throughout the globe."

    A headline scrolls on a television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Stocks are extending their slump on Wall Street, led by drops in big technology companies, as rising bond yields draw investors out of stocks.
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    US Markets Dive: Dow Sinks 800 Points as Tech Stocks Slide

    "The Trump administration is confounding that vision," Sankey said, noting its "instituting policies that are inconsistent with" that vision.

    The biggest change Sankey identified was the tariff war "against China, but against many other long-time US allies in Europe as well," which he said has created a tremendous amount of uncertainty in the market.

    "Investors aren't really sure exactly where things are going to go. The reason why we're seeing it bounce around is they're basically deciding, or trying to decide, whether they think these economic changes are going to be profitable in some respects or if they're gonna hurt things. And I think they are of a divided mind: some are deeply concerned this will hurt their ability to profit, hurt their ability to accumulate capital, and some see it as a potential opportunity."

    "On the tail of that is the [Federal Reserve's] decision to start raising interest rates, which Trump has been very publicly against," Sankey said, noting the president had "viciously" attacked the Fed. "The reason why is, he's not stupid; he knows that raising treasury [bond] prices will cause a lot of capital to flow out of the stock indices, like the Dow Jones and the NASDAQ, and into these treasuries, because now that raise in rates will produce more profits. Treasuries are more safe, they're more stable, and investors are more eager to hedge their bets and get some of their money into a more safe investment, and that's what treasuries are being."

    A flame from a Saudi Aramco (the national oil company) oil installation known as Pump 3 burns brightly during sunset in the Saudi Arabian desert near the oil-rich area Al-Khurais, 160 kms east of the capital Riyadh
    © AFP 2018 / MARWAN NAAMAN
    Saudi Arabia Dustbinning Historic Aramco Public Stock Offering - Report

    But Sankey said that's exactly why Trump is attacking the Fed: "He wants to keep [interest rates] low so he can artificially divert all of that capital into the stock markets and keep them at this bloated, over-inflated pricing that they've had, really, ever since the kind of bailout of the banks, when the acceleration of the stock market started."

    Sankey said that the market's "volatility shows that uncertainty," making it difficult to give sound advice to small investors. "If these big hedge funds and investors aren't really sure exactly where things are gonna go, the little guy certainly isn't going to know." And those little guys, he noted, have a lot to lose.

    Sankey predicted the "air" would continue to be "let out of the tires," and the stocks would continue to fall, but that whatever the market does, "these large investors will be fine" and find other ways to profit from the crisis, while "the little guy has to risk a whole lot more" with little opportunity to gain.

    This May. 3, 2009 file photo shows an oil facility in Jubeil, about 600 km from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar, File
    Saudi Arabia, Russia to Extend Agreement on Preserving Oil Market Stability - Minister

    Sankey mused at a rare "moment of honesty" from "the big ruling-class papers" in a Thursday Wall Street Journal editorial titled "Trump Flunks Fed Politics," in which the author effectively said, "‘Look, the Fed will do what you want it to; it's an extension of state power, it's a puppet, its independence is a mirage. But you have to let people think that it's independent and that it's making its own decisions without you. So if you go out there and publicly tell it to do something and it does it, that ruins the idea that it's somehow this objective economic institution,' which I think it most certainly is not."

    "The Fed is a powerful political institution," Sankey said. "It's used for political ends, it has political gains, and it is largely at the beckon call of state power. So I think the Wall Street Journal's kind of honest where they say, ‘Look, Trump, it's gonna do whatever you want anyway, it always has. Just let the little guy think that it has independence and don't be so public about it, because when you are, then the Fed naturally has to push back.'"

    President Donald Trump
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Trump’s Proposed 10 Percent Middle-Income Tax Cut To Offset Rising Fed Rates

    "But it's all political theater, you know? They go to the same country clubs; their kids go to the same schools; when they see each other in the hall, in the office, they shake hands and smile. The truth is that this fight, this confrontation, is a mirage for political theater. They are both on the side of billionaires, they are both on the side of the people the Wall Street Journal represents, and they are working together to make their lives as easy as possible and as profitable as possible."

    Looking at the bigger picture, Sankey predicted a downturn in stock prices and that "the volatility will continue and will grow stronger." He predicted no change in Trump's policies, which "create an unstable environment" for companies to make profit in. He noted that the long-term consequences of the tariffs remain to be seen.

    Related:

    Trump's Threats Over Missing Journo Send Saudi Stock Market Into Record Plunge
    'Increasing Interest Rate in US Affecting Stock Market Negatively' - Prof.
    Saudi Arabia Dustbinning Historic Aramco Public Stock Offering - Report
    China Loses Spot as World's No.2 Stock Market Amid Sino-US Trade Row - Reports
    Tick Tock Tick Tock: Late Start for London Stock Exchange
    Tags:
    bonds, Treasury, tariffs, trade war, stock market, Dow Jones Index, NYSE, Federal Reserve, Daniel Sankey, Jerome Powell
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Putting the ‘S’ in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Putting the 'S' in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse