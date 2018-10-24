Theresa May's Legacy Could Be One of Most 'Forgettable' in UK History - Pundit

Theresa May has told MPs they must "hold their nerve" as she attempted to quell a growing rebellion on her own backbenches. The prime minister insisted a Brexit deal is 95 percent complete as she delivered a Commons update on the state of negotiations.

Sputnik spoke to Graham Eardley, Political Commentator, for more insight on the issue.

Sputnik: Is this it then Graham… Is a no deal pretty much certain then?

© REUTERS / Peter Nicholls London Mayor Khan Warns EU Labour Will Oppose PM May's 'Lose-Lose' Brexit Deal I think a no deal will be the best deal on offer at the moment but who knows; there is talk in the commons that the commons will not let a no deal but quite how they will stop a no deal with no agreement heaven only knows but that’s what opposition MPs have said they will do and one or two conservative MPs to force a deal through – whether that be Mrs May’s deal or some sort of variance who knows.

Sputnik: The Irish border issue remains the sticking point, with failure to agree on measures to prevent a hard border throwing the timetable for reaching a Brexit deal into serious doubt. What approach should Britain take to deal with this problem?

Graham Eardley: Call Mr Varadkar’s bluff is my answer.

I know that Mr Varadkar has problems with his coalition partners within Ireland and it would be up to him to fund the border. He wouldn’t get any relief from the EU, his economy is struggling in Ireland and it would be an expense.

Yes he has recruited a few extra customs officers but to actually establish a hard border against the whole border of Northern Ireland, some three hundred odd miles of various small crossing points would be a virtually impossible task.

So the UK should call his bluff and say ‘ok, if you want to put up a hard border – put on up and see how you get on with it’.

Sputnik: For weeks now we've been looking at what effect Brexit will have on the prime minister’s legacy. What effect will this have on her personal legacy and position in the party and moreover the commons?

Graham Eardley: I think we will look back in history at Theresa May as one of the most forgettable prime ministers.

Her legacy will be one of not quite delivering the mandate she was given by the people in 2016 in the referendum.

Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Graham Eardley and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.