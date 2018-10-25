Register
12:58 GMT +325 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    White House in Washington, DC

    Washington 'Unwilling to Accept Any Constraints on Its Unilateralism' - Scholar

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The United States will pursue the development of a nuclear weapon stockpile until Russia and China come to their senses. This is what US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday. President Trump complained that Moscow has not done enough to adhere to the INF treaty.

    Sputnik discussed Washington's intentions behind the tentative INF withdrawal with Paul Craig Roberts, a prominent American economist, author and former US Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy under President Ronald Reagan.

    Sputnik: Trump says the US will continue to boost its nuclear arsenal until nations come to their senses, with a nod to Russia and China in particular. By using the phrase 'come to their senses,' what does Washington expect Beijing and Moscow to do?

    NATO Summit in Brussels, 2018.
    © Sputnik / Алексей Витвицкий
    Stoltenberg Says NATO Doesn't Want New Arms Race Despite Siding With Trump on INF
    Paul Craig Roberts: Washington expects that Russia and China should accept Washington's hegemony and give up their independent foreign policies. When Washington says Russia is a threat or China is a threat what is meant is that Russia and China are sufficiently strong to be able to block American unilateralism and Washington is unwilling to accept any constraints on its unilateralism and this is the reason that Russia and China are spoken of as threats.

    Sputnik: John Bolton is currently in Moscow. What are your thoughts on what we can expect from his meeting with Vladimir Putin?

    Paul Craig Roberts: John Bolton is a neoconservative, he's a crazed warmonger, he speaks of Russia in the most brutal and undiplomatic terms and you can expect nothing good from John Bolton. In fact, when he was appointed national security advisor, those of us who were hopeful that Trump would be able to normalize relations with Russia despite the opposition of the American military-security complex, once Bolton was appointed we knew there was no hope whatsoever.

    READ MORE: US Decision to Withdraw From INF Shows Intention to Start Arms Race — Kremlin

    So Bolton is a primary source of information for Trump and Bolton is Russophobic, he literally hates Russia because it's the neoconservative doctrine of American hegemony and Russia is in the way of American hegemony, so you can expect nothing from Bolton except trouble.

    Sputnik: This INF treaty was signed in 1987 by Ronald Reagan, who's also quite conservative and a Republican, and it was signed with the Soviet Union, which most certainly was a significantly greater threat to the United States and its hegemony than Russia is today, why do you think Trump is doing this now?

    US flag
    CC0 / Pixabay
    US Exit From INF Treaty Threatens to Trigger Arms Race, Roll Back Disarmament - Scholars
    Paul Craig Roberts: He's under the influence of the neoconservatives and of Israel, and the military complex has been trying to get rid of Reagan's accomplishments because they constrain the budget. You see, if this treaty is abrogated by Washington, well now the military security complex has a whole new range of weapons to manufacture, more budget, more money. The military security complex in the United States is far more powerful than the President.

    Dwight Eisenhower, the president in 1961, warned the American people that because of the Cold War, the military had not been dismantled after World War II and it had grown so powerful that it was now a threat to the independence of the government. Well, that was 57 years ago that he made that warning, and you can see how much more powerful they are today.

    READ MORE: 'Enemy of World Peace': Evo Morales Slams US Proposed INF Treaty Withdrawal

    So they benefit from withdrawing from this treaty because now they will get a budget to make hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of new nuclear weapons. There are already enough nuclear weapons in existence to blow up the world many times over, no one needs anymore, but it's profit for the military security complex and so this also fits their needs. So you can see this marriage between the material interests of the military security complex and the ideology of world supremacy of the neoconservatives.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Paul Craig Roberts and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Real 'Wildcard' in US Move on INF Treaty is China - Pundit
    Russian FM: Moscow Provides US Info on Missile Tests That Allegedly Violated INF
    Possible US Exit From INF Dangerous Shift for Very Concept of Deterrence – Prof
    Stoltenberg Says NATO Doesn't Want New Arms Race While Siding With Trump on INF
    Tags:
    nuclear arms, threat, withdrawal, INF treaty, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse