Theresa May's Legacy Could Be One of Most 'Forgettable' in UK History - Pundit

Sputnik spoke to Graham Eardley, Political Commentator, for more insight on the issue.
Sputnik: Is this it then Graham… Is a no deal pretty much certain then?
Sputnik: The Irish border issue remains the sticking point, with failure to agree on measures to prevent a hard border throwing the timetable for reaching a Brexit deal into serious doubt. What approach should Britain take to deal with this problem?
Graham Eardley: Call Mr Varadkar’s bluff is my answer.
I know that Mr Varadkar has problems with his coalition partners within Ireland and it would be up to him to fund the border. He wouldn’t get any relief from the EU, his economy is struggling in Ireland and it would be an expense.
So the UK should call his bluff and say ‘ok, if you want to put up a hard border – put on up and see how you get on with it’.
Sputnik: For weeks now we've been looking at what effect Brexit will have on the prime minister’s legacy. What effect will this have on her personal legacy and position in the party and moreover the commons?
Graham Eardley: I think we will look back in history at Theresa May as one of the most forgettable prime ministers.
Her legacy will be one of not quite delivering the mandate she was given by the people in 2016 in the referendum.
Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Graham Eardley and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
