Register
03:33 GMT +325 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo, Yemeni people attend the funeral of victims of a Saudi-led airstrike, in Saada, Yemen

    US Vital to UN Effort to Shield Saudi Arabia From Accountability for Yemen

    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UN Humanitarian Coordinator Mark Lowcock sounded the tocsin of catastrophe in Yemen Tuesday, announcing that a shocking 14 million people - half the country’s population - face pre-famine conditions. A peace activist told Radio Sputnik the US has repeatedly blocked the UN from addressing the crisis adequately.

    Lowcock told the Security Council that this famine would be "much bigger than anything any professional in this field has seen during their working lives."

    Protesters demonstrate against the deteriorating economy in Taiz, Yemen, October 4, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Anees Mahyoub
    Riyadh Turns Three-Year Yemen War into Humanitarian Crisis - Report

    "Yemen is almost entirely reliant on imports for food, fuel and medicines," Lowcock said. "And the available foreign exchange — from what little remains of oil exports, from money sent home by Yemenis out of the country and from international assistance — has been simply inadequate to finance adequate levels of imports to support the population."

    The conflict began in 2015 when an uprising by the Houthi minority, who are Zaidi Shiite Muslims, forced Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi from power. The Saudis quickly came to his aid, launching a war against the Houthis, who also call themselves Ansar Allah, along with forces from the United Arab Emirates, claiming the Houthis were nothing more than a proxy force fighting for Iran. Since then, more than 10,000 Yemeni civilians have died, and a deadly cholera epidemic has threatened hundreds of thousands more.

    Now, however, the food shortage has reached an extreme crisis point, with the prolonged battle around the key port of Hodeidah threatening a grain facility that could feed 3.7 million people for a month, Lowcock said, and blocking vital food and medicine imports going from the port to large parts of the country, including the capital of Sana'a.

    People look at the wreckage of a taxi car destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike on a checkpoint of the armed Houthi movement near Sanaa, Yemen August 30, 2017
    © REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah
    US Congress War Oversight Bills Given New Life by Outrage at Saudi Arabia

    Lowcock noted, however, that scaled-up UN efforts have been able to reach 8 million Yemenis with food and supplies in recent months, but that 14 million is wholly out of reach.

    Meanwhile, US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths discussed ways to reboot peace talks on Wednesday.

    "The Deputy Secretary and the Special Envoy discussed the dire humanitarian situation and latest steps being taken to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, as well as the urgent need for de-escalation and dialogue throughout Yemen," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in prepared remarks.

    Kathy Kelly, co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Non-Violence, told Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear Wednesday that the fact that UN Security Council failing to even mention Saudi Arabia as an aggressor state in its resolutions on the war in Yemen was "a cruel joke."

    ​Kelly noted that the number of Yemenis facing starvation is roughly equivalent to the entire populations of Chicago, Los Angeles and New York combined. "This is something that has been shown, now, by some very sophisticated analysts to be a very deliberate kind of economic warfare, along with the military bombardment. And it's criminal, in terms of international law, to deliberately target and eliminate the capacity for the delivery of food and the production of food, both by fisheries and farms, and yet this is happening."

    President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud (L)
    © AFP 2018 / TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/ KAYHAN OZER
    ‘Antagonism and Hostility’: US Struggling with Relations on Both Sides of Saudi-Turkey Rivalry

    Kelly noted an article, written by London School of Economics professor Martha Mundy and published last week by Tufts University's World Peace Foundation, which cited an unnamed Saudi diplomat who said off the record: "when we control them, we will feed them."

    "In a way, you could say not only does Saudi Arabia have the support of the United States, they've got the example of the United States," Kelly said, noting how the US used the final days of the 1990-1 Persian Gulf War to strike civilian infrastructure targets in Baghdad, hundreds of miles away from the conflict zone in Kuwait, in order to exacerbate the effect that subsequent economic sanctions would have on Iraq.

    Kelly told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker that Saudi General Ahmad Assiri, who was fired from his post as deputy head of the Saudi intelligence directorate as part of a purge following the Saudi admission of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death on Friday, said that after the Saudis destroyed a Médecins Sans Frontières hospital, he was criticized for it by former UN Secretary-General Ban-Ki Moon, who responded they would need to learn more about targeting from their American military partners.

    "The kind of warfare that deliberately targets the most vulnerable people in a society certainly creates a menacing world. And why is this being done? It seems like it is to enhance the greed and the profit-making of the weapons-making companies supplying weapons to Saudi Arabia. And then to the United Arab Emirates," part of the Saudi-led coalition, "who want to control the coastline and the access to ports and the Saudis that want to gain control over Yemen's resources. So it's greed, it's fear, it's pride, combined with slaughtering weapons and the capacity to starve people."

    A man sits on the rubble of a house of his relatives, destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen June 9, 2017
    © REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah
    UN’s Yemen Report ‘Strongly Suggests’ Coalition May Be Guilty of War Crimes

    "The United Nations should be able to address this. But instead, the Security Council has given protection to the warring parties in the Saudi-led coalition."

    Kelly said she wouldn't herself fault the leadership of UN agencies or NGOs for failing to sound the alarm about the looming catastrophe in Yemen, but she instead pointed her finger at the UN Security Council for utterly failing to even mention Saudi Arabia as a warring party in its resolutions on Yemen thus far. She called it "a cruel joke."

    "The United Nations should have the heft and the diplomatic capacity to pass resolutions and insist on the adherence to these resolution by member states." She noted that the large dues paid to the organization by certain member states — such as the US — help to give them undue influence over the body, enabling Saudi Arabia to get such ludicrous opportunities as sitting on the Commision for Human Rights, which it has done since 2015.

    "This makes a mockery of the United Nations," Kelly said.

    Related:

    At Least 19 Killed, 10 Injured in Saudi-Led Coalition Air Raid in Yemen - Report
    US Urged to Ban Arms Sales to Saudis Amid High Civilian Toll in Yemen – Watchdog
    Yemen Hopes for New Talks With Houthis After Failed Negotiations – Ambassador
    Rights Groups Say Australia Must Freeze Military Exports Used in Yemen Strikes
    US Tankers Resupplied Aircraft with 95 Million Pounds of Fuel Near Yemen
    Tags:
    War on Yemen, food crisis, Loud and Clear, famine, accountability, starvation, report, UN Security Council (UNSC), Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse