UN Should Stop Interfering in the Policies of Sovereign States - UK Journo

The UN Human Rights Committee has criticized full-face France’s veil ban, arguing that the law infringes freedom of religious expression. Are these bans a good or a bad idea? And could we see such legislation being proposed in the UK?

Sputnik spoke with television personality Katie Hopkins for more insight on the issue.

Sputnik: Do you agree with the UN Human Rights Committee’s criticism France’s face veil ban?

CC0 French Ban on Face, Body Veils 'None of UN's Business' - Anti-Islamization Group The UN always manages to have an opinion on something.

When a country has made its own laws and its own policies and decided what’s best for itself, when it knows how it wants to govern itself, they focus on this somehow, despite all the other things that are going on in the world, such as the mass slaughter of people and mass starvation in Yemen.

The UN wants to say that victims, the ladies who’ve not been able to wear their burka, should be compensated.

I don’t know why it is, that the United Nations can’t focus on doing the sort of global work that it should be doing, and stop interfering with the policies of sovereign states and certainly I’m a big supporter of the ban on burqas.

I don’t agree with the burqa and I certainly don’t agree with them on the streets of London either.

Katie Hopkins: I don’t think we would see a ban in London for example, but I do see that when Boris Johnson recently spoke out about the burqa ban, when he said that burqas or rather that burqas are ridiculous and are like letterboxes and bank robbers.

He received enormous support so it seems to me that in the UK today; the undercurrent, the unspoken truth is that there’s a very large percentage of the population who are unhappy with people wearing the burqa.

