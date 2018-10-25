Register
09:48 GMT +325 October 2018
    The aircraft carrier group of the United States Navy led by USS Harry S. Truman, front, and a ship escort are seen leaving the port of Norfolk heading for the Middle East

    As Russia, China, India Remapping Eurasia, US Mulls Over Military Plans - Author

    Opinion
    The US won't go down without a fight, Spanish academic and author Augusto Zamora told Sputnik, commenting on Washington's waning global influence. While Moscow, Beijing and New Delhi are redrawing the economic map of Eurasia, the US is developing military plans targeting its geopolitical competitors, Zamora said.

    Washington is losing its position as a hegemon, giving way to Eurasia, where Russia, China and India are playing the first fiddle; however, the United States is not going to go down easy — it will "die, killing others," Augusto Zamora, a professor of international public law and international relations at the Autonomous University of Madrid, writes in his book Réquiem polifónico por Occidente (Polyphonic Requiem for the West).

    Speaking to Sputnik Mundo, Zamora, who is also working at the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua and is a visiting professor at several other universities in Europe and Latin America, stressed that the US had reached a deadlock.

    "Now the US share of [global gross domestic product, GDP] amounts for only 18 percent," the academic stressed, recalling that in the first decade after the Second World War the US GDP represented 50 percent of global GDP. "China has already become the first trading nation in the world. Russia outpaced the United States as the world's major exporter of wheat, and will soon overtake it in exporting other grain crops."

    The author emphasized that, besides, the US current national debt had skyrocketed to 104 percent of GDP.

    Meanwhile, Moscow, Beijing and New Delhi are "redrawing the entire economic, trade and geostrategic map of Eurasia", mainly due to the development of the New Silk Road, the Northern Sea Route and corridors between Russia, India and Iran, Zamora pointed out.

    According to the academic, "this reconstruction leaves the United States aside." However, Washington does not intend to give up its positions peacefully.

    "Washington is not considering any possibility of a peace settlement or negotiations. In fact, all their statements appeal to a military scenario. Their entire defense program is aimed at developing military equipment that would allow them to overcome both China and Russia," Zamora opined.

    He pointed out that Trump's order to achieve a 350-ship Navy, as well as his intention to increase the Air Force's potential by almost a third, fit into Washington's military program.

    "The Americans developed two plans to simultaneously attack Russia and China," the academic said. "In Europe, NATO could launch a strike on Russia. The second plan envisages the US attack on China in the Pacific Ocean."

    In light of this the author expressed disappointment with the actions by the European Union, that had been actually "torn to pieces" by the United States in military and geostrategic terms. The academic believes that the European bloc has become a minor player in the global geopolitical game.

    "I believe that if the alliance does not free itself from the US yoke, does not become an independent entity and does not reconsider its relations with Russia and Eurasia, then the European Union and, ultimately, the entire West will be destroyed and disappear from the international arena in the event of a conflict," Zamora concluded.

    The academic's words come amid the controversy sparked by Donald Trump's intention to unilaterally withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty — an arms control agreement struck between the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987.

    In response, Moscow warned that Washington's pullout from the treaty would prompt Russia to take measures necessary to preserve strategic stability.

    Commenting on the issue, NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg has taken Trump's side and point the finger of blame at Russia: "All allies agree that the United States is in full compliance [with the INF Treaty]…the problem, the threat, the challenge is Russian behavior," he claimed.

    Additionally, from October 25, NATO will be holding Trident Juncture-2018, the military bloc's largest drills in recent history.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

