Register
08:14 GMT +325 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A destroyer of the South China Sea Fleet of the Chinese Navy fires a missile during a training exercise.

    Real 'Wildcard' in US Move on INF Treaty is China - Pundit

    © AP Photo / Zha Chunming
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    According to US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Washington will move on with its intention to quit the INF treaty in defiance of objections from Russia and Europe. Bolton stated that the US has not filed the formal notice of pullout, but will do it in due course.

    Sputnik has discussed Bolton’s visit to Moscow with Ralph Cossa, President of the Pacific Forum at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

    Sputnik: How would you assess the results of Bolton’s meeting with Putin and Russian officials?

    Ralph Cossa: I think there were no real surprises from the meeting.

    Mr. Bolton, of course, is famous for being a hard liner and he’d lived up to his reputation; and President Putin is not easily scared or buffaloed and he certainly wasn’t in this instance. I think that both of them had clear positions and made their positions clear.

    Inter-missile launch from Sary Shagan testing ground.
    Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
    Russian FM: Moscow Provides US Info on Missile Tests That Allegedly Violated INF
    Sputnik: What do you think the tone is overall of that last meeting? How do you think the Russian-US relations stand going forward once again addressing, perhaps, the possible meeting between Trump and Putin?

    Ralph Cossa: It’s really hard to assess. President Trump keeps saying that he and President Putin get along; and I think that on personal level there’s a certain amount of chemistry there that’s trying to keep the relationship within bounds.

    Clearly, there are difficulties between our two countries, the accusations in the US about Russian meddling in the 2016 election; and, of course, with the INF treaty, it’s all based on US concerns about Russia having been cheating on it since 2014.

    Sputnik: How much proof is there of Russian cheating? I believe that the Russian side proposed actually addressing any concerns that there might be on both sides; do you think that there’s any hope that that could be a solution? Could we actually keep this treaty intact in any case until another treaty is agreed upon, perhaps a wider treaty including China and other countries?

    Ralph Cossa: I think that you’ve put your finger in it; the US hasn’t pulled out of the treaty yet, Mr. Bolton and Mr. Trump have said that they’re planning to do that “in due course”, whenever that is. That leaves open the possibility of discussions.

    But the real wildcard in all of this is China, because while the US has been abiding by the treaty and Russia has been claiming that it’s abiding by this treaty but certainly not violating it in any mass scale, the Chinese are building away all these intermediate range missiles, and that’s becoming a security problem for the US in Asia.

    Sputnik: Do you think China is the main factor, the deal breaker in the INF? China isn’t part of it.

    NATO Summit in Brussels, 2018.
    © Sputnik / Алексей Витвицкий
    Stoltenberg Says NATO Doesn't Want New Arms Race Despite Siding With Trump on INF
    Ralph Cossa: I think that’s probably it. I think that the fact that there is, from the US side, fairly convincing proof that the Russians have put a system – we call it SSC8, I think it’s called 9M729 cruise missile in Russia – but there’s pretty firm evidence, even the Europeans, who aren’t big fans of Mr. Trump or his withdrawing from the INF, consider that the evidence is pretty firm.

    But I think that the real security concern is that this made sense when the US and Russia were the only countries with the intermediate range cruise missiles, but now China has lots of them and they have a sort of a free hand to move forward. The US isn’t comfortable with that and I’m not sure how comfortable Russia is with that for that matter.

    Sputnik: Wouldn’t that seem to mean that both the US and Russia should try bring China to the negotiating table and perhaps other countries as well – Japan or South Korea? There’re other countries that possibly have this technology or could develop it very quickly.

    Ralph Cossa: I think that at the minimum the US would like to see China at the table as well.

    I think that there’re other countries; South Korea has developed some missiles, North Kores has also been developing missiles of various ranges. But as major power competition is concerned it’s the US, Russia and China; and whereas China was not a factor when this treaty was first laid out, today it very much is so and that’s certainly in the back of everyone’s mind.

    US military convoy, including IAV Strykers, arrives to the Czech army barracks on March 30, 2015 in Prague after entering the Czech Republic at the border crossing in Harrachov on the way from Baltic countries to base in Vilseck, southern Germany
    © AFP 2018 / MICHAL CIZEK
    'Enemy of World Peace': Evo Morales Slams US Proposed INF Treaty Withdrawal
    Sputnik: Do you think that a withdrawal by the US would pretty much reignite another Cold War style arms race or even worse?

    Ralph Cossa: No, I certainly don’t think that we have that kind of a threat atmosphere that we did during the Cold War; and I don’t think we are ushering in a new global arms race or a new Cold War.

    Again, withdrawing from the treaty doesn’t automatically mean that you’re going to start building a lot of anything because a) you have to pay for it and b) if you start building these, then there’ll be something else that you’re not going to be able to build because defense budgets aren’t infinite. That’s the same on the Russian side as far as what you’re prepared to build and what your not prepared to build. So, there’s an awful lot of worst case analysis that’s going on.

    There’re people that are also saying “will NewStart be next” who knows. Obviously, we have somebody like Mr. Bolton in the White House right now who seriously never met and arms control treaty that he didn’t despise; but that doesn’t mean that all of this is going to fall apart and that we’re not going to come up with a better solution.

    China is outfitting new naval destroyers with their potent new anti-ship missiles, which pose serious challenges to US naval defenses.
    © AP Photo / Pu Haiyang
    US INF Treaty Withdrawal Part of Ramping up Pressure on China, Russia - Scholar
    Mr. Trump does love anything that he negotiates, so if you can sit down and talk with him and reach some sort of agreement, by definition it will be a great deal because he signed his name to it.

    Sputnik: Do you think that we could actually expect any kind of a great deal from the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting that is supposed to be happening on November 11?

    Ralph Cossa: I wouldn’t get my hopes up too high. When Trump and Putin sit down together, they aren’t going to be negotiating an arms control agreement.

    At the best, they’re going to set some parameters and agree in principle that we need to either agree to disagree or to sit down and start working out some numbers, or that we both agree that we need to pressure the Chinese to come in and join us and that all three of us sit down together.

    I don’t think that as a result of the two leaders sitting down together a new piece of paper is going to pop out or that there’ll even be an agreement to not withdraw. But I think that there may be some agreements on how to set the stage to move forward in a more positive direction.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Ralph Cossa and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russian FM: Moscow Provides US Info on Missile Tests That Allegedly Violated INF
    Possible US Exit From INF Dangerous Shift for Very Concept of Deterrence – Prof
    Stoltenberg Says NATO Doesn't Want New Arms Race While Siding With Trump on INF
    US Decision to Withdraw From INF Shows Intention to Start Arms Race - Kremlin
    Tags:
    arms control, pressure, missiles, security concerns, withdrawal, INF treaty, Ralph Cossa, China, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse